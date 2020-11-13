Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Enterprise Cyber Security will register a 18.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 11 million by 2023, from US$ 4 million in 2017.

Cyber Security is the body of technologies, processes and practices designed to protect networks, computers, programs and data from major cyber threats, such as cyber terrorism, cyber warfare, and cyber espionage. In their most disruptive form, cyber threats take aim at secret, political, military, or infrastructural assets of a nation, or its people. In a computing context, security includes both Cyber Security and physical security.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2294584

North China was the largest market with a market share of 43.16% in 2012 and 38.62% in 2017 with an increase of 4.54%. East and Southwest China ranked the second and third markets with the market share of 11.74% and 11.23% in 2016.

The cyber security market has been increased in accordance with the development of whole economy, technology and emerging application. So, we will see a fast growth rate of the market. What is more, information security program will be more and more integrated machine learning and artificial intelligence technology, based on the associated with timely data and display attacks, the security program will be able to more accurately identify or even predict the attack in the future.

The vendors are better find their own characteristics, improve product and service quality, the activities of a better customer experience, establish the whole eco-system of the industry, and good brand communication. Following the market trends, access to greater competitive advantage, concerning more on their customer experience and services to get a bigger market share.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Enterprise Cyber Security market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Security Software

Security Hardware

Segmentation by application:

Government

Education

Enterprise

Financial

Medical

Others

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Venustech

Westone

H3C

Huawei

Topsec

Nsfocus

Sangfor

360 Enterprise Security

Symantec Corporation

Asiainfo

DBAPPSecurity

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Enterprise Cyber Security market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Enterprise Cyber Security market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Enterprise Cyber Security players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Enterprise Cyber Security with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Enterprise Cyber Security submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/2018-2023-global-enterprise-cyber-security-market-report-status-and-outlook

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Segment by Type

2.2.1 Security Software

2.2.2 Security Hardware

2.2.3 Security Services

2.3 Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Enterprise Cyber Security Segment by Application

2.4.1 Government

2.4.2 Education

2.4.3 Enterprise

2.4.4 Financial

2.4.5 Medical

2.4.6 Others

2.5 Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Enterprise Cyber Security by Players

3.1 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Enterprise Cyber Security by Regions

4.1 Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Enterprise Cyber Security by Countries

7.2 Europe Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Cyber Security by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Forecast

10.1 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Forecast by Type

10.8 Global Enterprise Cyber Security Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Venustech

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered

11.1.3 Venustech Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Venustech News

11.2 Westone

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered

11.2.3 Westone Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Westone News

11.3 H3C

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered

11.3.3 H3C Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 H3C News

11.4 Huawei

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered

11.4.3 Huawei Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Huawei News

11.5 Topsec

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered

11.5.3 Topsec Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 Topsec News

11.6 Nsfocus

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered

11.6.3 Nsfocus Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Nsfocus News

11.7 Sangfor

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered

11.7.3 Sangfor Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Sangfor News

11.8 360 Enterprise Security

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered

11.8.3 360 Enterprise Security Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 360 Enterprise Security News

11.9 Symantec Corporation

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered

11.9.3 Symantec Corporation Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 Symantec Corporation News

11.10 Asiainfo

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 Enterprise Cyber Security Product Offered

11.10.3 Asiainfo Enterprise Cyber Security Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 Asiainfo News

11.11 DBAPPSecurity

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2294584

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155