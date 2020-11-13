Automated 3D Printing Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

In 2017, the global Automated 3D Printing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Automated 3D Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automated 3D Printing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Stratasys
SLM Solution
The ExOne Company
Concept Laser (GE)
3D Systems Corporation
Universal Robots A/S
Materialise
Formlabs
EOS
Coobx
Authentise
NVBOTS
PostProcess Technologies
DWS Systems
Renishaw PLC.
Kuka AG
HP Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Material Handling
Automated Production
Part Handing
Post-Processing
Multiprocessing
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace & Defense
Healthcare
Industrial-Manufacturing
Automotive
Consumer Products
Energy
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Automated 3D Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Automated 3D Printing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automated 3D Printing are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Automated 3D Printing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Material Handling
1.4.3 Automated Production
1.4.4 Part Handing
1.4.5 Post-Processing
1.4.6 Multiprocessing
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Automated 3D Printing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.5.3 Healthcare
1.5.4 Industrial-Manufacturing
1.5.5 Automotive
1.5.6 Consumer Products
1.5.7 Energy
1.5.8 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Automated 3D Printing Market Size
2.2 Automated 3D Printing Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Automated 3D Printing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Automated 3D Printing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Automated 3D Printing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Automated 3D Printing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Automated 3D Printing Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Automated 3D Printing Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Automated 3D Printing Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Automated 3D Printing Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Automated 3D Printing Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Automated 3D Printing Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Automated 3D Printing Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Automated 3D Printing Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Automated 3D Printing Key Players in China
7.3 China Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Type
7.4 China Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Automated 3D Printing Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Automated 3D Printing Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Automated 3D Printing Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Automated 3D Printing Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Automated 3D Printing Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Automated 3D Printing Key Players in India
10.3 India Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Type
10.4 India Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Automated 3D Printing Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Automated 3D Printing Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Stratasys
12.1.1 Stratasys Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Automated 3D Printing Introduction
12.1.4 Stratasys Revenue in Automated 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Stratasys Recent Development
12.2 SLM Solution
12.2.1 SLM Solution Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Automated 3D Printing Introduction
12.2.4 SLM Solution Revenue in Automated 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 SLM Solution Recent Development
12.3 The ExOne Company
12.3.1 The ExOne Company Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Automated 3D Printing Introduction
12.3.4 The ExOne Company Revenue in Automated 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 The ExOne Company Recent Development
12.4 Concept Laser (GE)
12.4.1 Concept Laser (GE) Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Automated 3D Printing Introduction
12.4.4 Concept Laser (GE) Revenue in Automated 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Concept Laser (GE) Recent Development
12.5 3D Systems Corporation
12.5.1 3D Systems Corporation Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Automated 3D Printing Introduction
12.5.4 3D Systems Corporation Revenue in Automated 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 3D Systems Corporation Recent Development
12.6 Universal Robots A/S
12.6.1 Universal Robots A/S Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Automated 3D Printing Introduction
12.6.4 Universal Robots A/S Revenue in Automated 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Universal Robots A/S Recent Development
12.7 Materialise
12.7.1 Materialise Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Automated 3D Printing Introduction
12.7.4 Materialise Revenue in Automated 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Materialise Recent Development
12.8 Formlabs
12.8.1 Formlabs Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Automated 3D Printing Introduction
12.8.4 Formlabs Revenue in Automated 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Formlabs Recent Development
12.9 EOS
12.9.1 EOS Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Automated 3D Printing Introduction
12.9.4 EOS Revenue in Automated 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 EOS Recent Development
12.10 Coobx
12.10.1 Coobx Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Automated 3D Printing Introduction
12.10.4 Coobx Revenue in Automated 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Coobx Recent Development
12.11 Authentise
12.12 NVBOTS
12.13 PostProcess Technologies
12.14 DWS Systems
12.15 Renishaw PLC.
12.16 Kuka AG
12.17 HP Inc.
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
