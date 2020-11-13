Automated 3D Printing Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast Till 2025

In 2017, the global Automated 3D Printing market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Automated 3D Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Automated 3D Printing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Stratasys

SLM Solution

The ExOne Company

Concept Laser (GE)

3D Systems Corporation

Universal Robots A/S

Materialise

Formlabs

EOS

Coobx

Authentise

NVBOTS

PostProcess Technologies

DWS Systems

Renishaw PLC.

Kuka AG

HP Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Material Handling

Automated Production

Part Handing

Post-Processing

Multiprocessing

Market segment by Application, split into

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Industrial-Manufacturing

Automotive

Consumer Products

Energy

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Automated 3D Printing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Automated 3D Printing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Automated 3D Printing are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Automated 3D Printing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 Material Handling

1.4.3 Automated Production

1.4.4 Part Handing

1.4.5 Post-Processing

1.4.6 Multiprocessing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Automated 3D Printing Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Industrial-Manufacturing

1.5.5 Automotive

1.5.6 Consumer Products

1.5.7 Energy

1.5.8 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Automated 3D Printing Market Size

2.2 Automated 3D Printing Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Automated 3D Printing Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Automated 3D Printing Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Automated 3D Printing Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Automated 3D Printing Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Automated 3D Printing Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Automated 3D Printing Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Automated 3D Printing Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Automated 3D Printing Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Automated 3D Printing Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Automated 3D Printing Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Automated 3D Printing Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Automated 3D Printing Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Automated 3D Printing Key Players in China

7.3 China Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Type

7.4 China Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Automated 3D Printing Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Automated 3D Printing Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Automated 3D Printing Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Automated 3D Printing Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Automated 3D Printing Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Automated 3D Printing Key Players in India

10.3 India Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Type

10.4 India Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Automated 3D Printing Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Automated 3D Printing Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Automated 3D Printing Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Stratasys

12.1.1 Stratasys Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Automated 3D Printing Introduction

12.1.4 Stratasys Revenue in Automated 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Stratasys Recent Development

12.2 SLM Solution

12.2.1 SLM Solution Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Automated 3D Printing Introduction

12.2.4 SLM Solution Revenue in Automated 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 SLM Solution Recent Development

12.3 The ExOne Company

12.3.1 The ExOne Company Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Automated 3D Printing Introduction

12.3.4 The ExOne Company Revenue in Automated 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 The ExOne Company Recent Development

12.4 Concept Laser (GE)

12.4.1 Concept Laser (GE) Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Automated 3D Printing Introduction

12.4.4 Concept Laser (GE) Revenue in Automated 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Concept Laser (GE) Recent Development

12.5 3D Systems Corporation

12.5.1 3D Systems Corporation Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Automated 3D Printing Introduction

12.5.4 3D Systems Corporation Revenue in Automated 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 3D Systems Corporation Recent Development

12.6 Universal Robots A/S

12.6.1 Universal Robots A/S Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Automated 3D Printing Introduction

12.6.4 Universal Robots A/S Revenue in Automated 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Universal Robots A/S Recent Development

12.7 Materialise

12.7.1 Materialise Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Automated 3D Printing Introduction

12.7.4 Materialise Revenue in Automated 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 Materialise Recent Development

12.8 Formlabs

12.8.1 Formlabs Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Automated 3D Printing Introduction

12.8.4 Formlabs Revenue in Automated 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Formlabs Recent Development

12.9 EOS

12.9.1 EOS Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Automated 3D Printing Introduction

12.9.4 EOS Revenue in Automated 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 EOS Recent Development

12.10 Coobx

12.10.1 Coobx Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Automated 3D Printing Introduction

12.10.4 Coobx Revenue in Automated 3D Printing Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Coobx Recent Development

12.11 Authentise

12.12 NVBOTS

12.13 PostProcess Technologies

12.14 DWS Systems

12.15 Renishaw PLC.

12.16 Kuka AG

12.17 HP Inc.

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

