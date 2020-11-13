Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Trends Analysis, Size By Type, Application, Region and Forecasts, 2026 | Cameron, Emerson, Flowserve

“
The report titled Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Cameron, Emerson, Flowserve, Pentair, AVK, 4matic, A V Valves, Alfa Laval, Brooksbank, Cameroon, Camtech Valves, CIRCOR Energy, Crane, Crescent Valves, Curtiss-Wright, Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves, FMC, GE, Honeywell, IMI, ITT, KITZ, KSB, CVC Valves, Microfinish Valves, MIR VALVE, MRC Global
Market Segmentation by Product: Ball Valves
Plug Valves
Gate Valves
Globe Valves
Butterfly Valves
Market Segmentation by Application: Upstream
Midstream
Downstream
The Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas market?
Table of Contents:
1 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Overview
1.1 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Product Overview
1.2 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Ball Valves
1.2.2 Plug Valves
1.2.3 Gate Valves
1.2.4 Globe Valves
1.2.5 Butterfly Valves
1.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas by Application
4.1 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Segment by Application
4.1.1 Upstream
4.1.2 Midstream
4.1.3 Downstream
4.2 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas by Application
4.5.2 Europe Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas by Application
5 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Business
10.1 Cameron
10.1.1 Cameron Corporation Information
10.1.2 Cameron Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Cameron Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Cameron Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.1.5 Cameron Recent Developments
10.2 Emerson
10.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information
10.2.2 Emerson Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Emerson Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Cameron Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.2.5 Emerson Recent Developments
10.3 Flowserve
10.3.1 Flowserve Corporation Information
10.3.2 Flowserve Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Flowserve Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Flowserve Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.3.5 Flowserve Recent Developments
10.4 Pentair
10.4.1 Pentair Corporation Information
10.4.2 Pentair Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Pentair Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Pentair Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.4.5 Pentair Recent Developments
10.5 AVK
10.5.1 AVK Corporation Information
10.5.2 AVK Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 AVK Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 AVK Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.5.5 AVK Recent Developments
10.6 4matic
10.6.1 4matic Corporation Information
10.6.2 4matic Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 4matic Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 4matic Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.6.5 4matic Recent Developments
10.7 A V Valves
10.7.1 A V Valves Corporation Information
10.7.2 A V Valves Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 A V Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 A V Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.7.5 A V Valves Recent Developments
10.8 Alfa Laval
10.8.1 Alfa Laval Corporation Information
10.8.2 Alfa Laval Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Alfa Laval Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Alfa Laval Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.8.5 Alfa Laval Recent Developments
10.9 Brooksbank
10.9.1 Brooksbank Corporation Information
10.9.2 Brooksbank Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Brooksbank Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Brooksbank Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.9.5 Brooksbank Recent Developments
10.10 Cameroon
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Cameroon Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Cameroon Recent Developments
10.11 Camtech Valves
10.11.1 Camtech Valves Corporation Information
10.11.2 Camtech Valves Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Camtech Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Camtech Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.11.5 Camtech Valves Recent Developments
10.12 CIRCOR Energy
10.12.1 CIRCOR Energy Corporation Information
10.12.2 CIRCOR Energy Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 CIRCOR Energy Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 CIRCOR Energy Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.12.5 CIRCOR Energy Recent Developments
10.13 Crane
10.13.1 Crane Corporation Information
10.13.2 Crane Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Crane Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Crane Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.13.5 Crane Recent Developments
10.14 Crescent Valves
10.14.1 Crescent Valves Corporation Information
10.14.2 Crescent Valves Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Crescent Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Crescent Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.14.5 Crescent Valves Recent Developments
10.15 Curtiss-Wright
10.15.1 Curtiss-Wright Corporation Information
10.15.2 Curtiss-Wright Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Curtiss-Wright Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Curtiss-Wright Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.15.5 Curtiss-Wright Recent Developments
10.16 Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves
10.16.1 Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves Corporation Information
10.16.2 Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.16.5 Fluuitek Orsenigo Valves Recent Developments
10.17 FMC
10.17.1 FMC Corporation Information
10.17.2 FMC Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 FMC Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 FMC Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.17.5 FMC Recent Developments
10.18 GE
10.18.1 GE Corporation Information
10.18.2 GE Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 GE Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 GE Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.18.5 GE Recent Developments
10.19 Honeywell
10.19.1 Honeywell Corporation Information
10.19.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview
10.19.3 Honeywell Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Honeywell Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.19.5 Honeywell Recent Developments
10.20 IMI
10.20.1 IMI Corporation Information
10.20.2 IMI Description, Business Overview
10.20.3 IMI Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 IMI Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.20.5 IMI Recent Developments
10.21 ITT
10.21.1 ITT Corporation Information
10.21.2 ITT Description, Business Overview
10.21.3 ITT Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 ITT Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.21.5 ITT Recent Developments
10.22 KITZ
10.22.1 KITZ Corporation Information
10.22.2 KITZ Description, Business Overview
10.22.3 KITZ Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 KITZ Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.22.5 KITZ Recent Developments
10.23 KSB
10.23.1 KSB Corporation Information
10.23.2 KSB Description, Business Overview
10.23.3 KSB Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 KSB Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.23.5 KSB Recent Developments
10.24 CVC Valves
10.24.1 CVC Valves Corporation Information
10.24.2 CVC Valves Description, Business Overview
10.24.3 CVC Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.24.4 CVC Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.24.5 CVC Valves Recent Developments
10.25 Microfinish Valves
10.25.1 Microfinish Valves Corporation Information
10.25.2 Microfinish Valves Description, Business Overview
10.25.3 Microfinish Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.25.4 Microfinish Valves Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.25.5 Microfinish Valves Recent Developments
10.26 MIR VALVE
10.26.1 MIR VALVE Corporation Information
10.26.2 MIR VALVE Description, Business Overview
10.26.3 MIR VALVE Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.26.4 MIR VALVE Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.26.5 MIR VALVE Recent Developments
10.27 MRC Global
10.27.1 MRC Global Corporation Information
10.27.2 MRC Global Description, Business Overview
10.27.3 MRC Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.27.4 MRC Global Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Products Offered
10.27.5 MRC Global Recent Developments
11 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Industry Trends
11.4.2 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Drivers
11.4.3 Industrial Valves in Oil and Gas Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
