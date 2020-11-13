Navigation Guidance Solutions Market: Global Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2020 – 2025

In 2017, the global Navigation Guidance Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
The key players covered in this study
GE
G & C Systems
Trimble
Sygic
Telenav
Intellias
Rockwell Collins
Topcon
Harman
TomTom
Götting
NovAtel
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Laser Guidance
Magnetic Spot Guidance
Magnetic Tape Guidance
Inductive Guidance
Natural Navigation
Market segment by Application, split into
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Healthcare
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Navigation Guidance Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Navigation Guidance Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Navigation Guidance Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Laser Guidance
1.4.3 Magnetic Spot Guidance
1.4.4 Magnetic Tape Guidance
1.4.5 Inductive Guidance
1.4.6 Natural Navigation
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Aerospace & Defense
1.5.3 Automotive
1.5.4 Healthcare
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size
2.2 Navigation Guidance Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Navigation Guidance Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Navigation Guidance Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Navigation Guidance Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Navigation Guidance Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Navigation Guidance Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Navigation Guidance Solutions Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Navigation Guidance Solutions Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Navigation Guidance Solutions Key Players in China
7.3 China Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size by Type
7.4 China Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Navigation Guidance Solutions Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Navigation Guidance Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Navigation Guidance Solutions Key Players in India
10.3 India Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size by Type
10.4 India Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Navigation Guidance Solutions Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Navigation Guidance Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 GE
12.1.1 GE Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Navigation Guidance Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 GE Revenue in Navigation Guidance Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 GE Recent Development
12.2 G & C Systems
12.2.1 G & C Systems Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Navigation Guidance Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 G & C Systems Revenue in Navigation Guidance Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 G & C Systems Recent Development
12.3 Trimble
12.3.1 Trimble Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Navigation Guidance Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 Trimble Revenue in Navigation Guidance Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Trimble Recent Development
12.4 Sygic
12.4.1 Sygic Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Navigation Guidance Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 Sygic Revenue in Navigation Guidance Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Sygic Recent Development
12.5 Telenav
12.5.1 Telenav Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Navigation Guidance Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 Telenav Revenue in Navigation Guidance Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Telenav Recent Development
12.6 Intellias
12.6.1 Intellias Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Navigation Guidance Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 Intellias Revenue in Navigation Guidance Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Intellias Recent Development
12.7 Rockwell Collins
12.7.1 Rockwell Collins Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Navigation Guidance Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 Rockwell Collins Revenue in Navigation Guidance Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Rockwell Collins Recent Development
12.8 Topcon
12.8.1 Topcon Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Navigation Guidance Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 Topcon Revenue in Navigation Guidance Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Topcon Recent Development
12.9 Harman
12.9.1 Harman Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Navigation Guidance Solutions Introduction
12.9.4 Harman Revenue in Navigation Guidance Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Harman Recent Development
12.10 TomTom
12.10.1 TomTom Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Navigation Guidance Solutions Introduction
12.10.4 TomTom Revenue in Navigation Guidance Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 TomTom Recent Development
12.11 Götting
12.12 NovAtel
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
