Connected Car Safety Solutions Market 2020: Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2025

In 2017, the global Connected Car Safety Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Connected Car Safety Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Car Safety Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

Access the PDF sample of the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contacts/request-sample/2377354

The key players covered in this study

Harman

Arxan

Argus

Guardtime

Harman Automotive Cyber Security

Trillium

IOActive

Intertrust

Karamba Security

Magna

NCC Group

NNG

Onboard Security

Secunet

Security Innovation

Symantec

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

V2I

V2V

V2C

V2P

V2X

Market segment by Application, split into

Passenger Cars

Commercial Cars

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Connected Car Safety Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Connected Car Safety Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Connected Car Safety Solutions are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Browse the full report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/reports/index/global-connected-car-safety-solutions-market-size-status-and-forecast-2018-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 V2I

1.4.3 V2V

1.4.4 V2C

1.4.5 V2P

1.4.6 V2X

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Passenger Cars

1.5.3 Commercial Cars

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends

2.1 Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size

2.2 Connected Car Safety Solutions Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Connected Car Safety Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Connected Car Safety Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

3.2 Connected Car Safety Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Connected Car Safety Solutions Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Connected Car Safety Solutions Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Five: United States

5.1 United States Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

5.2 Connected Car Safety Solutions Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Six: Europe

6.1 Europe Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

6.2 Connected Car Safety Solutions Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Seven: China

7.1 China Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

7.2 Connected Car Safety Solutions Key Players in China

7.3 China Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Type

7.4 China Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Eight: Japan

8.1 Japan Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

8.2 Connected Car Safety Solutions Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

9.2 Connected Car Safety Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Ten: India

10.1 India Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

10.2 Connected Car Safety Solutions Key Players in India

10.3 India Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Type

10.4 India Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Eleven: Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)

11.2 Connected Car Safety Solutions Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Application

Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles

12.1 Harman

12.1.1 Harman Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Connected Car Safety Solutions Introduction

12.1.4 Harman Revenue in Connected Car Safety Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.1.5 Harman Recent Development

12.2 Arxan

12.2.1 Arxan Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Connected Car Safety Solutions Introduction

12.2.4 Arxan Revenue in Connected Car Safety Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.2.5 Arxan Recent Development

12.3 Argus

12.3.1 Argus Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Connected Car Safety Solutions Introduction

12.3.4 Argus Revenue in Connected Car Safety Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.3.5 Argus Recent Development

12.4 Guardtime

12.4.1 Guardtime Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Connected Car Safety Solutions Introduction

12.4.4 Guardtime Revenue in Connected Car Safety Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.4.5 Guardtime Recent Development

12.5 Harman Automotive Cyber Security

12.5.1 Harman Automotive Cyber Security Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Connected Car Safety Solutions Introduction

12.5.4 Harman Automotive Cyber Security Revenue in Connected Car Safety Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.5.5 Harman Automotive Cyber Security Recent Development

12.6 Trillium

12.6.1 Trillium Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Connected Car Safety Solutions Introduction

12.6.4 Trillium Revenue in Connected Car Safety Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.6.5 Trillium Recent Development

12.7 IOActive

12.7.1 IOActive Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Connected Car Safety Solutions Introduction

12.7.4 IOActive Revenue in Connected Car Safety Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.7.5 IOActive Recent Development

12.8 Intertrust

12.8.1 Intertrust Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Connected Car Safety Solutions Introduction

12.8.4 Intertrust Revenue in Connected Car Safety Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.8.5 Intertrust Recent Development

12.9 Karamba Security

12.9.1 Karamba Security Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Connected Car Safety Solutions Introduction

12.9.4 Karamba Security Revenue in Connected Car Safety Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.9.5 Karamba Security Recent Development

12.10 Magna

12.10.1 Magna Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Connected Car Safety Solutions Introduction

12.10.4 Magna Revenue in Connected Car Safety Solutions Business (2013-2018)

12.10.5 Magna Recent Development

12.11 NCC Group

12.12 NNG

12.13 Onboard Security

12.14 Secunet

12.15 Security Innovation

12.16 Symantec

Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)

Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

Direct purchase the report @ https://www.orbisresearch.com/contact/purchase-single-user/2377354

About Us:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

Contact Us:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155