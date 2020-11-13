Connected Car Safety Solutions Market 2020: Industry Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts to Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2025

In 2017, the global Connected Car Safety Solutions market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.
This report focuses on the global Connected Car Safety Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Connected Car Safety Solutions development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Harman
Arxan
Argus
Guardtime
Harman Automotive Cyber Security
Trillium
IOActive
Intertrust
Karamba Security
Magna
NCC Group
NNG
Onboard Security
Secunet
Security Innovation
Symantec
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
V2I
V2V
V2C
V2P
V2X
Market segment by Application, split into
Passenger Cars
Commercial Cars
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Connected Car Safety Solutions status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Connected Car Safety Solutions are as follows:
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
Table of Contents
Chapter One: Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 V2I
1.4.3 V2V
1.4.4 V2C
1.4.5 V2P
1.4.6 V2X
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Passenger Cars
1.5.3 Commercial Cars
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
Chapter Two: Global Growth Trends
2.1 Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size
2.2 Connected Car Safety Solutions Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
Chapter Three: Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Connected Car Safety Solutions Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Connected Car Safety Solutions Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)
3.2 Connected Car Safety Solutions Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Connected Car Safety Solutions Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Connected Car Safety Solutions Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Chapter Four: Breakdown Data by Type and Application
4.1 Global Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Type (2013-2018)
4.2 Global Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Application (2013-2018)
Chapter Five: United States
5.1 United States Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
5.2 Connected Car Safety Solutions Key Players in United States
5.3 United States Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Type
5.4 United States Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Six: Europe
6.1 Europe Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
6.2 Connected Car Safety Solutions Key Players in Europe
6.3 Europe Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Type
6.4 Europe Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Seven: China
7.1 China Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
7.2 Connected Car Safety Solutions Key Players in China
7.3 China Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Type
7.4 China Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eight: Japan
8.1 Japan Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
8.2 Connected Car Safety Solutions Key Players in Japan
8.3 Japan Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Type
8.4 Japan Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Nine: Southeast Asia
9.1 Southeast Asia Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
9.2 Connected Car Safety Solutions Key Players in Southeast Asia
9.3 Southeast Asia Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Type
9.4 Southeast Asia Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Ten: India
10.1 India Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
10.2 Connected Car Safety Solutions Key Players in India
10.3 India Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Type
10.4 India Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Eleven: Central & South America
11.1 Central & South America Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size (2013-2018)
11.2 Connected Car Safety Solutions Key Players in Central & South America
11.3 Central & South America Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Type
11.4 Central & South America Connected Car Safety Solutions Market Size by Application
Chapter Twelve: International Players Profiles
12.1 Harman
12.1.1 Harman Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Connected Car Safety Solutions Introduction
12.1.4 Harman Revenue in Connected Car Safety Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 Harman Recent Development
12.2 Arxan
12.2.1 Arxan Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Connected Car Safety Solutions Introduction
12.2.4 Arxan Revenue in Connected Car Safety Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Arxan Recent Development
12.3 Argus
12.3.1 Argus Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Connected Car Safety Solutions Introduction
12.3.4 Argus Revenue in Connected Car Safety Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 Argus Recent Development
12.4 Guardtime
12.4.1 Guardtime Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Connected Car Safety Solutions Introduction
12.4.4 Guardtime Revenue in Connected Car Safety Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Guardtime Recent Development
12.5 Harman Automotive Cyber Security
12.5.1 Harman Automotive Cyber Security Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Connected Car Safety Solutions Introduction
12.5.4 Harman Automotive Cyber Security Revenue in Connected Car Safety Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Harman Automotive Cyber Security Recent Development
12.6 Trillium
12.6.1 Trillium Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Connected Car Safety Solutions Introduction
12.6.4 Trillium Revenue in Connected Car Safety Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Trillium Recent Development
12.7 IOActive
12.7.1 IOActive Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Connected Car Safety Solutions Introduction
12.7.4 IOActive Revenue in Connected Car Safety Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 IOActive Recent Development
12.8 Intertrust
12.8.1 Intertrust Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Connected Car Safety Solutions Introduction
12.8.4 Intertrust Revenue in Connected Car Safety Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Intertrust Recent Development
12.9 Karamba Security
12.9.1 Karamba Security Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Connected Car Safety Solutions Introduction
12.9.4 Karamba Security Revenue in Connected Car Safety Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Karamba Security Recent Development
12.10 Magna
12.10.1 Magna Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Connected Car Safety Solutions Introduction
12.10.4 Magna Revenue in Connected Car Safety Solutions Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Magna Recent Development
12.11 NCC Group
12.12 NNG
12.13 Onboard Security
12.14 Secunet
12.15 Security Innovation
12.16 Symantec
Chapter Thirteen: Market Forecast 2018-2025
13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions
13.2 United States
13.3 Europe
13.4 China
13.5 Japan
13.6 Southeast Asia
13.7 India
13.8 Central & South America
13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2018-2025)
13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2018-2025)
Chapter Fourteen: Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
Chapter Fifteen: Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
15.1.2 Data Source
15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
15.1.2.2 Primary Sources
15.2 Disclaimer
15.3 Author Details
