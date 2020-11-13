Global E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market 2020: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Threats, Trends, Applications, Growth Analysis and Forecast To 2023

According to this study, over the next five years the E-Commerce Payment Gateways market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in E-Commerce Payment Gateways business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of E-Commerce Payment Gateways market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the E-Commerce Payment Gateways value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.

Online Mode

Offline Mode

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.

Retails

Catering Industry

Medicine & Cosmetics

Other

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

PayPal

Stripe

Amazon Payments

Authorize.net

WorldPay

Adyen

CCBill

2Checkout

First Data

SecurePay

PayU

MOLPay

Paymill

GMO

Alipay

Tenpay

Ping++

Boleto

CashU

OneCard

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global E-Commerce Payment Gateways market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of E-Commerce Payment Gateways market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global E-Commerce Payment Gateways players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the E-Commerce Payment Gateways with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of E-Commerce Payment Gateways submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size 2013-2023

2.1.2 E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 E-Commerce Payment Gateways Segment by Type

2.2.1 Online Mode

2.2.2 Offline Mode

2.3 E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 E-Commerce Payment Gateways Segment by Application

2.4.1 Retails

2.4.2 Catering Industry

2.4.3 Medicine & Cosmetics

2.4.4 Other

2.5 E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global E-Commerce Payment Gateways by Players

3.1 Global E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global E-Commerce Payment Gateways Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 E-Commerce Payment Gateways by Regions

4.1 E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size by Regions

4.2 Americas E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size Growth

4.3 APAC E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size Growth

4.4 Europe E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size by Countries

5.2 Americas E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size by Type

5.3 Americas E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size by Countries

6.2 APAC E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size by Type

6.3 APAC E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe E-Commerce Payment Gateways by Countries

7.2 Europe E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size by Type

7.3 Europe E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa E-Commerce Payment Gateways by Countries

8.2 Middle East & Africa E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Global E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Forecast

10.1 Global E-Commerce Payment Gateways Market Size Forecast (2018-2023)

10.2 Global E-Commerce Payment Gateways Forecast by Regions

10.2.1 Global E-Commerce Payment Gateways Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

10.2.2 Americas Market Forecast

10.2.3 APAC Market Forecast

10.2.4 Europe Market Forecast

10.2.5 Middle East & Africa Market Forecast

10.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

10.3.1 United States Market Forecast

10.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

10.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

10.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

10.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

10.4.1 China Market Forecast

10.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

10.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

10.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

10.4.5 India Market Forecast

10.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

10.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

10.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

10.5.2 France Market Forecast

10.5.3 UK Market Forecast

10.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

10.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

10.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

10.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

10.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

10.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

10.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

10.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

10.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

10.7 Global E-Commerce Payment Gateways Forecast by Type

10.8 Global E-Commerce Payment Gateways Forecast by Application

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 PayPal

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 E-Commerce Payment Gateways Product Offered

11.1.3 PayPal E-Commerce Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 PayPal News

11.2 Stripe

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 E-Commerce Payment Gateways Product Offered

11.2.3 Stripe E-Commerce Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Stripe News

11.3 Amazon Payments

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 E-Commerce Payment Gateways Product Offered

11.3.3 Amazon Payments E-Commerce Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 Amazon Payments News

11.4 Authorize.net

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 E-Commerce Payment Gateways Product Offered

11.4.3 Authorize.net E-Commerce Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 Authorize.net News

11.5 WorldPay

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 E-Commerce Payment Gateways Product Offered

11.5.3 WorldPay E-Commerce Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 WorldPay News

11.6 Adyen

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 E-Commerce Payment Gateways Product Offered

11.6.3 Adyen E-Commerce Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Adyen News

11.7 CCBill

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 E-Commerce Payment Gateways Product Offered

11.7.3 CCBill E-Commerce Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 CCBill News

11.8 2Checkout

11.8.1 Company Details

11.8.2 E-Commerce Payment Gateways Product Offered

11.8.3 2Checkout E-Commerce Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.8.4 Main Business Overview

11.8.5 2Checkout News

11.9 First Data

11.9.1 Company Details

11.9.2 E-Commerce Payment Gateways Product Offered

11.9.3 First Data E-Commerce Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.9.4 Main Business Overview

11.9.5 First Data News

11.10 SecurePay

11.10.1 Company Details

11.10.2 E-Commerce Payment Gateways Product Offered

11.10.3 SecurePay E-Commerce Payment Gateways Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2018)

11.10.4 Main Business Overview

11.10.5 SecurePay News

11.11 PayU

11.12 MOLPay

11.13 Paymill

11.14 GMO

11.15 Alipay

11.16 Tenpay

11.17 Ping++

11.18 Boleto

11.19 CashU

11.20 OneCard

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

