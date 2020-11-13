Global Premium Luggage Market 2020: Industry Analysis by Size, Share, Demand, Growth rate and Forecasts Till 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Premium Luggage market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Premium Luggage business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Premium Luggage market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Premium Luggage value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.
General Trolley Bags
Hard Luggage Trolley Bags
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.
Casual Luggage Bag
Travel Luggage Bag
Business Luggage Bag
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Victorinox
Samsonite
American Tourister
Briggs & Riley
Hartmann
Delsey
Rimowa
Kipling
Bric’s
Lipault
Genius Pack
Tumi
Globe-Trotter
Smythson
Arlo Skye
Valextra
Louis Vuitton
MontBlanc
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Premium Luggage consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Premium Luggage market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Premium Luggage manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Premium Luggage with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Premium Luggage submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Table of Contents
2018-2023 Global Premium Luggage Consumption Market Report
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Research Objectives
1.3 Years Considered
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Economic Indicators
1.6 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Premium Luggage Consumption 2013-2023
2.1.2 Premium Luggage Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Premium Luggage Segment by Type
2.2.1 General Trolley Bags
2.2.2 Hard Luggage Trolley Bags
2.3 Premium Luggage Consumption by Type
2.3.1 Global Premium Luggage Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.2 Global Premium Luggage Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)
2.3.3 Global Premium Luggage Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)
2.4 Premium Luggage Segment by Application
2.4.1 Casual Luggage Bag
2.4.2 Travel Luggage Bag
2.4.3 Business Luggage Bag
2.5 Premium Luggage Consumption by Application
2.5.1 Global Premium Luggage Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.2 Global Premium Luggage Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)
2.5.3 Global Premium Luggage Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)
3 Global Premium Luggage by Players
3.1 Global Premium Luggage Sales Market Share by Players
3.1.1 Global Premium Luggage Sales by Players (2016-2018)
3.1.2 Global Premium Luggage Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.2 Global Premium Luggage Revenue Market Share by Players
3.2.1 Global Premium Luggage Revenue by Players (2016-2018)
3.2.2 Global Premium Luggage Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)
3.3 Global Premium Luggage Sale Price by Players
3.4 Global Premium Luggage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players
3.4.1 Global Premium Luggage Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players
3.4.2 Players Premium Luggage Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Premium Luggage by Regions
4.1 Premium Luggage by Regions
4.1.1 Global Premium Luggage Consumption by Regions
4.1.2 Global Premium Luggage Value by Regions
4.2 Americas Premium Luggage Consumption Growth
4.3 APAC Premium Luggage Consumption Growth
4.4 Europe Premium Luggage Consumption Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Premium Luggage Consumption Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Premium Luggage Consumption by Countries
5.1.1 Americas Premium Luggage Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)
5.1.2 Americas Premium Luggage Value by Countries (2013-2018)
5.2 Americas Premium Luggage Consumption by Type
5.3 Americas Premium Luggage Consumption by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Premium Luggage Consumption by Countries
6.1.1 APAC Premium Luggage Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)
6.1.2 APAC Premium Luggage Value by Countries (2013-2018)
6.2 APAC Premium Luggage Consumption by Type
6.3 APAC Premium Luggage Consumption by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Premium Luggage by Countries
7.1.1 Europe Premium Luggage Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)
7.1.2 Europe Premium Luggage Value by Countries (2013-2018)
7.2 Europe Premium Luggage Consumption by Type
7.3 Europe Premium Luggage Consumption by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
7.9 Spain
7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Premium Luggage by Countries
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Premium Luggage Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Premium Luggage Value by Countries (2013-2018)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Premium Luggage Consumption by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Premium Luggage Consumption by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Countries
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Marketing
10.1.2 Indirect Marketing
10.2 Premium Luggage Distributors
10.3 Premium Luggage Customer
11 Global Premium Luggage Market Forecast
11.1 Global Premium Luggage Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)
11.2 Global Premium Luggage Forecast by Regions
11.2.1 Global Premium Luggage Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
11.2.2 Global Premium Luggage Value Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)
11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast
11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast
11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast
11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast
11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries
11.3.1 United States Market Forecast
11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast
11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast
11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast
11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries
11.4.1 China Market Forecast
11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast
11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast
11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast
11.4.5 India Market Forecast
11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast
11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries
11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast
11.5.2 France Market Forecast
11.5.3 UK Market Forecast
11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast
11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast
11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast
11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries
11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast
11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast
11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast
11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast
11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast
11.7 Global Premium Luggage Forecast by Type
11.8 Global Premium Luggage Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 Victorinox
12.1.1 Company Details
12.1.2 Premium Luggage Product Offered
12.1.3 Victorinox Premium Luggage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.1.4 Main Business Overview
12.1.5 Victorinox News
12.2 Samsonite
12.2.1 Company Details
12.2.2 Premium Luggage Product Offered
12.2.3 Samsonite Premium Luggage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.2.4 Main Business Overview
12.2.5 Samsonite News
12.3 American Tourister
12.3.1 Company Details
12.3.2 Premium Luggage Product Offered
12.3.3 American Tourister Premium Luggage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.3.4 Main Business Overview
12.3.5 American Tourister News
12.4 Briggs & Riley
12.4.1 Company Details
12.4.2 Premium Luggage Product Offered
12.4.3 Briggs & Riley Premium Luggage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.4.4 Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Briggs & Riley News
12.5 Hartmann
12.5.1 Company Details
12.5.2 Premium Luggage Product Offered
12.5.3 Hartmann Premium Luggage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.5.4 Main Business Overview
12.5.5 Hartmann News
12.6 Delsey
12.6.1 Company Details
12.6.2 Premium Luggage Product Offered
12.6.3 Delsey Premium Luggage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.6.4 Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Delsey News
12.7 Rimowa
12.7.1 Company Details
12.7.2 Premium Luggage Product Offered
12.7.3 Rimowa Premium Luggage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.7.4 Main Business Overview
12.7.5 Rimowa News
12.8 Kipling
12.8.1 Company Details
12.8.2 Premium Luggage Product Offered
12.8.3 Kipling Premium Luggage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.8.4 Main Business Overview
12.8.5 Kipling News
12.9 Bric’s
12.9.1 Company Details
12.9.2 Premium Luggage Product Offered
12.9.3 Bric’s Premium Luggage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.9.4 Main Business Overview
12.9.5 Bric’s News
12.10 Lipault
12.10.1 Company Details
12.10.2 Premium Luggage Product Offered
12.10.3 Lipault Premium Luggage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)
12.10.4 Main Business Overview
12.10.5 Lipault News
12.11 Genius Pack
12.12 Tumi
12.13 Globe-Trotter
12.14 Smythson
12.15 Arlo Skye
12.16 Valextra
12.17 Louis Vuitton
12.18 MontBlanc
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
