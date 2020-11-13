Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2023

According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Outdoor Furniture market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Luxury Outdoor Furniture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Outdoor Furniture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Luxury Outdoor Furniture value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.

Metal

Plastic

Wood

Textile

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.

Residential

Commercial

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Yotrio Corporation

Brown Jordan

Agio International Company Limited

DEDON

KETTAL

Gloster

The Keter Group

Linya Group

Tuuci

MR DEARM

HIGOLD

Artie

Lloyd Flanders

Rattan

Emu Group

Barbeques Galore

COMFORT

Fischer Mobel GmbH

Royal Botania

Homecrest Outdoor Living

Hartman

Trex Company (Polyx Wood)

Treasure Garden Incorporated

Patio Furniture Industries

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Luxury Outdoor Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Luxury Outdoor Furniture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Luxury Outdoor Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Luxury Outdoor Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Table of Contents

2018-2023 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption 2013-2023

2.1.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption CAGR by Region

2.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Segment by Type

2.2.1 Metal

2.2.2 Plastic

2.2.3 Wood

2.2.4 Textile

2.3 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Type

2.3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

2.3.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sale Price by Type (2013-2018)

2.4 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Segment by Application

2.4.1 Residential

2.4.2 Commercial

2.5 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Application

2.5.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Value and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

2.5.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sale Price by Application (2013-2018)

3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture by Players

3.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales by Players (2016-2018)

3.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue by Players (2016-2018)

3.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2018)

3.3 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Luxury Outdoor Furniture Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2016-2018)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

4 Luxury Outdoor Furniture by Regions

4.1 Luxury Outdoor Furniture by Regions

4.1.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Regions

4.1.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Value by Regions

4.2 Americas Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption Growth

4.3 APAC Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption Growth

4.4 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption Growth

4.5 Middle East & Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption Growth

5 Americas

5.1 Americas Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Countries

5.1.1 Americas Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 Americas Luxury Outdoor Furniture Value by Countries (2013-2018)

5.2 Americas Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Type

5.3 Americas Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Application

5.4 United States

5.5 Canada

5.6 Mexico

5.7 Key Economic Indicators of Few Americas Countries

6 APAC

6.1 APAC Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Countries

6.1.1 APAC Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 APAC Luxury Outdoor Furniture Value by Countries (2013-2018)

6.2 APAC Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Type

6.3 APAC Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Application

6.4 China

6.5 Japan

6.6 Korea

6.7 Southeast Asia

6.8 India

6.9 Australia

6.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few APAC Countries

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture by Countries

7.1.1 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Value by Countries (2013-2018)

7.2 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Type

7.3 Europe Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Application

7.4 Germany

7.5 France

7.6 UK

7.7 Italy

7.8 Russia

7.9 Spain

7.10 Key Economic Indicators of Few Europe Countries

8 Middle East & Africa

8.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture by Countries

8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Countries (2013-2018)

8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Value by Countries (2013-2018)

8.2 Middle East & Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Type

8.3 Middle East & Africa Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption by Application

8.4 Egypt

8.5 South Africa

8.6 Israel

8.7 Turkey

8.8 GCC Countries

9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

9.1 Market Drivers and Impact

9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions

9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries

9.2 Market Challenges and Impact

9.3 Market Trends

10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer

10.1 Sales Channel

10.1.1 Direct Marketing

10.1.2 Indirect Marketing

10.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Distributors

10.3 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Customer

11 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market Forecast

11.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Consumption Forecast (2018-2023)

11.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

11.2.2 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Value Forecast by Regions (2018-2023)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Forecast by Application

12 Key Players Analysis

12.1 Yotrio Corporation

12.1.1 Company Details

12.1.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Offered

12.1.3 Yotrio Corporation Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.1.4 Main Business Overview

12.1.5 Yotrio Corporation News

12.2 Brown Jordan

12.2.1 Company Details

12.2.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Offered

12.2.3 Brown Jordan Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.2.4 Main Business Overview

12.2.5 Brown Jordan News

12.3 Agio International Company Limited

12.3.1 Company Details

12.3.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Offered

12.3.3 Agio International Company Limited Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.3.4 Main Business Overview

12.3.5 Agio International Company Limited News

12.4 DEDON

12.4.1 Company Details

12.4.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Offered

12.4.3 DEDON Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.4.4 Main Business Overview

12.4.5 DEDON News

12.5 KETTAL

12.5.1 Company Details

12.5.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Offered

12.5.3 KETTAL Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.5.4 Main Business Overview

12.5.5 KETTAL News

12.6 Gloster

12.6.1 Company Details

12.6.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Offered

12.6.3 Gloster Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.6.4 Main Business Overview

12.6.5 Gloster News

12.7 The Keter Group

12.7.1 Company Details

12.7.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Offered

12.7.3 The Keter Group Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.7.4 Main Business Overview

12.7.5 The Keter Group News

12.8 Linya Group

12.8.1 Company Details

12.8.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Offered

12.8.3 Linya Group Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.8.4 Main Business Overview

12.8.5 Linya Group News

12.9 Tuuci

12.9.1 Company Details

12.9.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Offered

12.9.3 Tuuci Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.9.4 Main Business Overview

12.9.5 Tuuci News

12.10 MR DEARM

12.10.1 Company Details

12.10.2 Luxury Outdoor Furniture Product Offered

12.10.3 MR DEARM Luxury Outdoor Furniture Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2018)

12.10.4 Main Business Overview

12.10.5 MR DEARM News

12.11 HIGOLD

12.12 Artie

12.13 Lloyd Flanders

12.14 Rattan

12.15 Emu Group

12.16 Barbeques Galore

12.17 COMFORT

12.18 Fischer Mobel GmbH

12.19 Royal Botania

12.20 Homecrest Outdoor Living

12.21 Hartman

12.22 Trex Company (Polyx Wood)

12.23 Treasure Garden Incorporated

12.24 Patio Furniture Industries

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

