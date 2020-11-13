Global Luxury Outdoor Furniture Market 2020: Industry and Geography Insights, Size, Share, Opportunity Analysis, and Industry Forecast till 2023

According to this study, over the next five years the Luxury Outdoor Furniture market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Luxury Outdoor Furniture business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Luxury Outdoor Furniture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the Luxury Outdoor Furniture value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.7.
Metal
Plastic
Wood
Textile
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 11.8.
Residential
Commercial
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
Yotrio Corporation
Brown Jordan
Agio International Company Limited
DEDON
KETTAL
Gloster
The Keter Group
Linya Group
Tuuci
MR DEARM
HIGOLD
Artie
Lloyd Flanders
Rattan
Emu Group
Barbeques Galore
COMFORT
Fischer Mobel GmbH
Royal Botania
Homecrest Outdoor Living
Hartman
Trex Company (Polyx Wood)
Treasure Garden Incorporated
Patio Furniture Industries
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global Luxury Outdoor Furniture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
To understand the structure of Luxury Outdoor Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global Luxury Outdoor Furniture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the Luxury Outdoor Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of Luxury Outdoor Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
