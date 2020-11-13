Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Size, Share, Growth Revenue, Demand, Regional and Forecasts Report 2020-2026 | ABB, Fanuc, KUKA

“

The report titled Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Robots in Automotive market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Robots in Automotive market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Robots in Automotive market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Robots in Automotive market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Robots in Automotive report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Robots in Automotive report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Robots in Automotive market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Robots in Automotive market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Robots in Automotive market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Robots in Automotive market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Robots in Automotive market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: ABB, Fanuc, KUKA, Yaskawa Electric, Adept Technology, Apex Automation and Robotics, Aurotek, Daihen, Finsar, Kawasaki Robotics

Market Segmentation by Product: Articulated Robots

Cartesian Robots

SCARA Robots

Cylindrical Robots

Parallel Robots

Collaborative Robots



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive Production

Automotive Maintenance and Repair

Workshop Assistant



The Industrial Robots in Automotive Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Robots in Automotive market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Robots in Automotive market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Robots in Automotive market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Robots in Automotive industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Robots in Automotive market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Robots in Automotive market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Robots in Automotive market?

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Robots in Automotive Product Overview

1.2 Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Articulated Robots

1.2.2 Cartesian Robots

1.2.3 SCARA Robots

1.2.4 Cylindrical Robots

1.2.5 Parallel Robots

1.2.6 Collaborative Robots

1.3 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Robots in Automotive Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Robots in Automotive Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Robots in Automotive Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Industrial Robots in Automotive as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Robots in Automotive Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Robots in Automotive Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive by Application

4.1 Industrial Robots in Automotive Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive Production

4.1.2 Automotive Maintenance and Repair

4.1.3 Workshop Assistant

4.2 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Industrial Robots in Automotive Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Industrial Robots in Automotive by Application

4.5.2 Europe Industrial Robots in Automotive by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robots in Automotive by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Industrial Robots in Automotive by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robots in Automotive by Application

5 North America Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Industrial Robots in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Industrial Robots in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Industrial Robots in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Industrial Robots in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robots in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Robots in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Robots in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Robots in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robots in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Robots in Automotive Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Robots in Automotive Business

10.1 ABB

10.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

10.1.2 ABB Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 ABB Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 ABB Industrial Robots in Automotive Products Offered

10.1.5 ABB Recent Developments

10.2 Fanuc

10.2.1 Fanuc Corporation Information

10.2.2 Fanuc Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Fanuc Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 ABB Industrial Robots in Automotive Products Offered

10.2.5 Fanuc Recent Developments

10.3 KUKA

10.3.1 KUKA Corporation Information

10.3.2 KUKA Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 KUKA Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 KUKA Industrial Robots in Automotive Products Offered

10.3.5 KUKA Recent Developments

10.4 Yaskawa Electric

10.4.1 Yaskawa Electric Corporation Information

10.4.2 Yaskawa Electric Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Yaskawa Electric Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Yaskawa Electric Industrial Robots in Automotive Products Offered

10.4.5 Yaskawa Electric Recent Developments

10.5 Adept Technology

10.5.1 Adept Technology Corporation Information

10.5.2 Adept Technology Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Adept Technology Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Adept Technology Industrial Robots in Automotive Products Offered

10.5.5 Adept Technology Recent Developments

10.6 Apex Automation and Robotics

10.6.1 Apex Automation and Robotics Corporation Information

10.6.2 Apex Automation and Robotics Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Apex Automation and Robotics Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Apex Automation and Robotics Industrial Robots in Automotive Products Offered

10.6.5 Apex Automation and Robotics Recent Developments

10.7 Aurotek

10.7.1 Aurotek Corporation Information

10.7.2 Aurotek Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Aurotek Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Aurotek Industrial Robots in Automotive Products Offered

10.7.5 Aurotek Recent Developments

10.8 Daihen

10.8.1 Daihen Corporation Information

10.8.2 Daihen Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Daihen Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Daihen Industrial Robots in Automotive Products Offered

10.8.5 Daihen Recent Developments

10.9 Finsar

10.9.1 Finsar Corporation Information

10.9.2 Finsar Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Finsar Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Finsar Industrial Robots in Automotive Products Offered

10.9.5 Finsar Recent Developments

10.10 Kawasaki Robotics

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Industrial Robots in Automotive Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kawasaki Robotics Industrial Robots in Automotive Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kawasaki Robotics Recent Developments

11 Industrial Robots in Automotive Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Industrial Robots in Automotive Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Industrial Robots in Automotive Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industrial Robots in Automotive Industry Trends

11.4.2 Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Drivers

11.4.3 Industrial Robots in Automotive Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

