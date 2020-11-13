Industrial Refrigeration Market Prediction, Strategies, Trends and SWOT Analysis 2020-2026 | Johnson Controls, Emerson Electric, Ingersoll-Rand

“

The report titled Global Industrial Refrigeration Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Refrigeration market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Refrigeration market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Refrigeration market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Refrigeration market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Refrigeration report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Refrigeration report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Refrigeration market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Refrigeration market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Refrigeration market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Refrigeration market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Refrigeration market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Johnson Controls, Emerson Electric, Ingersoll-Rand, GEA Group, The Danfoss, Daikin Industries, Bitzer Kuhlmaschinenbau, United Technologies Corporation, Mayekawa, LU-VE, Lennox International, Evapco, Baltimore Aircoil Company

Market Segmentation by Product: Ammonia

Carbon Dioxide

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Food Processing

Chemical and Pharmaceuticals

Oil and Gas

Transportation and Logistics

Others



The Industrial Refrigeration Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Refrigeration market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Refrigeration market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Industrial Refrigeration market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Refrigeration industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Refrigeration market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Refrigeration market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Refrigeration market?

Table of Contents:

1 Industrial Refrigeration Market Overview

1.1 Industrial Refrigeration Product Overview

1.2 Industrial Refrigeration Market Segment by Refrigerant Type

1.2.1 Ammonia

1.2.2 Carbon Dioxide

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Industrial Refrigeration Market Size by Refrigerant Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Industrial Refrigeration Market Size Overview by Refrigerant Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Industrial Refrigeration Historic Market Size Review by Refrigerant Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Refrigeration Sales Market Share Breakdown by Refrigerant Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Refrigeration Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Refrigerant Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Refrigeration Average Selling Price (ASP) by Refrigerant Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Industrial Refrigeration Market Size Forecast by Refrigerant Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Refrigeration Sales Market Share Breakdown by Refrigerant Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Refrigeration Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Refrigerant Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Refrigeration Average Selling Price (ASP) by Refrigerant Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Refrigerant Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Industrial Refrigeration Sales Breakdown by Refrigerant Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Industrial Refrigeration Sales Breakdown by Refrigerant Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Refrigeration Sales Breakdown by Refrigerant Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Refrigeration Sales Breakdown by Refrigerant Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refrigeration Sales Breakdown by Refrigerant Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Industrial Refrigeration Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Refrigeration Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Refrigeration Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Refrigeration Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Refrigeration Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Industrial Refrigeration Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Industrial Refrigeration Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Refrigeration Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Industrial Refrigeration as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Refrigeration Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Refrigeration Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Industrial Refrigeration by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Industrial Refrigeration Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Industrial Refrigeration Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Industrial Refrigeration Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Industrial Refrigeration Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Industrial Refrigeration Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Industrial Refrigeration Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Industrial Refrigeration Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Industrial Refrigeration Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Industrial Refrigeration Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Industrial Refrigeration by Application

4.1 Industrial Refrigeration Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food Processing

4.1.2 Chemical and Pharmaceuticals

4.1.3 Oil and Gas

4.1.4 Transportation and Logistics

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Industrial Refrigeration Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Industrial Refrigeration Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Industrial Refrigeration Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Industrial Refrigeration Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Industrial Refrigeration by Application

4.5.2 Europe Industrial Refrigeration by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Refrigeration by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Industrial Refrigeration by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refrigeration by Application

5 North America Industrial Refrigeration Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Industrial Refrigeration Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Industrial Refrigeration Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Industrial Refrigeration Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Industrial Refrigeration Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Industrial Refrigeration Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Industrial Refrigeration Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Industrial Refrigeration Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Industrial Refrigeration Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Industrial Refrigeration Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Refrigeration Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Refrigeration Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Refrigeration Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Refrigeration Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Refrigeration Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Industrial Refrigeration Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Refrigeration Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Refrigeration Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Refrigeration Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Refrigeration Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refrigeration Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refrigeration Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refrigeration Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refrigeration Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Refrigeration Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Refrigeration Business

10.1 Johnson Controls

10.1.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

10.1.2 Johnson Controls Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Johnson Controls Industrial Refrigeration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Johnson Controls Industrial Refrigeration Products Offered

10.1.5 Johnson Controls Recent Developments

10.2 Emerson Electric

10.2.1 Emerson Electric Corporation Information

10.2.2 Emerson Electric Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Emerson Electric Industrial Refrigeration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Johnson Controls Industrial Refrigeration Products Offered

10.2.5 Emerson Electric Recent Developments

10.3 Ingersoll-Rand

10.3.1 Ingersoll-Rand Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ingersoll-Rand Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Ingersoll-Rand Industrial Refrigeration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Ingersoll-Rand Industrial Refrigeration Products Offered

10.3.5 Ingersoll-Rand Recent Developments

10.4 GEA Group

10.4.1 GEA Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 GEA Group Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 GEA Group Industrial Refrigeration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 GEA Group Industrial Refrigeration Products Offered

10.4.5 GEA Group Recent Developments

10.5 The Danfoss

10.5.1 The Danfoss Corporation Information

10.5.2 The Danfoss Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 The Danfoss Industrial Refrigeration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 The Danfoss Industrial Refrigeration Products Offered

10.5.5 The Danfoss Recent Developments

10.6 Daikin Industries

10.6.1 Daikin Industries Corporation Information

10.6.2 Daikin Industries Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Daikin Industries Industrial Refrigeration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Daikin Industries Industrial Refrigeration Products Offered

10.6.5 Daikin Industries Recent Developments

10.7 Bitzer Kuhlmaschinenbau

10.7.1 Bitzer Kuhlmaschinenbau Corporation Information

10.7.2 Bitzer Kuhlmaschinenbau Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Bitzer Kuhlmaschinenbau Industrial Refrigeration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Bitzer Kuhlmaschinenbau Industrial Refrigeration Products Offered

10.7.5 Bitzer Kuhlmaschinenbau Recent Developments

10.8 United Technologies Corporation

10.8.1 United Technologies Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 United Technologies Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 United Technologies Corporation Industrial Refrigeration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 United Technologies Corporation Industrial Refrigeration Products Offered

10.8.5 United Technologies Corporation Recent Developments

10.9 Mayekawa

10.9.1 Mayekawa Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mayekawa Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Mayekawa Industrial Refrigeration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Mayekawa Industrial Refrigeration Products Offered

10.9.5 Mayekawa Recent Developments

10.10 LU-VE

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Industrial Refrigeration Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 LU-VE Industrial Refrigeration Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 LU-VE Recent Developments

10.11 Lennox International

10.11.1 Lennox International Corporation Information

10.11.2 Lennox International Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Lennox International Industrial Refrigeration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Lennox International Industrial Refrigeration Products Offered

10.11.5 Lennox International Recent Developments

10.12 Evapco

10.12.1 Evapco Corporation Information

10.12.2 Evapco Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Evapco Industrial Refrigeration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Evapco Industrial Refrigeration Products Offered

10.12.5 Evapco Recent Developments

10.13 Baltimore Aircoil Company

10.13.1 Baltimore Aircoil Company Corporation Information

10.13.2 Baltimore Aircoil Company Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Baltimore Aircoil Company Industrial Refrigeration Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Baltimore Aircoil Company Industrial Refrigeration Products Offered

10.13.5 Baltimore Aircoil Company Recent Developments

11 Industrial Refrigeration Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Industrial Refrigeration Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Industrial Refrigeration Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industrial Refrigeration Industry Trends

11.4.2 Industrial Refrigeration Market Drivers

11.4.3 Industrial Refrigeration Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

