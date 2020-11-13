Global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services Market 2020: Future Demand, Market Analysis & Outlook To 2023

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017.

Online on-demand food delivery service providers are adopting digital and social media promotional campaigns in their marketing strategies. These services are further boosted by digital platforms through mobile and smartphone technologies. Their various features increase their service visibility and expand their product portfolio. Further, service providers further use social media platforms to run their service promotions and campaigns. These platforms increase consumer engagement and create brand and service awareness. The increasing digital platform and consumer engagement on social media platforms is identified to be one of the key factors having a positive impact on the online on-demand food delivery services market.

In 2017, order-focused food delivery services dominated the market by accounting for a share of more than 95%

In 2017, the Americas dominated the global online on-demand food delivery services market and accounted for a share of more than 45%

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

To calculate the market size, LP Information considers value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Order-focused food delivery services

Logistics-focused food delivery services

Segmentation by application:

Office buildings

Family

Other

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report:

Deliveroo

Delivery Hero

DoorDash

GrubHub

Just Eat Holding

MEITUAN

Foodler

Postmates

Swiggy

OrderUp

Munchery

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.

To understand the structure of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Online On-Demand Food Delivery Services submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

