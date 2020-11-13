Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Overview, Leading Player, Application, Trends Analysis & Forecast to 2025

The Noise-Cancelling Headphones market was valued at 1050 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1680 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Noise-Cancelling Headphones.

This report presents the worldwide Noise-Cancelling Headphones market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

ACCESS THE PDF SAMPLE OF THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACTS/REQUEST-SAMPLE/2335693

Noise-Cancelling Headphones is a type of high performance headphones taking Active Noise Reduction Technology to reduce unwanted ambient sounds. This is distinct from passive headphones which, if they reduce ambient sounds at all, use techniques such as soundproofing.

In this report, Noise-Cancelling Headphones refer to Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones.

At present, patent protection and technical barrier are the main negative factors for the development of this industry. Unfortunately, there exist many fake products especially in the developing countries. On the whole, there is no big growth in the industry of Noise-Cancelling Headphones.

At present, in global, the Noise-Cancelling Headphones industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest manufacturer is Bose which accounted for approximately 23.83% of the global revenue of Noise-Cancelling Headphones in 2017.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bose

Sony

Sennheiser

Audio-Technica

Samsung(Harman Kardon)

AKG

Beats

Philips

Logitech UE

Plantronics

SYLLABLE

Monster

PHIATON

JVC

Klipsch

Grandsun

Xiaomi

Huawei

1more

Noise-Cancelling Headphones Breakdown Data by Type

Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Passive Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Noise-Cancelling Headphones Breakdown Data by Application

Supermarket

Exclusive Shop

Online Sales

Others

Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

Other Regions

Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Noise-Cancelling Headphones status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Noise-Cancelling Headphones manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Noise-Cancelling Headphones :

History Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Noise-Cancelling Headphones market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

BROWSE THE FULL REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/REPORTS/INDEX/GLOBAL-NOISE-CANCELLING-HEADPHONES-MARKET-INSIGHTS-FORECAST-TO-2025

Table of Contents

Chapter One: Study Coverage

1.1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Active Noise-Cancelling Headphones

1.4.3 Passive Noise-Cancelling Headphones

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Supermarket

1.5.3 Exclusive Shop

1.5.4 Online Sales

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

2.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market Size

2.1.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production 2013-2025

2.2 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CRChapter Five: and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Noise-Cancelling Headphones Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Noise-Cancelling Headphones Market

2.4 Key Trends for Noise-Cancelling Headphones Markets & Products

Chapter Three: Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Chapter Four: Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production by Regions

4.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production

4.2.2 United States Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Noise-Cancelling Headphones Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production

4.3.2 Europe Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Noise-Cancelling Headphones Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production

4.4.2 China Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Noise-Cancelling Headphones Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production

4.5.2 Japan Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Noise-Cancelling Headphones Import & Export

4.6 South Korea

4.6.1 South Korea Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production

4.6.2 South Korea Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue

4.6.3 Key Players in South Korea

4.6.4 South Korea Noise-Cancelling Headphones Import & Export

4.7 Other Regions

4.7.1 Taiwan

4.7.2 India

4.7.3 Southeast Asia

Chapter Five: Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 GCC Countries

5.6.4 Egypt

5.6.5 South Africa

Chapter Six: Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production by Type

6.2 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue by Type

6.3 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Price by Type

Chapter Seven: Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

Chapter Eight: Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Bose

8.1.1 Bose Company Details

8.1.2 Company Overview

8.1.3 Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.1.4 Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Description

8.1.5 Bose Recent Development

8.2 Sony

8.2.1 Sony Company Details

8.2.2 Company Overview

8.2.3 Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.2.4 Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Description

8.2.5 Sony Recent Development

8.3 Sennheiser

8.3.1 Sennheiser Company Details

8.3.2 Company Overview

8.3.3 Sennheiser Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.3.4 Sennheiser Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Description

8.3.5 Sennheiser Recent Development

8.4 Audio-Technica

8.4.1 Audio-Technica Company Details

8.4.2 Company Overview

8.4.3 Audio-Technica Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.4.4 Audio-Technica Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Description

8.4.5 Audio-Technica Recent Development

8.5 Samsung(Harman Kardon)

8.5.1 Samsung(Harman Kardon) Company Details

8.5.2 Company Overview

8.5.3 Samsung(Harman Kardon) Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.5.4 Samsung(Harman Kardon) Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Description

8.5.5 Samsung(Harman Kardon) Recent Development

8.6 AKG

8.6.1 AKG Company Details

8.6.2 Company Overview

8.6.3 AKG Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.6.4 AKG Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Description

8.6.5 AKG Recent Development

8.7 Beats

8.7.1 Beats Company Details

8.7.2 Company Overview

8.7.3 Beats Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.7.4 Beats Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Description

8.7.5 Beats Recent Development

8.8 Philips

8.8.1 Philips Company Details

8.8.2 Company Overview

8.8.3 Philips Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.8.4 Philips Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Description

8.8.5 Philips Recent Development

8.9 Logitech UE

8.9.1 Logitech UE Company Details

8.9.2 Company Overview

8.9.3 Logitech UE Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.9.4 Logitech UE Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Description

8.9.5 Logitech UE Recent Development

8.10 Plantronics

8.10.1 Plantronics Company Details

8.10.2 Company Overview

8.10.3 Plantronics Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Revenue and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

8.10.4 Plantronics Noise-Cancelling Headphones Product Description

8.10.5 Plantronics Recent Development

8.11 SYLLABLE

8.12 Monster

8.13 PHIATON

8.14 JVC

8.15 Klipsch

8.16 Grandsun

8.17 Xiaomi

8.18 Huawei

8.19 1more

Chapter Nine: Production Forecasts

9.1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Revenue Forecast by Type

Chapter Ten: Consumption Forecast

10.1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption Forecast by Application

10.2 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption Forecast by Regions

10.3 North America Market Consumption Forecast

10.3.1 North America Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.3.2 United States

10.3.3 Canada

10.3.4 Mexico

10.4 Europe Market Consumption Forecast

10.4.1 Europe Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.4.2 Germany

10.4.3 France

10.4.4 UK

10.4.5 Italy

10.4.6 Russia

10.5 Asia Pacific Market Consumption Forecast

10.5.1 Asia Pacific Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.5.2 China

10.5.3 Japan

10.5.4 South Korea

10.5.5 India

10.5.6 Australia

10.5.7 Indonesia

10.5.8 Thailand

10.5.9 Malaysia

10.5.10 Philippines

10.5.11 Vietnam

10.6 Central & South America Market Consumption Forecast

10.6.1 Central & South America Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.6.2 Brazil

10.7 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption Forecast

10.7.1 Middle East and Africa Noise-Cancelling Headphones Consumption Forecast by Regions 2018-2025

10.7.2 GCC Countries

10.7.3 Egypt

10.7.4 South Africa

Chapter Eleven: Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Sales Channels

11.2.2 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Distributors

11.3 Noise-Cancelling Headphones Customers

Chapter Twelve: Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Market Risks/Restraints

12.4 Key World Economic Indicators

Chapter Thirteen: Key Findings in the Global Noise-Cancelling Headphones Study

Chapter Fourteen: Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

DIRECT PURCHASE THE REPORT @ HTTPS://WWW.ORBISRESEARCH.COM/CONTACT/PURCHASE-SINGLE-USER/2335693

ABOUT US:

Orbis Research (orbisresearch.com) is a single point aid for all your market research requirements. We have vast database of reports from the leading publishers and authors across the globe. We specialize in delivering customized reports as per the requirements of our clients. We have complete information about our publishers and hence are sure about the accuracy of the industries and verticals of their specialization. This helps our clients to map their needs and we produce the perfect required market research study for our clients.

CONTACT US:

Hector Costello

Senior Manager – Client Engagements

4144N Central Expressway,

Suite 600, Dallas,

Texas – 75204, U.S.A.

Phone No.: +1 (972)-362-8199; +91 895 659 5155