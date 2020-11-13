Industrial Laser Market 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Forecast by 2026 | Coherent, IPG Photonics, ROFIN-SINAR Technologies

“
The report titled Global Industrial Laser Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Industrial Laser market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Industrial Laser market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Industrial Laser market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Industrial Laser market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Industrial Laser report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2228998/global-industrial-laser-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Industrial Laser report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Industrial Laser market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Industrial Laser market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Industrial Laser market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Industrial Laser market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Industrial Laser market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Coherent, IPG Photonics, ROFIN-SINAR Technologies, TRUMPF, 3S Photonics, Active Fiber Systems, AdValue Photonics, Amonics, Apollo Instruments, Calmar Laser, Clark MXR, EKSPLA, ELUXI, Eolite Lasers, FANUC, FiberLAST, Furukawa Electric, Gbos Laser, Hypertherm, Han’s Laser Technology, IMRA America, JDS Uniphase, JENOPTIK, JK Lasers, Keopsys, Laserglow Technologies, Lumentum Operations
Market Segmentation by Product: CO2 Lasers
Fiber Lasers
Solid-State Lasers
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Construction Industry
Medical
Manufacturing
Food and Beverage
Agriculture
Oil & Gas
Others
The Industrial Laser Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Industrial Laser market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Industrial Laser market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Industrial Laser market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Industrial Laser industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Industrial Laser market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Industrial Laser market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Industrial Laser market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2228998/global-industrial-laser-market
Table of Contents:
1 Industrial Laser Market Overview
1.1 Industrial Laser Product Overview
1.2 Industrial Laser Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 CO2 Lasers
1.2.2 Fiber Lasers
1.2.3 Solid-State Lasers
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Industrial Laser Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Industrial Laser Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Industrial Laser Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Industrial Laser Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Industrial Laser Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Industrial Laser Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Industrial Laser Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Industrial Laser Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Industrial Laser Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Industrial Laser Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Industrial Laser Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Industrial Laser Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Laser Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Industrial Laser Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Laser Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
2 Global Industrial Laser Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Industrial Laser Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Industrial Laser Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Industrial Laser Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Industrial Laser Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Industrial Laser Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Industrial Laser Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Industrial Laser Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Industrial Laser as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Industrial Laser Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Industrial Laser Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Global Industrial Laser by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Industrial Laser Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Industrial Laser Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Industrial Laser Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Industrial Laser Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Industrial Laser Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Industrial Laser Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Industrial Laser Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)
4 Global Industrial Laser by Application
4.1 Industrial Laser Segment by Application
4.1.1 Construction Industry
4.1.2 Medical
4.1.3 Manufacturing
4.1.4 Food and Beverage
4.1.5 Agriculture
4.1.6 Oil & Gas
4.1.7 Others
4.2 Global Industrial Laser Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Industrial Laser Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Industrial Laser Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Industrial Laser Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Industrial Laser by Application
4.5.2 Europe Industrial Laser by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Industrial Laser by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Industrial Laser by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Industrial Laser by Application
5 North America Industrial Laser Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Industrial Laser Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Industrial Laser Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Industrial Laser Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Industrial Laser Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6 Europe Industrial Laser Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Industrial Laser Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Industrial Laser Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Industrial Laser Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Industrial Laser Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
7 Asia-Pacific Industrial Laser Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Laser Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Laser Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Industrial Laser Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Industrial Laser Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
8 Latin America Industrial Laser Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Industrial Laser Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Industrial Laser Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Industrial Laser Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Industrial Laser Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9 Middle East and Africa Industrial Laser Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Laser Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Laser Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Industrial Laser Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Industrial Laser Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Industrial Laser Business
10.1 Coherent
10.1.1 Coherent Corporation Information
10.1.2 Coherent Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Coherent Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Coherent Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.1.5 Coherent Recent Developments
10.2 IPG Photonics
10.2.1 IPG Photonics Corporation Information
10.2.2 IPG Photonics Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 IPG Photonics Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Coherent Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.2.5 IPG Photonics Recent Developments
10.3 ROFIN-SINAR Technologies
10.3.1 ROFIN-SINAR Technologies Corporation Information
10.3.2 ROFIN-SINAR Technologies Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 ROFIN-SINAR Technologies Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 ROFIN-SINAR Technologies Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.3.5 ROFIN-SINAR Technologies Recent Developments
10.4 TRUMPF
10.4.1 TRUMPF Corporation Information
10.4.2 TRUMPF Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 TRUMPF Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 TRUMPF Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.4.5 TRUMPF Recent Developments
10.5 3S Photonics
10.5.1 3S Photonics Corporation Information
10.5.2 3S Photonics Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 3S Photonics Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 3S Photonics Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.5.5 3S Photonics Recent Developments
10.6 Active Fiber Systems
10.6.1 Active Fiber Systems Corporation Information
10.6.2 Active Fiber Systems Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Active Fiber Systems Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Active Fiber Systems Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.6.5 Active Fiber Systems Recent Developments
10.7 AdValue Photonics
10.7.1 AdValue Photonics Corporation Information
10.7.2 AdValue Photonics Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 AdValue Photonics Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 AdValue Photonics Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.7.5 AdValue Photonics Recent Developments
10.8 Amonics
10.8.1 Amonics Corporation Information
10.8.2 Amonics Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Amonics Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Amonics Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.8.5 Amonics Recent Developments
10.9 Apollo Instruments
10.9.1 Apollo Instruments Corporation Information
10.9.2 Apollo Instruments Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Apollo Instruments Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Apollo Instruments Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.9.5 Apollo Instruments Recent Developments
10.10 Calmar Laser
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Industrial Laser Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Calmar Laser Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Calmar Laser Recent Developments
10.11 Clark MXR
10.11.1 Clark MXR Corporation Information
10.11.2 Clark MXR Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Clark MXR Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Clark MXR Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.11.5 Clark MXR Recent Developments
10.12 EKSPLA
10.12.1 EKSPLA Corporation Information
10.12.2 EKSPLA Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 EKSPLA Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 EKSPLA Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.12.5 EKSPLA Recent Developments
10.13 ELUXI
10.13.1 ELUXI Corporation Information
10.13.2 ELUXI Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 ELUXI Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 ELUXI Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.13.5 ELUXI Recent Developments
10.14 Eolite Lasers
10.14.1 Eolite Lasers Corporation Information
10.14.2 Eolite Lasers Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Eolite Lasers Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Eolite Lasers Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.14.5 Eolite Lasers Recent Developments
10.15 FANUC
10.15.1 FANUC Corporation Information
10.15.2 FANUC Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 FANUC Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 FANUC Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.15.5 FANUC Recent Developments
10.16 FiberLAST
10.16.1 FiberLAST Corporation Information
10.16.2 FiberLAST Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 FiberLAST Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 FiberLAST Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.16.5 FiberLAST Recent Developments
10.17 Furukawa Electric
10.17.1 Furukawa Electric Corporation Information
10.17.2 Furukawa Electric Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Furukawa Electric Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Furukawa Electric Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.17.5 Furukawa Electric Recent Developments
10.18 Gbos Laser
10.18.1 Gbos Laser Corporation Information
10.18.2 Gbos Laser Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Gbos Laser Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Gbos Laser Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.18.5 Gbos Laser Recent Developments
10.19 Hypertherm
10.19.1 Hypertherm Corporation Information
10.19.2 Hypertherm Description, Business Overview
10.19.3 Hypertherm Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Hypertherm Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.19.5 Hypertherm Recent Developments
10.20 Han’s Laser Technology
10.20.1 Han’s Laser Technology Corporation Information
10.20.2 Han’s Laser Technology Description, Business Overview
10.20.3 Han’s Laser Technology Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Han’s Laser Technology Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.20.5 Han’s Laser Technology Recent Developments
10.21 IMRA America
10.21.1 IMRA America Corporation Information
10.21.2 IMRA America Description, Business Overview
10.21.3 IMRA America Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.21.4 IMRA America Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.21.5 IMRA America Recent Developments
10.22 JDS Uniphase
10.22.1 JDS Uniphase Corporation Information
10.22.2 JDS Uniphase Description, Business Overview
10.22.3 JDS Uniphase Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.22.4 JDS Uniphase Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.22.5 JDS Uniphase Recent Developments
10.23 JENOPTIK
10.23.1 JENOPTIK Corporation Information
10.23.2 JENOPTIK Description, Business Overview
10.23.3 JENOPTIK Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.23.4 JENOPTIK Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.23.5 JENOPTIK Recent Developments
10.24 JK Lasers
10.24.1 JK Lasers Corporation Information
10.24.2 JK Lasers Description, Business Overview
10.24.3 JK Lasers Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.24.4 JK Lasers Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.24.5 JK Lasers Recent Developments
10.25 Keopsys
10.25.1 Keopsys Corporation Information
10.25.2 Keopsys Description, Business Overview
10.25.3 Keopsys Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.25.4 Keopsys Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.25.5 Keopsys Recent Developments
10.26 Laserglow Technologies
10.26.1 Laserglow Technologies Corporation Information
10.26.2 Laserglow Technologies Description, Business Overview
10.26.3 Laserglow Technologies Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.26.4 Laserglow Technologies Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.26.5 Laserglow Technologies Recent Developments
10.27 Lumentum Operations
10.27.1 Lumentum Operations Corporation Information
10.27.2 Lumentum Operations Description, Business Overview
10.27.3 Lumentum Operations Industrial Laser Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.27.4 Lumentum Operations Industrial Laser Products Offered
10.27.5 Lumentum Operations Recent Developments
11 Industrial Laser Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Industrial Laser Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Industrial Laser Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Industrial Laser Industry Trends
11.4.2 Industrial Laser Market Drivers
11.4.3 Industrial Laser Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”