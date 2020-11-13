Paper Coating Materials Market Recent Trends, Opportunities, key drivers and Restraints over the Forecast Period 2020-2026 | Imerys, Omya, BASF

“

The report titled Global Paper Coating Materials Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Paper Coating Materials market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Paper Coating Materials market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Paper Coating Materials market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Paper Coating Materials market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Paper Coating Materials report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Paper Coating Materials report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Paper Coating Materials market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Paper Coating Materials market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Paper Coating Materials market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Paper Coating Materials market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Paper Coating Materials market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Imerys, Omya, BASF, Penford, Michelman, Air Products And Chemicals, Avebe, DowDupont, Mondo Minerals, Roquette

Market Segmentation by Product: GCC

PCC

Kaolin Clay

Talc

Starch

SB latex

Titanium Dioxide

Wax



Market Segmentation by Application: Thermal Paper

Wrapping Paper

Inkjet Paper

Other



The Paper Coating Materials Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Paper Coating Materials market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Paper Coating Materials market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Paper Coating Materials market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Paper Coating Materials industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Paper Coating Materials market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Paper Coating Materials market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Paper Coating Materials market?

Table of Contents:

1 Paper Coating Materials Market Overview

1.1 Paper Coating Materials Product Overview

1.2 Paper Coating Materials Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 GCC

1.2.2 PCC

1.2.3 Kaolin Clay

1.2.4 Talc

1.2.5 Starch

1.2.6 SB latex

1.2.7 Titanium Dioxide

1.2.8 Wax

1.3 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Paper Coating Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Paper Coating Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Paper Coating Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Paper Coating Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Paper Coating Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Paper Coating Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Paper Coating Materials Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Paper Coating Materials Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Paper Coating Materials Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Paper Coating Materials Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Paper Coating Materials Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Paper Coating Materials Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Paper Coating Materials Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Paper Coating Materials Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Paper Coating Materials as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Paper Coating Materials Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Paper Coating Materials Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Paper Coating Materials by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Paper Coating Materials Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Paper Coating Materials by Application

4.1 Paper Coating Materials Segment by Application

4.1.1 Thermal Paper

4.1.2 Wrapping Paper

4.1.3 Inkjet Paper

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Paper Coating Materials Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Paper Coating Materials Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Paper Coating Materials Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Paper Coating Materials Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Paper Coating Materials by Application

4.5.2 Europe Paper Coating Materials by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Paper Coating Materials by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Paper Coating Materials by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Paper Coating Materials by Application

5 North America Paper Coating Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Paper Coating Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Paper Coating Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Paper Coating Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Paper Coating Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Paper Coating Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Paper Coating Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Paper Coating Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Paper Coating Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Paper Coating Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Paper Coating Materials Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Paper Coating Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Paper Coating Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Paper Coating Materials Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Paper Coating Materials Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Paper Coating Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Paper Coating Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Paper Coating Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Paper Coating Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Paper Coating Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Paper Coating Materials Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Coating Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Coating Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Paper Coating Materials Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Paper Coating Materials Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Paper Coating Materials Business

10.1 Imerys

10.1.1 Imerys Corporation Information

10.1.2 Imerys Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Imerys Paper Coating Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Imerys Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

10.1.5 Imerys Recent Developments

10.2 Omya

10.2.1 Omya Corporation Information

10.2.2 Omya Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Omya Paper Coating Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Imerys Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

10.2.5 Omya Recent Developments

10.3 BASF

10.3.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.3.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 BASF Paper Coating Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 BASF Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

10.3.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.4 Penford

10.4.1 Penford Corporation Information

10.4.2 Penford Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Penford Paper Coating Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Penford Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

10.4.5 Penford Recent Developments

10.5 Michelman

10.5.1 Michelman Corporation Information

10.5.2 Michelman Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Michelman Paper Coating Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Michelman Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

10.5.5 Michelman Recent Developments

10.6 Air Products And Chemicals

10.6.1 Air Products And Chemicals Corporation Information

10.6.2 Air Products And Chemicals Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Air Products And Chemicals Paper Coating Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Air Products And Chemicals Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

10.6.5 Air Products And Chemicals Recent Developments

10.7 Avebe

10.7.1 Avebe Corporation Information

10.7.2 Avebe Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Avebe Paper Coating Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Avebe Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

10.7.5 Avebe Recent Developments

10.8 DowDupont

10.8.1 DowDupont Corporation Information

10.8.2 DowDupont Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 DowDupont Paper Coating Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 DowDupont Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

10.8.5 DowDupont Recent Developments

10.9 Mondo Minerals

10.9.1 Mondo Minerals Corporation Information

10.9.2 Mondo Minerals Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Mondo Minerals Paper Coating Materials Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Mondo Minerals Paper Coating Materials Products Offered

10.9.5 Mondo Minerals Recent Developments

10.10 Roquette

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Paper Coating Materials Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Roquette Paper Coating Materials Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Roquette Recent Developments

11 Paper Coating Materials Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Paper Coating Materials Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Paper Coating Materials Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Paper Coating Materials Industry Trends

11.4.2 Paper Coating Materials Market Drivers

11.4.3 Paper Coating Materials Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

