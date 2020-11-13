Oxygenated Solvents Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2026 | BASF, Dow, Oxea

“

The report titled Global Oxygenated Solvents Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Oxygenated Solvents market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Oxygenated Solvents market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Oxygenated Solvents market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Oxygenated Solvents market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Oxygenated Solvents report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Oxygenated Solvents report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Oxygenated Solvents market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Oxygenated Solvents market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Oxygenated Solvents market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Oxygenated Solvents market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Oxygenated Solvents market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BASF, Dow, Oxea, Eastman Chemical, Lyondellbasell, Royal Dutch Shell, Exxonmobil, Ineos, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec), Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

Market Segmentation by Product: Conventional Solvent

Bio & Green Solvent



Market Segmentation by Application: Paints & Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care

Crop Protection

Lubricants

Others



The Oxygenated Solvents Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Oxygenated Solvents market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Oxygenated Solvents market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oxygenated Solvents market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Oxygenated Solvents industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oxygenated Solvents market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oxygenated Solvents market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oxygenated Solvents market?

Table of Contents:

1 Oxygenated Solvents Market Overview

1.1 Oxygenated Solvents Product Overview

1.2 Oxygenated Solvents Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Conventional Solvent

1.2.2 Bio & Green Solvent

1.3 Global Oxygenated Solvents Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Oxygenated Solvents Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Oxygenated Solvents Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Oxygenated Solvents Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Oxygenated Solvents Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Oxygenated Solvents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Oxygenated Solvents Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Oxygenated Solvents Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Oxygenated Solvents Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Oxygenated Solvents Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Oxygenated Solvents Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Oxygenated Solvents Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Oxygenated Solvents Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Oxygenated Solvents Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Oxygenated Solvents Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Oxygenated Solvents Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Oxygenated Solvents Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Oxygenated Solvents Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Oxygenated Solvents Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Oxygenated Solvents Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Oxygenated Solvents Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Oxygenated Solvents Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oxygenated Solvents as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oxygenated Solvents Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Oxygenated Solvents Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Oxygenated Solvents by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Oxygenated Solvents Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Oxygenated Solvents Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Oxygenated Solvents Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Oxygenated Solvents Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Oxygenated Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Oxygenated Solvents Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Oxygenated Solvents Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Oxygenated Solvents Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Oxygenated Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Oxygenated Solvents by Application

4.1 Oxygenated Solvents Segment by Application

4.1.1 Paints & Coatings

4.1.2 Pharmaceuticals

4.1.3 Personal Care

4.1.4 Crop Protection

4.1.5 Lubricants

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Oxygenated Solvents Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Oxygenated Solvents Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Oxygenated Solvents Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Oxygenated Solvents Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Oxygenated Solvents by Application

4.5.2 Europe Oxygenated Solvents by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Oxygenated Solvents by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Oxygenated Solvents by Application

5 North America Oxygenated Solvents Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Oxygenated Solvents Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Oxygenated Solvents Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Oxygenated Solvents Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Oxygenated Solvents Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Oxygenated Solvents Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Oxygenated Solvents Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Oxygenated Solvents Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Oxygenated Solvents Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Oxygenated Solvents Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Oxygenated Solvents Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Oxygenated Solvents Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Oxygenated Solvents Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Oxygenated Solvents Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Oxygenated Solvents Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Oxygenated Solvents Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Oxygenated Solvents Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Oxygenated Solvents Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Oxygenated Solvents Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Oxygenated Solvents Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Oxygenated Solvents Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Oxygenated Solvents Business

10.1 BASF

10.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

10.1.2 BASF Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 BASF Oxygenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 BASF Oxygenated Solvents Products Offered

10.1.5 BASF Recent Developments

10.2 Dow

10.2.1 Dow Corporation Information

10.2.2 Dow Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Dow Oxygenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 BASF Oxygenated Solvents Products Offered

10.2.5 Dow Recent Developments

10.3 Oxea

10.3.1 Oxea Corporation Information

10.3.2 Oxea Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Oxea Oxygenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Oxea Oxygenated Solvents Products Offered

10.3.5 Oxea Recent Developments

10.4 Eastman Chemical

10.4.1 Eastman Chemical Corporation Information

10.4.2 Eastman Chemical Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Eastman Chemical Oxygenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Eastman Chemical Oxygenated Solvents Products Offered

10.4.5 Eastman Chemical Recent Developments

10.5 Lyondellbasell

10.5.1 Lyondellbasell Corporation Information

10.5.2 Lyondellbasell Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Lyondellbasell Oxygenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Lyondellbasell Oxygenated Solvents Products Offered

10.5.5 Lyondellbasell Recent Developments

10.6 Royal Dutch Shell

10.6.1 Royal Dutch Shell Corporation Information

10.6.2 Royal Dutch Shell Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Royal Dutch Shell Oxygenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Royal Dutch Shell Oxygenated Solvents Products Offered

10.6.5 Royal Dutch Shell Recent Developments

10.7 Exxonmobil

10.7.1 Exxonmobil Corporation Information

10.7.2 Exxonmobil Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Exxonmobil Oxygenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Exxonmobil Oxygenated Solvents Products Offered

10.7.5 Exxonmobil Recent Developments

10.8 Ineos

10.8.1 Ineos Corporation Information

10.8.2 Ineos Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Ineos Oxygenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Ineos Oxygenated Solvents Products Offered

10.8.5 Ineos Recent Developments

10.9 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)

10.9.1 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Corporation Information

10.9.2 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Oxygenated Solvents Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Oxygenated Solvents Products Offered

10.9.5 China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec) Recent Developments

10.10 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Oxygenated Solvents Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) Oxygenated Solvents Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas) Recent Developments

11 Oxygenated Solvents Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Oxygenated Solvents Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Oxygenated Solvents Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Oxygenated Solvents Industry Trends

11.4.2 Oxygenated Solvents Market Drivers

11.4.3 Oxygenated Solvents Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

”