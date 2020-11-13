Optical Imaging Market Size, Key Trends, Challenges and Standardization, Research, Key Players, Economic Impact and Forecast to 2026 | Abbott, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Leica Microsystem

“

The report titled Global Optical Imaging Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Optical Imaging market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Optical Imaging market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Optical Imaging market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Optical Imaging market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Optical Imaging report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Optical Imaging report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Optical Imaging market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Optical Imaging market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Optical Imaging market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Optical Imaging market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Optical Imaging market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Abbott, Carl Zeiss Meditec, Leica Microsystem, Topcon, Canon, Heidelberg Engineering, Headwall Photonics, Optovue, Perkinelmer, Philips Healthcare, Agfa

Market Segmentation by Product: Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

Photoacoustic Imaging

Diffused Optical Tomography

Hyperspectral Imaging

Near-Infrared Spectroscopy



Market Segmentation by Application: Hospitals & Clinics

Research Laboratories

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies



The Optical Imaging Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Optical Imaging market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Optical Imaging market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Optical Imaging market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Optical Imaging industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Optical Imaging market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Optical Imaging market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Optical Imaging market?

Table of Contents:

1 Optical Imaging Market Overview

1.1 Optical Imaging Product Overview

1.2 Optical Imaging Market Segment by Technology

1.2.1 Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT)

1.2.2 Photoacoustic Imaging

1.2.3 Diffused Optical Tomography

1.2.4 Hyperspectral Imaging

1.2.5 Near-Infrared Spectroscopy

1.3 Global Optical Imaging Market Size by Technology (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Optical Imaging Market Size Overview by Technology (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Optical Imaging Historic Market Size Review by Technology (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Optical Imaging Sales Market Share Breakdown by Technology (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Optical Imaging Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Technology (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Optical Imaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Technology (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Optical Imaging Market Size Forecast by Technology (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Optical Imaging Sales Market Share Breakdown by Technology (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Optical Imaging Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Technology (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Optical Imaging Average Selling Price (ASP) by Technology (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Technology (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Optical Imaging Sales Breakdown by Technology (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Optical Imaging Sales Breakdown by Technology (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Optical Imaging Sales Breakdown by Technology (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Optical Imaging Sales Breakdown by Technology (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Optical Imaging Sales Breakdown by Technology (2015-2020)

2 Global Optical Imaging Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Optical Imaging Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Optical Imaging Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Optical Imaging Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Optical Imaging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Optical Imaging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Optical Imaging Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Optical Imaging Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Optical Imaging as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Optical Imaging Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Optical Imaging Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Optical Imaging by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Optical Imaging Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Optical Imaging Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Optical Imaging Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Optical Imaging Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Optical Imaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Optical Imaging Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Optical Imaging Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Optical Imaging Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Optical Imaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

4 Global Optical Imaging by Application

4.1 Optical Imaging Segment by Application

4.1.1 Hospitals & Clinics

4.1.2 Research Laboratories

4.1.3 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

4.2 Global Optical Imaging Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Optical Imaging Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Optical Imaging Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Optical Imaging Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Optical Imaging by Application

4.5.2 Europe Optical Imaging by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Optical Imaging by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Optical Imaging by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Optical Imaging by Application

5 North America Optical Imaging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Optical Imaging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Optical Imaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Optical Imaging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Optical Imaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6 Europe Optical Imaging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Optical Imaging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Optical Imaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Optical Imaging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Optical Imaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Optical Imaging Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Optical Imaging Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Optical Imaging Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Optical Imaging Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Optical Imaging Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

8 Latin America Optical Imaging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Optical Imaging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Optical Imaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Optical Imaging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Optical Imaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Optical Imaging Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Optical Imaging Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Optical Imaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Optical Imaging Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Optical Imaging Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Optical Imaging Business

10.1 Abbott

10.1.1 Abbott Corporation Information

10.1.2 Abbott Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Abbott Optical Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Abbott Optical Imaging Products Offered

10.1.5 Abbott Recent Developments

10.2 Carl Zeiss Meditec

10.2.1 Carl Zeiss Meditec Corporation Information

10.2.2 Carl Zeiss Meditec Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Carl Zeiss Meditec Optical Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Abbott Optical Imaging Products Offered

10.2.5 Carl Zeiss Meditec Recent Developments

10.3 Leica Microsystem

10.3.1 Leica Microsystem Corporation Information

10.3.2 Leica Microsystem Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Leica Microsystem Optical Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Leica Microsystem Optical Imaging Products Offered

10.3.5 Leica Microsystem Recent Developments

10.4 Topcon

10.4.1 Topcon Corporation Information

10.4.2 Topcon Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Topcon Optical Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Topcon Optical Imaging Products Offered

10.4.5 Topcon Recent Developments

10.5 Canon

10.5.1 Canon Corporation Information

10.5.2 Canon Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Canon Optical Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Canon Optical Imaging Products Offered

10.5.5 Canon Recent Developments

10.6 Heidelberg Engineering

10.6.1 Heidelberg Engineering Corporation Information

10.6.2 Heidelberg Engineering Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Heidelberg Engineering Optical Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Heidelberg Engineering Optical Imaging Products Offered

10.6.5 Heidelberg Engineering Recent Developments

10.7 Headwall Photonics

10.7.1 Headwall Photonics Corporation Information

10.7.2 Headwall Photonics Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Headwall Photonics Optical Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Headwall Photonics Optical Imaging Products Offered

10.7.5 Headwall Photonics Recent Developments

10.8 Optovue

10.8.1 Optovue Corporation Information

10.8.2 Optovue Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Optovue Optical Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Optovue Optical Imaging Products Offered

10.8.5 Optovue Recent Developments

10.9 Perkinelmer

10.9.1 Perkinelmer Corporation Information

10.9.2 Perkinelmer Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Perkinelmer Optical Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Perkinelmer Optical Imaging Products Offered

10.9.5 Perkinelmer Recent Developments

10.10 Philips Healthcare

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Optical Imaging Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Philips Healthcare Optical Imaging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Philips Healthcare Recent Developments

10.11 Agfa

10.11.1 Agfa Corporation Information

10.11.2 Agfa Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Agfa Optical Imaging Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Agfa Optical Imaging Products Offered

10.11.5 Agfa Recent Developments

11 Optical Imaging Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Optical Imaging Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Optical Imaging Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Optical Imaging Industry Trends

11.4.2 Optical Imaging Market Drivers

11.4.3 Optical Imaging Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

