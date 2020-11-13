Image Tagging & Annotation Services Market 2020-2030 | Country Level Analysis, Current Trade Size And Future Prospective

Image annotation is also known as image tagging . It is the labeling of images to be utilized as Artificial Intelligence (AI) training data. Image tagging & annotation services provide users with annotated images with their requested labels. These labels are programmed by AI professionals and are selected to provide the computer vision model information regarding what is displayed in the image or a picture.

Nowadays, image annotation & tagging services are becoming an essential part of companies across various industries such as retail, e-commerce, automobile, fashion, and healthcare. Organizing images or pictures through easy catalogs, easy management of image categorization, and matching images as per client requirements are some of the noteworthy advantages of image tagging & annotation services.

Increasing deployment of image tagging & annotation services across industries: Prominent driving factor of the market

Image tagging & annotation has various usages in different situations based on the mode of operation and business nature. It can easily create a catalog from scratch, update catalog sheet objects, syndicate various datasets, and also help in training dataset formation. For instance, image tagging & annotation is widely used in the automotive industry through semantic segmentation for object detection & recognition. Object detection & recognition plays a vital role in the autonomous vehicle and ADAS system. Therefore, the semantic segmentation technique is helpful in training modules to develop a better understanding of what the data holds.

In logistics, warehouse applications such as package delivery, handling, and transportation are tiresome tasks when handled manually. Image tagging & annotation automates these activities while using annotated techniques, producing precise datasets for training smart detection and tracking modules.

Thus, the increasing deployment of image tagging & annotation services across industries is augmenting the growth of the market worldwide.

Lack of awareness expected to significantly hamper the image tagging & annotation services market

In India, Taiwan, etc., organizations still follow the traditional approach rather than the advanced approach with the help of artificial intelligence/machine learning that helps in object identification and detection. Thus, lack of awareness about novel technologies (image tagging & annotation), specifically in developing nations is hampering the market.

Lack of awareness is expected to significantly hamper the image tagging & annotation services market globally.

North America to hold major share of the global image tagging & annotation services market