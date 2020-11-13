Trending: LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Top Players: Samsung, Philips, Cree, Nichia, Fluence Bioengineering, Heliospectra, Hubbell Lighting, Illumitex, Kessil Lighting, Lemnis Oreon, LumiGrow, Osram Sylvania, Smart Grow Technologies

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Samsung, Philips, Cree, Nichia, Fluence Bioengineering, Heliospectra, Hubbell Lighting, Illumitex, Kessil Lighting, Lemnis Oreon, LumiGrow, Osram Sylvania, Smart Grow Technologies
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|LED Lamp, LED Luminaire
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Professional Horticulture Applications, Consumer Horticulture Applications
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the LED Lighting for Horticulture Application market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the LED Lighting for Horticulture Application industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application market
TOC
1 LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Overview
1.1 LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Product Overview
1.2 LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 LED Lamp
1.2.2 LED Luminaire
1.3 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in LED Lighting for Horticulture Application as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application by Application
4.1 LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Segment by Application
4.1.1 Professional Horticulture Applications
4.1.2 Consumer Horticulture Applications
4.2 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America LED Lighting for Horticulture Application by Application
4.5.2 Europe LED Lighting for Horticulture Application by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting for Horticulture Application by Application
4.5.4 Latin America LED Lighting for Horticulture Application by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting for Horticulture Application by Application 5 North America LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Business
10.1 Samsung
10.1.1 Samsung Corporation Information
10.1.2 Samsung Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 Samsung LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 Samsung LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Products Offered
10.1.5 Samsung Recent Developments
10.2 Philips
10.2.1 Philips Corporation Information
10.2.2 Philips Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Philips LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 Samsung LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Products Offered
10.2.5 Philips Recent Developments
10.3 Cree
10.3.1 Cree Corporation Information
10.3.2 Cree Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 Cree LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 Cree LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Products Offered
10.3.5 Cree Recent Developments
10.4 Nichia
10.4.1 Nichia Corporation Information
10.4.2 Nichia Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 Nichia LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 Nichia LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Products Offered
10.4.5 Nichia Recent Developments
10.5 Fluence Bioengineering
10.5.1 Fluence Bioengineering Corporation Information
10.5.2 Fluence Bioengineering Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Fluence Bioengineering LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Fluence Bioengineering LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Products Offered
10.5.5 Fluence Bioengineering Recent Developments
10.6 Heliospectra
10.6.1 Heliospectra Corporation Information
10.6.2 Heliospectra Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Heliospectra LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Heliospectra LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Products Offered
10.6.5 Heliospectra Recent Developments
10.7 Hubbell Lighting
10.7.1 Hubbell Lighting Corporation Information
10.7.2 Hubbell Lighting Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 Hubbell Lighting LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 Hubbell Lighting LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Products Offered
10.7.5 Hubbell Lighting Recent Developments
10.8 Illumitex
10.8.1 Illumitex Corporation Information
10.8.2 Illumitex Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Illumitex LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Illumitex LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Products Offered
10.8.5 Illumitex Recent Developments
10.9 Kessil Lighting
10.9.1 Kessil Lighting Corporation Information
10.9.2 Kessil Lighting Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Kessil Lighting LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Kessil Lighting LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Products Offered
10.9.5 Kessil Lighting Recent Developments
10.10 Lemnis Oreon
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Lemnis Oreon LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Lemnis Oreon Recent Developments
10.11 LumiGrow
10.11.1 LumiGrow Corporation Information
10.11.2 LumiGrow Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 LumiGrow LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 LumiGrow LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Products Offered
10.11.5 LumiGrow Recent Developments
10.12 Osram Sylvania
10.12.1 Osram Sylvania Corporation Information
10.12.2 Osram Sylvania Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Osram Sylvania LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Osram Sylvania LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Products Offered
10.12.5 Osram Sylvania Recent Developments
10.13 Smart Grow Technologies
10.13.1 Smart Grow Technologies Corporation Information
10.13.2 Smart Grow Technologies Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Smart Grow Technologies LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Smart Grow Technologies LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Products Offered
10.13.5 Smart Grow Technologies Recent Developments 11 LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Industry Trends
11.4.2 LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Drivers
11.4.3 LED Lighting for Horticulture Application Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
