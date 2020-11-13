Forging Market Is Thriving Worldwide with the Outstanding Key players by 2020| Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Aichi Steel, Thyssenkrupp, AAM

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global Forging industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Forging industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to Forging have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future Forging trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as Forging pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global Forging industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall Forging growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1649630/global-forging-market

Major key players have been mapped in the Forging report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in Forging business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the Forging industry.

Major players operating in the Global Forging Market include: Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Aichi Steel, Thyssenkrupp, AAM, Bharat Forge, KOBELCO, WanXiang, FAW, Arconic, Mahindra Forgings Europe, Farinia, Longcheng Forging, Sinotruck, Dongfeng Forging, Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging, Sypris Solutions, Ashok Leyland, Allegheny Technologies, VDM Metals, CITIC Heavy Industries

Global Forging Market by Product Type: Closed Die Forgings, Open Die Forgings, Rolled Rings Forgings

Global Forging Market by Application: Powertrain Components, Chassis Components, Transmission Parts, Other Parts

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Forging industry, the report has segregated the global Forging business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Forging market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Forging market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Forging market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Forging market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Forging market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Forging market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Forging market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1649630/global-forging-market

Table of Contents

1 Forging Market Overview

1 Forging Product Overview

1.2 Forging Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Forging Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Forging Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Forging Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Forging Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.4 Global Forging Price by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Forging Market Competition by Company

1 Global Forging Sales and Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Forging Revenue and Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Forging Price by Company (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Players Forging Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Forging Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Forging Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Forging Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Forging Company Profiles and Sales Data

1 China Shipping Container Lines

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Forging Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 China Shipping Container Lines Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 HANJIN

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Forging Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 HANJIN Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 China Ocean Shipping

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Forging Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 China Ocean Shipping Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 HAPAG-LLOYD

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Forging Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 HAPAG-LLOYD Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Mediterranean Shipping

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Forging Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Mediterranean Shipping Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 MAERSK

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Forging Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 MAERSK Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

4 Forging Market Status and Outlook by Regions

1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Forging Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Forging Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Forging Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Forging Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Global Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3 North America Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Forging Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Forging Application/End Users

1 Forging Segment by Application

5.1.1 Industrial

5.1.2 Agricultural

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Forging Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Forging Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Forging Sales and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6 Global Forging Market Forecast

1 Global Forging Sales, Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Forging Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Forging Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2 Global Forging Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Forging Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Forging Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Forging Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Forging Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Forging Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Forging Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Forging Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2026)

6.3.2 20 Foot (6.09 M) Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 40 Foot (12.18 M) Gowth Forecast

6.4 Forging Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Forging Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2026)

6.4.2 Global Forging Forecast in Industrial

6.4.3 Global Forging Forecast in Agricultural

7 Forging Upstream Raw Materials

1 Forging Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Forging Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.