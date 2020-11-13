COVID-19 Update: Global Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: AAR Corporatio, Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance, Airbus, British Airways Engineering, Delta TechOps, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Commercial Aircraft Maintenance market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Commercial Aircraft Maintenance industry. Growth of the overall Commercial Aircraft Maintenance market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Commercial Aircraft Maintenance Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Commercial Aircraft Maintenance industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Commercial Aircraft Maintenance market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

AAR Corporatio

Air France Industries KLM Engineering & Maintenance

Airbus

British Airways Engineering

Delta TechOps

Fokker Technologies

Chinese Dragon General Aviation Co.

Ltd.

STAECO

Zhejiang SinusIridum General Aviation Engineering Technology Co.

Ltd.

Beijing Andawell BGA Engineering and Technology Co.

Ltd.

CEAEA

Air China Technic/Ameco Beijing

Boeing Company

GE Aviation

Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering

Ameco. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Commercial Aircraft Maintenance market is segmented into

The Whole Machine Repair

Parts Repair

Aircraft Plus Modification

Structure Modification

Cabin &cockpit Refurbishment Based on Application Commercial Aircraft Maintenance market is segmented into

Application A

Application B