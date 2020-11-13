Investment Casting Market Rapid Growth,Industry Competition Outlook And Future Scope 2026| Alcoa, Precision Castparts, CIREX, Zollern

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global Investment Casting industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Investment Casting industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to Investment Casting have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future Investment Casting trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as Investment Casting pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global Investment Casting industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall Investment Casting growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Major key players have been mapped in the Investment Casting report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in Investment Casting business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the Investment Casting industry.

Major players operating in the Global Investment Casting Market include: Alcoa, Precision Castparts, CIREX, Zollern, Milwaukee Precision Casting, MetalTek, RLM Industries, Impro, Dongying Giayoung, Dongfeng, Ningbo Wanguan, Taizhou Xinyu, Jiwei

Global Investment Casting Market by Product Type: Sodium Silicate Process, Tetraethyl Orthosilicate (Silica Sol Process)

Global Investment Casting Market by Application: Automotive, Aerospace and Military, Industrial Gas Turbines, General Industrial Machinery

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Investment Casting industry, the report has segregated the global Investment Casting business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

Table of Contents

1 Investment Casting Market Overview

1 Investment Casting Product Overview

1.2 Investment Casting Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Investment Casting Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Investment Casting Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Investment Casting Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Investment Casting Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.4 Global Investment Casting Price by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Investment Casting Market Competition by Company

1 Global Investment Casting Sales and Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Investment Casting Revenue and Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Investment Casting Price by Company (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Players Investment Casting Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Investment Casting Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Investment Casting Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Investment Casting Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Investment Casting Company Profiles and Sales Data

1 China Shipping Container Lines

3.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.1.2 Investment Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.1.3 China Shipping Container Lines Investment Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.1.4 Main Business Overview

3.2 HANJIN

3.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.2.2 Investment Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.2.3 HANJIN Investment Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.2.4 Main Business Overview

3.3 China Ocean Shipping

3.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.3.2 Investment Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.3.3 China Ocean Shipping Investment Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.3.4 Main Business Overview

3.4 HAPAG-LLOYD

3.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.4.2 Investment Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.4.3 HAPAG-LLOYD Investment Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.4.4 Main Business Overview

3.5 Mediterranean Shipping

3.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.5.2 Investment Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.5.3 Mediterranean Shipping Investment Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.5.4 Main Business Overview

3.6 MAERSK

3.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

3.6.2 Investment Casting Product Category, Application and Specification

3.6.3 MAERSK Investment Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin(2015-2020)

3.6.4 Main Business Overview

4 Investment Casting Market Status and Outlook by Regions

1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Investment Casting Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Investment Casting Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Investment Casting Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Investment Casting Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Global Investment Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3 North America Investment Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Investment Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Investment Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Investment Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Investment Casting Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Investment Casting Application/End Users

1 Investment Casting Segment by Application

5.1.1 Industrial

5.1.2 Agricultural

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Investment Casting Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Investment Casting Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Investment Casting Sales and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6 Global Investment Casting Market Forecast

1 Global Investment Casting Sales, Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Investment Casting Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Investment Casting Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2 Global Investment Casting Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Investment Casting Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Investment Casting Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Investment Casting Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Investment Casting Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Investment Casting Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Investment Casting Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Investment Casting Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2026)

6.3.2 20 Foot (6.09 M) Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 40 Foot (12.18 M) Gowth Forecast

6.4 Investment Casting Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Investment Casting Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2026)

6.4.2 Global Investment Casting Forecast in Industrial

6.4.3 Global Investment Casting Forecast in Agricultural

7 Investment Casting Upstream Raw Materials

1 Investment Casting Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Investment Casting Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

