Vinyl Tile Market Analysis, Market Size, In-Depth Insights, Growth and Forecast to 2026 | Tarkett, Gerflor, Armstrong, Mannington Mills

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report encompasses an in-depth study of the prevailing and upcoming situations of the global Vinyl Tile industry. The analysts and industry experts have carried out a comprehensive qualitative and quantitative assessment of the global Vinyl Tile industry with the help of research methodologies like PESTLE analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, and SWOT analysis. Additionally, technological developments and future growth opportunities pertaining to Vinyl Tile have been looked into. A separate assessment on the current as well as future Vinyl Tile trends is also sketched in the report.

The report has also touched upon crucial aspects such as Vinyl Tile pricing, production, distribution, supply, profit margin, and revenue. Additionally, it has highlighted the key drivers optimistically impacting the growth of the global Vinyl Tile industry. Factors that may act as a barrier to the overall Vinyl Tile growth are also scrutinized by the authors of the report.

Major key players have been mapped in the Vinyl Tile report. Additionally, authors of the report have provided the competitive scenario by emphasizing on the prominent strategic activities such as mergers and acquisitions, product development, collaboration, business expansion, and portfolio expansion taking place in Vinyl Tile business. This research report as a whole acts like a key tool for the vendors to obtain clear understanding of the present and future development scenario of the Vinyl Tile industry.

Major players operating in the Global Vinyl Tile Market include: Tarkett, Gerflor, Armstrong, Mannington Mills, NOX, Shaw, Hanwha, LG Hausys, Mohawk, Polyflor, Congoleum, Forbo, TOLI, Beaulieu, Tajima, Metroflor, Interface, RiL, Karndean, Roppe, Milliken, Kraus, Parterre, Kingdomfloor, Snmo LVT, Hailide New Material, Taide Plastic Flooring

Global Vinyl Tile Market by Product Type: Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT), Vinyl Composite Tile (VCT), Others

Global Vinyl Tile Market by Application: Commercial Use, Residential Use

In order to broaden the overall understanding of the global Vinyl Tile industry, the report has segregated the global Vinyl Tile business into varied segments comprising product type, application, and end user. This examination has been carried out based on parameters like size, CAGR, share, production, and consumption. Also, region-wise assessment, wherein lucrative prospects that a region or country is likely to offer has been explored.

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Vinyl Tile market. Some of the questions are given below:

What will be the size of the global Vinyl Tile market in 2026?

What is the current CAGR of the global Vinyl Tile market?

Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Vinyl Tile market?

Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Vinyl Tile market?

Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

Which are the top players currently operating in the global Vinyl Tile market?

How will the market situation change in the coming years?

What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

What is the growth outlook of the global Vinyl Tile market?

Table of Contents

1 Vinyl Tile Market Overview

1 Vinyl Tile Product Overview

1.2 Vinyl Tile Market Segment by Type

1.3 Global Vinyl Tile Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Vinyl Tile Sales and Growth by Type

1.3.2 Global Vinyl Tile Sales and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Vinyl Tile Revenue and Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.4 Global Vinyl Tile Price by Type (2015-2020)

2 Global Vinyl Tile Market Competition by Company

1 Global Vinyl Tile Sales and Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Vinyl Tile Revenue and Share by Company (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Vinyl Tile Price by Company (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Players Vinyl Tile Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types

2.5 Vinyl Tile Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Vinyl Tile Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Vinyl Tile Market Share of Top 5 and Top 10 Players

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Vinyl Tile Company Profiles and Sales Data

4 Vinyl Tile Market Status and Outlook by Regions

1 Global Market Status and Outlook by Regions

4.1.1 Global Vinyl Tile Market Size and CAGR by Regions

4.1.2 North America

4.1.3 Asia-Pacific

4.1.4 Europe

4.1.5 South America

4.1.6 Middle East and Africa

4.2 Global Vinyl Tile Sales and Revenue by Regions

4.2.1 Global Vinyl Tile Sales and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.2 Global Vinyl Tile Revenue and Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Global Vinyl Tile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3 North America Vinyl Tile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.3.1 United States

4.3.2 Canada

4.3.3 Mexico

4.4 Europe Vinyl Tile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.4.1 Germany

4.4.2 UK

4.4.3 France

4.4.4 Italy

4.4.5 Russia

4.4.6 Turkey

4.5 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Tile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.5.1 China

4.5.2 Japan

4.5.3 Korea

4.5.4 Southeast Asia

4.5.4.1 Indonesia

4.5.4.2 Thailand

4.5.4.3 Malaysia

4.5.4.4 Philippines

4.5.4.5 Vietnam

4.5.5 India

4.5.6 Australia

4.6 South America Vinyl Tile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.6.1 Brazil

4.7 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tile Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

4.7.1 Egypt

4.7.2 GCC Countries

5 Vinyl Tile Application/End Users

1 Vinyl Tile Segment by Application

5.1.1 Industrial

5.1.2 Agricultural

5.1.3 Automotive

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Global Vinyl Tile Product Segment by Application

5.2.1 Global Vinyl Tile Sales by Application

5.2.2 Global Vinyl Tile Sales and Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6 Global Vinyl Tile Market Forecast

1 Global Vinyl Tile Sales, Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Vinyl Tile Sales and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.1.1 Global Vinyl Tile Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2 Global Vinyl Tile Forecast by Regions

6.2.1 North America Vinyl Tile Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Vinyl Tile Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3 Asia-Pacific Vinyl Tile Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.3.1 China

6.2.3.2 Japan

6.2.3.3 Korea

6.2.3.4 Southeast Asia

6.2.3.5 India

6.2.3.6 Australia

6.2.4 South America Vinyl Tile Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5 Middle East and Africa Vinyl Tile Sales and Revenue Forecast (2020-2026)

6.2.5.1 Egypt

6.2.5.2 GCC Countries

6.3 Vinyl Tile Forecast by Type

6.3.1 Global Vinyl Tile Sales and Revenue Forecast by Type (2020-2026)

6.3.2 20 Foot (6.09 M) Gowth Forecast

6.3.3 40 Foot (12.18 M) Gowth Forecast

6.4 Vinyl Tile Forecast by Application

6.4.1 Global Vinyl Tile Sales Forecast by Application (2020-2026)

6.4.2 Global Vinyl Tile Forecast in Industrial

6.4.3 Global Vinyl Tile Forecast in Agricultural

7 Vinyl Tile Upstream Raw Materials

1 Vinyl Tile Key Raw Materials

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

7.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

7.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.2.1 Raw Materials

7.2.2 Labor Cost

7.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

7.3 Vinyl Tile Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors

1 Marketing Channel

8.1.1 Direct Marketing

8.1.2 Indirect Marketing

8.1.3 Marketing Channel Development Trend

8.2 Distributors

8.3 Downstream Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

Appendix

Methodology/Research Approach

Research Programs/Design

Market Size Estimation

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Data Source

Secondary Sources

Primary Sources

Disclaimer

