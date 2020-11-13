Trending: Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Top Players: CNH Industrial, Daimler Trucks, General Motors, MAN Truck & Bus, Volvo Trucks, Beiqi Foton Motor, BRC Gas Equipment, Cummins Westport, Dongfeng Motor, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor, Gaz, Honda, Impco Technologies, Isuzu Motors, Kamaz, Landi Renzo, Navistar, Renault, Volkswagen

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
CNH Industrial, Daimler Trucks, General Motors, MAN Truck & Bus, Volvo Trucks, Beiqi Foton Motor, BRC Gas Equipment, Cummins Westport, Dongfeng Motor, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor, Gaz, Honda, Impco Technologies, Isuzu Motors, Kamaz, Landi Renzo, Navistar, Renault, Volkswagen
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|Light-duty NGV, Heavy-duty NGV
|Market Segment by Application:
|, Public Transportation, Logistics
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market
TOC
1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Overview
1.1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Overview
1.2 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Light-duty NGV
1.2.2 Heavy-duty NGV
1.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)
1.3.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.2.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)
1.3.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)
1.3.3.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.1 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.2 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.4 Latin America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales (2015-2020)
2.2 Global Top Players by Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Top Players Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales and Revenue in 2019
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle as of 2019)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Region (2015-2026)
3.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
3.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
3.3.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Application
4.1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Segment by Application
4.1.1 Public Transportation
4.1.2 Logistics
4.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
4.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)
4.4 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)
4.5 Key Regions Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Application
4.5.1 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Application
4.5.2 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Application
4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Application
4.5.4 Latin America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Application
4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Application 5 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.1 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.1.2 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.1 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
5.2.2 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.1 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.1.2 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.1 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
6.2.2 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Region (2015-2026)
7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.1 Latin America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.1.2 Latin America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.1 Latin America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
8.2.2 Latin America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)
9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Business
10.1 CNH Industrial
10.1.1 CNH Industrial Corporation Information
10.1.2 CNH Industrial Description, Business Overview
10.1.3 CNH Industrial Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.1.4 CNH Industrial Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
10.1.5 CNH Industrial Recent Developments
10.2 Daimler Trucks
10.2.1 Daimler Trucks Corporation Information
10.2.2 Daimler Trucks Description, Business Overview
10.2.3 Daimler Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.2.4 CNH Industrial Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
10.2.5 Daimler Trucks Recent Developments
10.3 General Motors
10.3.1 General Motors Corporation Information
10.3.2 General Motors Description, Business Overview
10.3.3 General Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.3.4 General Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
10.3.5 General Motors Recent Developments
10.4 MAN Truck & Bus
10.4.1 MAN Truck & Bus Corporation Information
10.4.2 MAN Truck & Bus Description, Business Overview
10.4.3 MAN Truck & Bus Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.4.4 MAN Truck & Bus Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
10.4.5 MAN Truck & Bus Recent Developments
10.5 Volvo Trucks
10.5.1 Volvo Trucks Corporation Information
10.5.2 Volvo Trucks Description, Business Overview
10.5.3 Volvo Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.5.4 Volvo Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
10.5.5 Volvo Trucks Recent Developments
10.6 Beiqi Foton Motor
10.6.1 Beiqi Foton Motor Corporation Information
10.6.2 Beiqi Foton Motor Description, Business Overview
10.6.3 Beiqi Foton Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.6.4 Beiqi Foton Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
10.6.5 Beiqi Foton Motor Recent Developments
10.7 BRC Gas Equipment
10.7.1 BRC Gas Equipment Corporation Information
10.7.2 BRC Gas Equipment Description, Business Overview
10.7.3 BRC Gas Equipment Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.7.4 BRC Gas Equipment Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
10.7.5 BRC Gas Equipment Recent Developments
10.8 Cummins Westport
10.8.1 Cummins Westport Corporation Information
10.8.2 Cummins Westport Description, Business Overview
10.8.3 Cummins Westport Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.8.4 Cummins Westport Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
10.8.5 Cummins Westport Recent Developments
10.9 Dongfeng Motor
10.9.1 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Information
10.9.2 Dongfeng Motor Description, Business Overview
10.9.3 Dongfeng Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.9.4 Dongfeng Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
10.9.5 Dongfeng Motor Recent Developments
10.10 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Recent Developments
10.11 Ford Motor
10.11.1 Ford Motor Corporation Information
10.11.2 Ford Motor Description, Business Overview
10.11.3 Ford Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.11.4 Ford Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
10.11.5 Ford Motor Recent Developments
10.12 Gaz
10.12.1 Gaz Corporation Information
10.12.2 Gaz Description, Business Overview
10.12.3 Gaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.12.4 Gaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
10.12.5 Gaz Recent Developments
10.13 Honda
10.13.1 Honda Corporation Information
10.13.2 Honda Description, Business Overview
10.13.3 Honda Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.13.4 Honda Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
10.13.5 Honda Recent Developments
10.14 Impco Technologies
10.14.1 Impco Technologies Corporation Information
10.14.2 Impco Technologies Description, Business Overview
10.14.3 Impco Technologies Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.14.4 Impco Technologies Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
10.14.5 Impco Technologies Recent Developments
10.15 Isuzu Motors
10.15.1 Isuzu Motors Corporation Information
10.15.2 Isuzu Motors Description, Business Overview
10.15.3 Isuzu Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.15.4 Isuzu Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
10.15.5 Isuzu Motors Recent Developments
10.16 Kamaz
10.16.1 Kamaz Corporation Information
10.16.2 Kamaz Description, Business Overview
10.16.3 Kamaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.16.4 Kamaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
10.16.5 Kamaz Recent Developments
10.17 Landi Renzo
10.17.1 Landi Renzo Corporation Information
10.17.2 Landi Renzo Description, Business Overview
10.17.3 Landi Renzo Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.17.4 Landi Renzo Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
10.17.5 Landi Renzo Recent Developments
10.18 Navistar
10.18.1 Navistar Corporation Information
10.18.2 Navistar Description, Business Overview
10.18.3 Navistar Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.18.4 Navistar Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
10.18.5 Navistar Recent Developments
10.19 Renault
10.19.1 Renault Corporation Information
10.19.2 Renault Description, Business Overview
10.19.3 Renault Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.19.4 Renault Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
10.19.5 Renault Recent Developments
10.20 Volkswagen
10.20.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information
10.20.2 Volkswagen Description, Business Overview
10.20.3 Volkswagen Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
10.20.4 Volkswagen Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered
10.20.5 Volkswagen Recent Developments 11 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.4.1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Industry Trends
11.4.2 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Drivers
11.4.3 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Challenges
11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Distributors
12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.2 Data Source
14.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.2.2 Primary Sources
14.3 Author Details
14.4 Disclaimer
