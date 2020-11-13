Trending: Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Research Report 2020-2026 | Top Players: CNH Industrial, Daimler Trucks, General Motors, MAN Truck & Bus, Volvo Trucks, Beiqi Foton Motor, BRC Gas Equipment, Cummins Westport, Dongfeng Motor, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor, Gaz, Honda, Impco Technologies, Isuzu Motors, Kamaz, Landi Renzo, Navistar, Renault, Volkswagen

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

CNH Industrial, Daimler Trucks, General Motors, MAN Truck & Bus, Volvo Trucks, Beiqi Foton Motor, BRC Gas Equipment, Cummins Westport, Dongfeng Motor, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, Ford Motor, Gaz, Honda, Impco Technologies, Isuzu Motors, Kamaz, Landi Renzo, Navistar, Renault, Volkswagen Market Segment by Product Type: Light-duty NGV, Heavy-duty NGV Market Segment by Application: , Public Transportation, Logistics

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2229335/global-light-and-heavy-duty-natural-gas-vehicle-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2229335/global-light-and-heavy-duty-natural-gas-vehicle-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/85d2c61c51258638c0cb40ee3b222319,0,1,global-light-and-heavy-duty-natural-gas-vehicle-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle market

TOC

1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Overview

1.1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Overview

1.2 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Light-duty NGV

1.2.2 Heavy-duty NGV

1.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Application

4.1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Segment by Application

4.1.1 Public Transportation

4.1.2 Logistics

4.2 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Application

4.5.2 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle by Application 5 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Business

10.1 CNH Industrial

10.1.1 CNH Industrial Corporation Information

10.1.2 CNH Industrial Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 CNH Industrial Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 CNH Industrial Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

10.1.5 CNH Industrial Recent Developments

10.2 Daimler Trucks

10.2.1 Daimler Trucks Corporation Information

10.2.2 Daimler Trucks Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Daimler Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 CNH Industrial Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

10.2.5 Daimler Trucks Recent Developments

10.3 General Motors

10.3.1 General Motors Corporation Information

10.3.2 General Motors Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 General Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 General Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

10.3.5 General Motors Recent Developments

10.4 MAN Truck & Bus

10.4.1 MAN Truck & Bus Corporation Information

10.4.2 MAN Truck & Bus Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 MAN Truck & Bus Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 MAN Truck & Bus Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

10.4.5 MAN Truck & Bus Recent Developments

10.5 Volvo Trucks

10.5.1 Volvo Trucks Corporation Information

10.5.2 Volvo Trucks Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Volvo Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Volvo Trucks Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

10.5.5 Volvo Trucks Recent Developments

10.6 Beiqi Foton Motor

10.6.1 Beiqi Foton Motor Corporation Information

10.6.2 Beiqi Foton Motor Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Beiqi Foton Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Beiqi Foton Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

10.6.5 Beiqi Foton Motor Recent Developments

10.7 BRC Gas Equipment

10.7.1 BRC Gas Equipment Corporation Information

10.7.2 BRC Gas Equipment Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 BRC Gas Equipment Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 BRC Gas Equipment Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

10.7.5 BRC Gas Equipment Recent Developments

10.8 Cummins Westport

10.8.1 Cummins Westport Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cummins Westport Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Cummins Westport Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Cummins Westport Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

10.8.5 Cummins Westport Recent Developments

10.9 Dongfeng Motor

10.9.1 Dongfeng Motor Corporation Information

10.9.2 Dongfeng Motor Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Dongfeng Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Dongfeng Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

10.9.5 Dongfeng Motor Recent Developments

10.10 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Recent Developments

10.11 Ford Motor

10.11.1 Ford Motor Corporation Information

10.11.2 Ford Motor Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Ford Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Ford Motor Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

10.11.5 Ford Motor Recent Developments

10.12 Gaz

10.12.1 Gaz Corporation Information

10.12.2 Gaz Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Gaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Gaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

10.12.5 Gaz Recent Developments

10.13 Honda

10.13.1 Honda Corporation Information

10.13.2 Honda Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Honda Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Honda Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

10.13.5 Honda Recent Developments

10.14 Impco Technologies

10.14.1 Impco Technologies Corporation Information

10.14.2 Impco Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Impco Technologies Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Impco Technologies Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

10.14.5 Impco Technologies Recent Developments

10.15 Isuzu Motors

10.15.1 Isuzu Motors Corporation Information

10.15.2 Isuzu Motors Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Isuzu Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Isuzu Motors Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

10.15.5 Isuzu Motors Recent Developments

10.16 Kamaz

10.16.1 Kamaz Corporation Information

10.16.2 Kamaz Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 Kamaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 Kamaz Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

10.16.5 Kamaz Recent Developments

10.17 Landi Renzo

10.17.1 Landi Renzo Corporation Information

10.17.2 Landi Renzo Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Landi Renzo Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Landi Renzo Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

10.17.5 Landi Renzo Recent Developments

10.18 Navistar

10.18.1 Navistar Corporation Information

10.18.2 Navistar Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Navistar Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Navistar Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

10.18.5 Navistar Recent Developments

10.19 Renault

10.19.1 Renault Corporation Information

10.19.2 Renault Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 Renault Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 Renault Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

10.19.5 Renault Recent Developments

10.20 Volkswagen

10.20.1 Volkswagen Corporation Information

10.20.2 Volkswagen Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Volkswagen Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Volkswagen Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Products Offered

10.20.5 Volkswagen Recent Developments 11 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Industry Trends

11.4.2 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Drivers

11.4.3 Light and Heavy-duty Natural Gas Vehicle Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.