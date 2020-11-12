A new study offers detailed examination of Anti-Fatigue Mats Market 2019 to 2029

As per a report Market-research, the Anti-Fatigue Mats economy is likely to see a CAGR increase of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of this market are examined from the market analysis that was presented.

market players have shifted their focus on promoting the role of anti-fatigue mats in boosting safety and productivity, while making a win-win situation for businesses as well as their employees.

Innovation Strategies Are Gripping

The anti-fatigue mats market is witnessing a rapid blow of continuing changes, as several market players are formulating different awareness and manufacturing strategies to move ahead of the competitors. The anti-fatigue mats market is characterized by a large number of companies vying to gain an extra edge in the increasingly competitive scenario of anti-fatigue mats market. The top five companies in the anti-fatigue market, including StarTech, Checkers, Misumi, KLEEN-TEX, and Coba account for over quarter of the market share.

Key companies in the anti-fatigue mats marketplace continue to spearhead on the back of smart strategies focused on innovations in eco-friendly, multi-functional, easy-to-clean gel based, and application-specific anti-fatigue mats, to appeal to a wider industrial base investing in work station safety equipment. In July 2019, First Mats launched an innovative CaterStep Red Nitrile Anti-Fatigue Mat, which is highly resistant to oil and grease, and is particularly an ideal option for oil refineries among various other industrial settings.

The use of anti-fatigue mats is not limited to industrial settings and is growing in the commercial and residential sectors as well. While several manufacturers have placed their focus on industrial sector, there are stakeholders expanding their offerings with a pinch of innovation for residential and commercial settings. In November 2018, SATECH, Inc, launched SmartCells SlimLine Anti-fatigue Mat is ? inch high, and exhibits a lower profile, along with an aesthetic basket weave surface. The mat utilizes existing cushioning technology but in a package that is thinner and lighter. The composition is sorely focused on appealing residential and commercial spaces prospects, in addition to industrial floor. Coba International also launched anti-fatigue mats specifically designed for heavy duty use in the areas that are subject to the spillage of water, fluid, oil, or any chemical.

Anti-fatigue mats are significantly contributing to leading market players’ annual revenues. For instance, in 2018, COBA Europe Ltd generated ~ US $ 9 Mn revenue through the sales of anti-fatigue mats. Additionally, anti-fatigue mats are increasingly witnessing traction from matured markets in developed regions, such as Europe and North America, as well as in the emerging parts of East and South Asia. Moreover, the Fact.MR investment feasibility matrix indicates long term investment in emerging market to be promising, as the competition is anticipated to remain low, risk factor is minimal, and return potential is high in these regions.

With more than ~25 million people in South Asia engaged in the blooming manufacturing sector, adoption opportunities for anti-fatigue mats are growing in the region. Though, manpower growth is picking pace in emerging regions, equivalent progress is not reflected in the traction for anti-fatigue mats. This can be attributed to the lack of awareness about anti-fatigue mats and their significance from employee health point of view.

Beating the Odds

Several leading anti-fatigue mats manufacturers have placed their focus on these emerging regions, for the fact that most of the countries remain highly unexplored as of now. Moreover, advanced regions have already embraced automation and IOT at a large scale, which could arrest the growth scope of market players in the regions. For that matter, all eyes are glued on emerging nations wherein dependency on industrial labor force is high, thereby, the need for workplace safety equipment is likely to grow, however product awareness will have a key role to play. Moreover, as more and more consumers are gravitating towards usage of anti-fatigue insoles owing to their easy use and cushioning effect on the feet, manufacturers are under high pressure to deliver convenience and ease-driven products.

Unleashing the Competitor Killer: Product Diversity

While the companies vying to cement a position in the highly fragmented scenario of anti-fatigue mats market, product diversification has emerged as a key strategy to beat all the possible odds. Gains are just a unique manufacturing approach away for market players, in their journey towards optimistic transformation. Several stakeholders are unleashing the power of diversification in their anti-fatigue mats length, material, design and surface compatibility to address all the potential prerequisites put forth by their clientele. Companies are thus focusing not only on the establishment of long-term client relationships but also on exploring newer profit pools. Forward integration of manufacturers will continue to remain pivotal in shaping the anti-fatigue mats industry.

