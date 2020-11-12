Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Demand, Regional Analysis Growth Drivers, Leading Companies and Forecasts 2026 | Beneq, CVD Equipment, Picosun

“

The report titled Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Beneq, CVD Equipment, Picosun, Forge Nano, Applied Materials, Entegris, Veeco, Oxford Instruments, Sentech Instruments, Encapsulix, Kurt J. Lesker Company, Aixtron, Arradiance, NANO-MASTER, Lotus Applied Technology, Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT), Watty Corporation, Tokyo Electron, NCD, PIOTECH, NAURA, SongYu, Ke-micro, Matritek, PANS

Market Segmentation by Product: Research Equipment

Wafer Fab Equipment

Spatial ALD Equipment

Batch Production Equipement



Market Segmentation by Application: Semiconductor

New Energy

Precision Components

Others



The Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Product Introduction

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Research Equipment

1.4.3 Wafer Fab Equipment

1.4.4 Spatial ALD Equipment

1.4.5 Batch Production Equipement

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Semiconductor

1.5.3 New Energy

1.5.4 Precision Components

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD), Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.4 Key Trends for Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Production by Regions

4.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 Japan Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 U.A.E

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Beneq

8.1.1 Beneq Corporation Information

8.1.2 Beneq Overview

8.1.3 Beneq Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Beneq Product Description

8.1.5 Beneq Related Developments

8.2 CVD Equipment

8.2.1 CVD Equipment Corporation Information

8.2.2 CVD Equipment Overview

8.2.3 CVD Equipment Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 CVD Equipment Product Description

8.2.5 CVD Equipment Related Developments

8.3 Picosun

8.3.1 Picosun Corporation Information

8.3.2 Picosun Overview

8.3.3 Picosun Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Picosun Product Description

8.3.5 Picosun Related Developments

8.4 Forge Nano

8.4.1 Forge Nano Corporation Information

8.4.2 Forge Nano Overview

8.4.3 Forge Nano Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Forge Nano Product Description

8.4.5 Forge Nano Related Developments

8.5 Applied Materials

8.5.1 Applied Materials Corporation Information

8.5.2 Applied Materials Overview

8.5.3 Applied Materials Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Applied Materials Product Description

8.5.5 Applied Materials Related Developments

8.6 Entegris

8.6.1 Entegris Corporation Information

8.6.2 Entegris Overview

8.6.3 Entegris Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Entegris Product Description

8.6.5 Entegris Related Developments

8.7 Veeco

8.7.1 Veeco Corporation Information

8.7.2 Veeco Overview

8.7.3 Veeco Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Veeco Product Description

8.7.5 Veeco Related Developments

8.8 Oxford Instruments

8.8.1 Oxford Instruments Corporation Information

8.8.2 Oxford Instruments Overview

8.8.3 Oxford Instruments Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Oxford Instruments Product Description

8.8.5 Oxford Instruments Related Developments

8.9 Sentech Instruments

8.9.1 Sentech Instruments Corporation Information

8.9.2 Sentech Instruments Overview

8.9.3 Sentech Instruments Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Sentech Instruments Product Description

8.9.5 Sentech Instruments Related Developments

8.10 Encapsulix

8.10.1 Encapsulix Corporation Information

8.10.2 Encapsulix Overview

8.10.3 Encapsulix Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Encapsulix Product Description

8.10.5 Encapsulix Related Developments

8.11 Kurt J. Lesker Company

8.11.1 Kurt J. Lesker Company Corporation Information

8.11.2 Kurt J. Lesker Company Overview

8.11.3 Kurt J. Lesker Company Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Kurt J. Lesker Company Product Description

8.11.5 Kurt J. Lesker Company Related Developments

8.12 Aixtron

8.12.1 Aixtron Corporation Information

8.12.2 Aixtron Overview

8.12.3 Aixtron Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Aixtron Product Description

8.12.5 Aixtron Related Developments

8.13 Arradiance

8.13.1 Arradiance Corporation Information

8.13.2 Arradiance Overview

8.13.3 Arradiance Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Arradiance Product Description

8.13.5 Arradiance Related Developments

8.14 NANO-MASTER

8.14.1 NANO-MASTER Corporation Information

8.14.2 NANO-MASTER Overview

8.14.3 NANO-MASTER Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 NANO-MASTER Product Description

8.14.5 NANO-MASTER Related Developments

8.15 Lotus Applied Technology

8.15.1 Lotus Applied Technology Corporation Information

8.15.2 Lotus Applied Technology Overview

8.15.3 Lotus Applied Technology Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Lotus Applied Technology Product Description

8.15.5 Lotus Applied Technology Related Developments

8.16 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT)

8.16.1 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) Corporation Information

8.16.2 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) Overview

8.16.3 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) Product Description

8.16.5 Center Nanoelectronic Technologies (CNT) Related Developments

8.17 Watty Corporation

8.17.1 Watty Corporation Corporation Information

8.17.2 Watty Corporation Overview

8.17.3 Watty Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Watty Corporation Product Description

8.17.5 Watty Corporation Related Developments

8.18 Tokyo Electron

8.18.1 Tokyo Electron Corporation Information

8.18.2 Tokyo Electron Overview

8.18.3 Tokyo Electron Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Tokyo Electron Product Description

8.18.5 Tokyo Electron Related Developments

8.19 NCD

8.19.1 NCD Corporation Information

8.19.2 NCD Overview

8.19.3 NCD Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 NCD Product Description

8.19.5 NCD Related Developments

8.20 PIOTECH

8.20.1 PIOTECH Corporation Information

8.20.2 PIOTECH Overview

8.20.3 PIOTECH Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 PIOTECH Product Description

8.20.5 PIOTECH Related Developments

8.21 NAURA

8.21.1 NAURA Corporation Information

8.21.2 NAURA Overview

8.21.3 NAURA Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 NAURA Product Description

8.21.5 NAURA Related Developments

8.22 SongYu

8.22.1 SongYu Corporation Information

8.22.2 SongYu Overview

8.22.3 SongYu Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 SongYu Product Description

8.22.5 SongYu Related Developments

8.23 Ke-micro

8.23.1 Ke-micro Corporation Information

8.23.2 Ke-micro Overview

8.23.3 Ke-micro Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Ke-micro Product Description

8.23.5 Ke-micro Related Developments

8.24 Matritek

8.24.1 Matritek Corporation Information

8.24.2 Matritek Overview

8.24.3 Matritek Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Matritek Product Description

8.24.5 Matritek Related Developments

8.25 PANS

8.25.1 PANS Corporation Information

8.25.2 PANS Overview

8.25.3 PANS Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 PANS Product Description

8.25.5 PANS Related Developments

9 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Sales Channels

11.2.2 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Distributors

11.3 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Industry

12.2 Market Trends

12.3 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.4 Market Challenges

12.5 Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Market Risks/Restraints

12.6 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Atomic Layer Deposition Equipment (ALD) Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

