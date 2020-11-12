Robot End-Effector Market 2020 Projections, Deposits, Application Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2026 | Schunk, Festo, SMC

“

The report titled Global Robot End-Effector Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Robot End-Effector market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Robot End-Effector market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Robot End-Effector market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Robot End-Effector market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Robot End-Effector report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2227933/global-robot-end-effector-industry

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Robot End-Effector report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Robot End-Effector market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Robot End-Effector market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Robot End-Effector market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Robot End-Effector market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Robot End-Effector market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Schunk, Festo, SMC, Robotiq, Zimmer, Destaco, ATI Industrial Automation, EMI, IAI, Applied Robotics, Schmalz, RAD, FIPA, PIAB, Bastian Solutions, Soft Robotics, Grabit, HTE Technologies, ABB, Weiss Robotics, KUKA, IPR, JH Robotics, HIBOT, DH, SoftRobot Tech, Rochu, Hzchangto

Market Segmentation by Product: Robot Grippers

Robot Tools

Robot Suction Cups

Robot Tool Changers

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive

Semiconductor and Electronics

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Logistics

Industrial Machinery

Others



The Robot End-Effector Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Robot End-Effector market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Robot End-Effector market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Robot End-Effector market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Robot End-Effector industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Robot End-Effector market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Robot End-Effector market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Robot End-Effector market?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2227933/global-robot-end-effector-industry

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Robot End-Effector Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Robot End-Effector Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Robot Grippers

1.3.3 Robot Tools

1.3.4 Robot Suction Cups

1.3.5 Robot Tool Changers

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Robot End-Effector Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Automotive

1.4.3 Semiconductor and Electronics

1.4.4 Food and Beverage

1.4.5 Pharmaceuticals

1.4.6 Logistics

1.4.7 Industrial Machinery

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Study Objectives

1.6 Years Considered

2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Robot End-Effector Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Robot End-Effector Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Robot End-Effector Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Robot End-Effector Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Robot End-Effector Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Robot End-Effector Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Robot End-Effector Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Robot End-Effector Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Robot End-Effector Market Trends

2.3.2 Robot End-Effector Market Drivers

2.3.3 Robot End-Effector Market Challenges

2.3.4 Robot End-Effector Market Restraints

2.3.5 Primary Interviews with Key Robot End-Effector Players: Views for Future

3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Robot End-Effector Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Robot End-Effector Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Robot End-Effector Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Robot End-Effector Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Robot End-Effector Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Robot End-Effector Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Robot End-Effector Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Robot End-Effector Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Robot End-Effector as of 2019)

3.4 Global Robot End-Effector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Robot End-Effector Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Robot End-Effector Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Robot End-Effector Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Robot End-Effector Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Robot End-Effector Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Robot End-Effector Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Robot End-Effector Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Robot End-Effector Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Robot End-Effector Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Robot End-Effector Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Robot End-Effector Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Robot End-Effector Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Robot End-Effector Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Robot End-Effector Consumption by Application (2021-2026)

6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Robot End-Effector Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Robot End-Effector Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Robot End-Effector Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Robot End-Effector Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Robot End-Effector Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Robot End-Effector Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Robot End-Effector Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Robot End-Effector Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Robot End-Effector Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Robot End-Effector Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Robot End-Effector Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Robot End-Effector Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Robot End-Effector Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Robot End-Effector Import & Export (2015-2020)

7 Robot End-Effector Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Robot End-Effector Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Robot End-Effector Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Robot End-Effector Consumption in 2015 VS 2019

7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Robot End-Effector Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Robot End-Effector Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Robot End-Effector Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada

7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Robot End-Effector Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Robot End-Effector Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Robot End-Effector Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia

7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Robot End-Effector Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Robot End-Effector Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Robot End-Effector Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam

7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Robot End-Effector Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Robot End-Effector Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Robot End-Effector Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina

7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Robot End-Effector Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Robot End-Effector Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Robot End-Effector Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E

8 Company Profiles

8.1 Schunk

8.1.1 Schunk Corporation Information

8.1.2 Schunk Business Overview

8.1.3 Schunk Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.1.5 Schunk SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Schunk Recent Developments

8.2 Festo

8.2.1 Festo Corporation Information

8.2.2 Festo Business Overview

8.2.3 Festo Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.2.5 Festo SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Festo Recent Developments

8.3 SMC

8.3.1 SMC Corporation Information

8.3.2 SMC Business Overview

8.3.3 SMC Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.3.5 SMC SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 SMC Recent Developments

8.4 Robotiq

8.4.1 Robotiq Corporation Information

8.4.2 Robotiq Business Overview

8.4.3 Robotiq Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.4.5 Robotiq SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Robotiq Recent Developments

8.5 Zimmer

8.5.1 Zimmer Corporation Information

8.5.2 Zimmer Business Overview

8.5.3 Zimmer Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.5.5 Zimmer SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Zimmer Recent Developments

8.6 Destaco

8.6.1 Destaco Corporation Information

8.6.2 Destaco Business Overview

8.6.3 Destaco Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.6.5 Destaco SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Destaco Recent Developments

8.7 ATI Industrial Automation

8.7.1 ATI Industrial Automation Corporation Information

8.7.2 ATI Industrial Automation Business Overview

8.7.3 ATI Industrial Automation Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.7.5 ATI Industrial Automation SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 ATI Industrial Automation Recent Developments

8.8 EMI

8.8.1 EMI Corporation Information

8.8.2 EMI Business Overview

8.8.3 EMI Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.8.5 EMI SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 EMI Recent Developments

8.9 IAI

8.9.1 IAI Corporation Information

8.9.2 IAI Business Overview

8.9.3 IAI Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.9.5 IAI SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 IAI Recent Developments

8.10 Applied Robotics

8.10.1 Applied Robotics Corporation Information

8.10.2 Applied Robotics Business Overview

8.10.3 Applied Robotics Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.10.5 Applied Robotics SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Applied Robotics Recent Developments

8.11 Schmalz

8.11.1 Schmalz Corporation Information

8.11.2 Schmalz Business Overview

8.11.3 Schmalz Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.11.5 Schmalz SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Schmalz Recent Developments

8.12 RAD

8.12.1 RAD Corporation Information

8.12.2 RAD Business Overview

8.12.3 RAD Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.12.5 RAD SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 RAD Recent Developments

8.13 FIPA

8.13.1 FIPA Corporation Information

8.13.2 FIPA Business Overview

8.13.3 FIPA Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.13.5 FIPA SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 FIPA Recent Developments

8.14 PIAB

8.14.1 PIAB Corporation Information

8.14.2 PIAB Business Overview

8.14.3 PIAB Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.14.5 PIAB SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 PIAB Recent Developments

8.15 Bastian Solutions

8.15.1 Bastian Solutions Corporation Information

8.15.2 Bastian Solutions Business Overview

8.15.3 Bastian Solutions Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.15.5 Bastian Solutions SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Bastian Solutions Recent Developments

8.16 Soft Robotics

8.16.1 Soft Robotics Corporation Information

8.16.2 Soft Robotics Business Overview

8.16.3 Soft Robotics Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.16.5 Soft Robotics SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Soft Robotics Recent Developments

8.17 Grabit

8.17.1 Grabit Corporation Information

8.17.2 Grabit Business Overview

8.17.3 Grabit Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.17.5 Grabit SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Grabit Recent Developments

8.18 HTE Technologies

8.18.1 HTE Technologies Corporation Information

8.18.2 HTE Technologies Business Overview

8.18.3 HTE Technologies Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.18.5 HTE Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 HTE Technologies Recent Developments

8.19 ABB

8.19.1 ABB Corporation Information

8.19.2 ABB Business Overview

8.19.3 ABB Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.19.5 ABB SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 ABB Recent Developments

8.20 Weiss Robotics

8.20.1 Weiss Robotics Corporation Information

8.20.2 Weiss Robotics Business Overview

8.20.3 Weiss Robotics Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.20.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.20.5 Weiss Robotics SWOT Analysis

8.20.6 Weiss Robotics Recent Developments

8.21 KUKA

8.21.1 KUKA Corporation Information

8.21.2 KUKA Business Overview

8.21.3 KUKA Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.21.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.21.5 KUKA SWOT Analysis

8.21.6 KUKA Recent Developments

8.22 IPR

8.22.1 IPR Corporation Information

8.22.2 IPR Business Overview

8.22.3 IPR Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.22.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.22.5 IPR SWOT Analysis

8.22.6 IPR Recent Developments

8.23 JH Robotics

8.23.1 JH Robotics Corporation Information

8.23.2 JH Robotics Business Overview

8.23.3 JH Robotics Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.23.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.23.5 JH Robotics SWOT Analysis

8.23.6 JH Robotics Recent Developments

8.24 HIBOT

8.24.1 HIBOT Corporation Information

8.24.2 HIBOT Business Overview

8.24.3 HIBOT Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.24.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.24.5 HIBOT SWOT Analysis

8.24.6 HIBOT Recent Developments

8.25 DH

8.25.1 DH Corporation Information

8.25.2 DH Business Overview

8.25.3 DH Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.25.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.25.5 DH SWOT Analysis

8.25.6 DH Recent Developments

8.26 SoftRobot Tech

8.26.1 SoftRobot Tech Corporation Information

8.26.2 SoftRobot Tech Business Overview

8.26.3 SoftRobot Tech Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.26.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.26.5 SoftRobot Tech SWOT Analysis

8.26.6 SoftRobot Tech Recent Developments

8.27 Rochu

8.27.1 Rochu Corporation Information

8.27.2 Rochu Business Overview

8.27.3 Rochu Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.27.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.27.5 Rochu SWOT Analysis

8.27.6 Rochu Recent Developments

8.28 Hzchangto

8.28.1 Hzchangto Corporation Information

8.28.2 Hzchangto Business Overview

8.28.3 Hzchangto Robot End-Effector Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.28.4 Robot End-Effector Products and Services

8.28.5 Hzchangto SWOT Analysis

8.28.6 Hzchangto Recent Developments

9 Robot End-Effector Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Robot End-Effector Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Robot End-Effector Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Robot End-Effector Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

10 Robot End-Effector Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Robot End-Effector Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Robot End-Effector Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Robot End-Effector Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Robot End-Effector Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Robot End-Effector Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Robot End-Effector Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Robot End-Effector Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Robot End-Effector Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Robot End-Effector Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Robot End-Effector Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Robot End-Effector Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Robot End-Effector Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Robot End-Effector Sales Channels

11.2.2 Robot End-Effector Distributors

11.3 Robot End-Effector Customers

12 Key Findings

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Author Details

13.3 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”