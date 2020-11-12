Robot End-Effector Market 2020 by industry trends, statistics, key companies Growth and Regional Forecast2026 | Schunk, Festo, SMC

“
The report titled Global Robot End-Effector Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Robot End-Effector market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Robot End-Effector market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Robot End-Effector market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Robot End-Effector market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Robot End-Effector report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Robot End-Effector report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Robot End-Effector market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Robot End-Effector market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Robot End-Effector market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Robot End-Effector market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Robot End-Effector market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Schunk, Festo, SMC, Robotiq, Zimmer, Destaco, ATI Industrial Automation, EMI, IAI, Applied Robotics, Schmalz, RAD, FIPA, PIAB, Bastian Solutions, Soft Robotics, Grabit, HTE Technologies, ABB, Weiss Robotics, KUKA, IPR, JH Robotics, HIBOT, DH, SoftRobot Tech, Rochu, Hzchangto
Market Segmentation by Product: Robot Grippers
Robot Tools
Robot Suction Cups
Robot Tool Changers
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Automotive
Semiconductor and Electronics
Food and Beverage
Pharmaceuticals
Logistics
Industrial Machinery
Others
The Robot End-Effector Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Robot End-Effector market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Robot End-Effector market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Robot End-Effector market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Robot End-Effector industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Robot End-Effector market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Robot End-Effector market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Robot End-Effector market?
Table of Contents:
1 Robot End-Effector Product Scope
1.1 Robot End-Effector Product Scope
1.2 Robot End-Effector Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Robot End-Effector Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Robot Grippers
1.2.3 Robot Tools
1.2.4 Robot Suction Cups
1.2.5 Robot Tool Changers
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Robot End-Effector Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Robot End-Effector Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Automotive
1.3.3 Semiconductor and Electronics
1.3.4 Food and Beverage
1.3.5 Pharmaceuticals
1.3.6 Logistics
1.3.7 Industrial Machinery
1.3.8 Others
1.4 Robot End-Effector Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Robot End-Effector Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Robot End-Effector Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Robot End-Effector Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Robot End-Effector Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Robot End-Effector Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Robot End-Effector Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Robot End-Effector Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Robot End-Effector Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Robot End-Effector Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Robot End-Effector Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Robot End-Effector Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Robot End-Effector Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Robot End-Effector Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Robot End-Effector Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Robot End-Effector Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Robot End-Effector Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Robot End-Effector Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Robot End-Effector Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Robot End-Effector Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Robot End-Effector Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Robot End-Effector as of 2019)
3.4 Global Robot End-Effector Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Robot End-Effector Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Robot End-Effector Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Robot End-Effector Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Robot End-Effector Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Robot End-Effector Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Robot End-Effector Price by Type (2014-2020)
4.2 Global Robot End-Effector Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Robot End-Effector Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Robot End-Effector Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Robot End-Effector Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Robot End-Effector Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Robot End-Effector Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Robot End-Effector Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Robot End-Effector Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Robot End-Effector Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Robot End-Effector Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Robot End-Effector Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Robot End-Effector Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Robot End-Effector Market Facts & Figures
6.2 United States Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 United States Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Robot End-Effector Market Facts & Figures
7.2 Europe Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.4 Europe Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Robot End-Effector Market Facts & Figures
8.2 China Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.3 China Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.4 China Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Robot End-Effector Market Facts & Figures
9.2 Japan Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.4 Japan Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Robot End-Effector Market Facts & Figures
10.2 Southeast Asia Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.4 Southeast Asia Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Robot End-Effector Market Facts & Figures
11.2 India Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.3 India Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.4 India Robot End-Effector Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Robot End-Effector Business
12.1 Schunk
12.1.1 Schunk Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.1.2 Schunk Business Overview
12.1.3 Schunk Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Schunk Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.1.5 Schunk Recent Development
12.2 Festo
12.2.1 Festo Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.2.2 Festo Business Overview
12.2.3 Festo Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Festo Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.2.5 Festo Recent Development
12.3 SMC
12.3.1 SMC Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.3.2 SMC Business Overview
12.3.3 SMC Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 SMC Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.3.5 SMC Recent Development
12.4 Robotiq
12.4.1 Robotiq Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.4.2 Robotiq Business Overview
12.4.3 Robotiq Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Robotiq Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.4.5 Robotiq Recent Development
12.5 Zimmer
12.5.1 Zimmer Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.5.2 Zimmer Business Overview
12.5.3 Zimmer Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Zimmer Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.5.5 Zimmer Recent Development
12.6 Destaco
12.6.1 Destaco Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.6.2 Destaco Business Overview
12.6.3 Destaco Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Destaco Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.6.5 Destaco Recent Development
12.7 ATI Industrial Automation
12.7.1 ATI Industrial Automation Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.7.2 ATI Industrial Automation Business Overview
12.7.3 ATI Industrial Automation Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 ATI Industrial Automation Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.7.5 ATI Industrial Automation Recent Development
12.8 EMI
12.8.1 EMI Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.8.2 EMI Business Overview
12.8.3 EMI Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 EMI Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.8.5 EMI Recent Development
12.9 IAI
12.9.1 IAI Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.9.2 IAI Business Overview
12.9.3 IAI Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 IAI Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.9.5 IAI Recent Development
12.10 Applied Robotics
12.10.1 Applied Robotics Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.10.2 Applied Robotics Business Overview
12.10.3 Applied Robotics Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Applied Robotics Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.10.5 Applied Robotics Recent Development
12.11 Schmalz
12.11.1 Schmalz Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.11.2 Schmalz Business Overview
12.11.3 Schmalz Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Schmalz Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.11.5 Schmalz Recent Development
12.12 RAD
12.12.1 RAD Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.12.2 RAD Business Overview
12.12.3 RAD Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 RAD Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.12.5 RAD Recent Development
12.13 FIPA
12.13.1 FIPA Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.13.2 FIPA Business Overview
12.13.3 FIPA Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 FIPA Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.13.5 FIPA Recent Development
12.14 PIAB
12.14.1 PIAB Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.14.2 PIAB Business Overview
12.14.3 PIAB Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 PIAB Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.14.5 PIAB Recent Development
12.15 Bastian Solutions
12.15.1 Bastian Solutions Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.15.2 Bastian Solutions Business Overview
12.15.3 Bastian Solutions Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Bastian Solutions Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.15.5 Bastian Solutions Recent Development
12.16 Soft Robotics
12.16.1 Soft Robotics Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.16.2 Soft Robotics Business Overview
12.16.3 Soft Robotics Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Soft Robotics Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.16.5 Soft Robotics Recent Development
12.17 Grabit
12.17.1 Grabit Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.17.2 Grabit Business Overview
12.17.3 Grabit Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Grabit Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.17.5 Grabit Recent Development
12.18 HTE Technologies
12.18.1 HTE Technologies Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.18.2 HTE Technologies Business Overview
12.18.3 HTE Technologies Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 HTE Technologies Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.18.5 HTE Technologies Recent Development
12.19 ABB
12.19.1 ABB Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.19.2 ABB Business Overview
12.19.3 ABB Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 ABB Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.19.5 ABB Recent Development
12.20 Weiss Robotics
12.20.1 Weiss Robotics Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.20.2 Weiss Robotics Business Overview
12.20.3 Weiss Robotics Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Weiss Robotics Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.20.5 Weiss Robotics Recent Development
12.21 KUKA
12.21.1 KUKA Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.21.2 KUKA Business Overview
12.21.3 KUKA Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 KUKA Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.21.5 KUKA Recent Development
12.22 IPR
12.22.1 IPR Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.22.2 IPR Business Overview
12.22.3 IPR Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 IPR Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.22.5 IPR Recent Development
12.23 JH Robotics
12.23.1 JH Robotics Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.23.2 JH Robotics Business Overview
12.23.3 JH Robotics Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 JH Robotics Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.23.5 JH Robotics Recent Development
12.24 HIBOT
12.24.1 HIBOT Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.24.2 HIBOT Business Overview
12.24.3 HIBOT Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 HIBOT Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.24.5 HIBOT Recent Development
12.25 DH
12.25.1 DH Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.25.2 DH Business Overview
12.25.3 DH Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 DH Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.25.5 DH Recent Development
12.26 SoftRobot Tech
12.26.1 SoftRobot Tech Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.26.2 SoftRobot Tech Business Overview
12.26.3 SoftRobot Tech Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.26.4 SoftRobot Tech Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.26.5 SoftRobot Tech Recent Development
12.27 Rochu
12.27.1 Rochu Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.27.2 Rochu Business Overview
12.27.3 Rochu Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.27.4 Rochu Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.27.5 Rochu Recent Development
12.28 Hzchangto
12.28.1 Hzchangto Robot End-Effector Corporation Information
12.28.2 Hzchangto Business Overview
12.28.3 Hzchangto Robot End-Effector Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.28.4 Hzchangto Robot End-Effector Products Offered
12.28.5 Hzchangto Recent Development
13 Robot End-Effector Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Robot End-Effector Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Robot End-Effector
13.4 Robot End-Effector Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Robot End-Effector Distributors List
14.3 Robot End-Effector Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Market Trends
15.2 Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Challenges
15.4 Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
