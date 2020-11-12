LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Alloy Technologies, Aspire Systems, Avercast, Blue Ridge Solutions, Business Forecast Systems, Cognizant Technology Solutions, Demand Works, Demantra (Oracle Corporation), GAINSystems, GMDH, International Business Machines, John Galt Solutions, Logility, MRPeasy, NETSTOCK Operations, RELEX Oy, SAP SE, Syncron Market Segment by Product Type: Software/Platform Services Market Segment by Application: Small & Medium Enterprises Large Enterprises

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution

1.1 Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Overview

1.1.1 Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Software/Platform

2.5 Services 3 Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Small & Medium Enterprises

3.5 Large Enterprises 4 Global Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market

4.4 Global Top Players Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Alloy Technologies

5.1.1 Alloy Technologies Profile

5.1.2 Alloy Technologies Main Business

5.1.3 Alloy Technologies Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Alloy Technologies Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Alloy Technologies Recent Developments

5.2 Aspire Systems

5.2.1 Aspire Systems Profile

5.2.2 Aspire Systems Main Business

5.2.3 Aspire Systems Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Aspire Systems Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Aspire Systems Recent Developments

5.3 Avercast

5.5.1 Avercast Profile

5.3.2 Avercast Main Business

5.3.3 Avercast Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Avercast Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Blue Ridge Solutions Recent Developments

5.4 Blue Ridge Solutions

5.4.1 Blue Ridge Solutions Profile

5.4.2 Blue Ridge Solutions Main Business

5.4.3 Blue Ridge Solutions Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Blue Ridge Solutions Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Blue Ridge Solutions Recent Developments

5.5 Business Forecast Systems

5.5.1 Business Forecast Systems Profile

5.5.2 Business Forecast Systems Main Business

5.5.3 Business Forecast Systems Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Business Forecast Systems Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Business Forecast Systems Recent Developments

5.6 Cognizant Technology Solutions

5.6.1 Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile

5.6.2 Cognizant Technology Solutions Main Business

5.6.3 Cognizant Technology Solutions Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Cognizant Technology Solutions Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Cognizant Technology Solutions Recent Developments

5.7 Demand Works

5.7.1 Demand Works Profile

5.7.2 Demand Works Main Business

5.7.3 Demand Works Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Demand Works Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Demand Works Recent Developments

5.8 Demantra (Oracle Corporation)

5.8.1 Demantra (Oracle Corporation) Profile

5.8.2 Demantra (Oracle Corporation) Main Business

5.8.3 Demantra (Oracle Corporation) Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Demantra (Oracle Corporation) Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Demantra (Oracle Corporation) Recent Developments

5.9 GAINSystems

5.9.1 GAINSystems Profile

5.9.2 GAINSystems Main Business

5.9.3 GAINSystems Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 GAINSystems Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 GAINSystems Recent Developments

5.10 GMDH

5.10.1 GMDH Profile

5.10.2 GMDH Main Business

5.10.3 GMDH Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 GMDH Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 GMDH Recent Developments

5.11 International Business Machines

5.11.1 International Business Machines Profile

5.11.2 International Business Machines Main Business

5.11.3 International Business Machines Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 International Business Machines Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 International Business Machines Recent Developments

5.12 John Galt Solutions

5.12.1 John Galt Solutions Profile

5.12.2 John Galt Solutions Main Business

5.12.3 John Galt Solutions Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 John Galt Solutions Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 John Galt Solutions Recent Developments

5.13 Logility

5.13.1 Logility Profile

5.13.2 Logility Main Business

5.13.3 Logility Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Logility Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Logility Recent Developments

5.14 MRPeasy

5.14.1 MRPeasy Profile

5.14.2 MRPeasy Main Business

5.14.3 MRPeasy Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 MRPeasy Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 MRPeasy Recent Developments

5.15 NETSTOCK Operations

5.15.1 NETSTOCK Operations Profile

5.15.2 NETSTOCK Operations Main Business

5.15.3 NETSTOCK Operations Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 NETSTOCK Operations Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 NETSTOCK Operations Recent Developments

5.16 RELEX Oy

5.16.1 RELEX Oy Profile

5.16.2 RELEX Oy Main Business

5.16.3 RELEX Oy Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 RELEX Oy Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 RELEX Oy Recent Developments

5.17 SAP SE

5.17.1 SAP SE Profile

5.17.2 SAP SE Main Business

5.17.3 SAP SE Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 SAP SE Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 SAP SE Recent Developments

5.18 Syncron

5.18.1 Syncron Profile

5.18.2 Syncron Main Business

5.18.3 Syncron Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Syncron Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Syncron Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Cloud-based Demand Planning Solution Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

