Trending: Intermodal Transport Market Research Report 2020-2026|Top Players: Deutsche Post DHL, DB Schenker, FedEx, DSV Panalpina, Yusen Logistics, Kunel+Nagel, Xpo Logistics, Evans Delivery, Hub Group, Swift Transportation, GE Transportation, HighJump Software, TMW Systems, Trinium Trucking Systems

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Intermodal Transport Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Intermodal Transport market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Intermodal Transport market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Intermodal Transport market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Deutsche Post DHL, DB Schenker, FedEx, DSV Panalpina, Yusen Logistics, Kunel+Nagel, Xpo Logistics, Evans Delivery, Hub Group, Swift Transportation, GE Transportation, HighJump Software, TMW Systems, Trinium Trucking Systems Market Segment by Product Type: Managed Services Consulting Services Customization Services Market Segment by Application: Consumer and Retail Petroleum and Natural Gas Manufacturing Energy and Utilities Medicine and Health Food and Drink Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Intermodal Transport market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Intermodal Transport market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Intermodal Transport industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Intermodal Transport market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Intermodal Transport market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Intermodal Transport market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Intermodal Transport

1.1 Intermodal Transport Market Overview

1.1.1 Intermodal Transport Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Intermodal Transport Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Intermodal Transport Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Intermodal Transport Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Intermodal Transport Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Intermodal Transport Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Intermodal Transport Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Intermodal Transport Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Intermodal Transport Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Intermodal Transport Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Intermodal Transport Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Intermodal Transport Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Intermodal Transport Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Intermodal Transport Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Intermodal Transport Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Managed Services

2.5 Consulting Services

2.6 Customization Services 3 Intermodal Transport Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Intermodal Transport Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Intermodal Transport Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Intermodal Transport Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Consumer and Retail

3.5 Petroleum and Natural Gas

3.6 Manufacturing

3.7 Energy and Utilities

3.8 Medicine and Health

3.9 Food and Drink

3.10 Other 4 Global Intermodal Transport Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Intermodal Transport Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Intermodal Transport as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Intermodal Transport Market

4.4 Global Top Players Intermodal Transport Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Intermodal Transport Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Intermodal Transport Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Deutsche Post DHL

5.1.1 Deutsche Post DHL Profile

5.1.2 Deutsche Post DHL Main Business

5.1.3 Deutsche Post DHL Intermodal Transport Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Deutsche Post DHL Intermodal Transport Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Deutsche Post DHL Recent Developments

5.2 DB Schenker

5.2.1 DB Schenker Profile

5.2.2 DB Schenker Main Business

5.2.3 DB Schenker Intermodal Transport Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 DB Schenker Intermodal Transport Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 DB Schenker Recent Developments

5.3 FedEx

5.5.1 FedEx Profile

5.3.2 FedEx Main Business

5.3.3 FedEx Intermodal Transport Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 FedEx Intermodal Transport Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 DSV Panalpina Recent Developments

5.4 DSV Panalpina

5.4.1 DSV Panalpina Profile

5.4.2 DSV Panalpina Main Business

5.4.3 DSV Panalpina Intermodal Transport Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 DSV Panalpina Intermodal Transport Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 DSV Panalpina Recent Developments

5.5 Yusen Logistics

5.5.1 Yusen Logistics Profile

5.5.2 Yusen Logistics Main Business

5.5.3 Yusen Logistics Intermodal Transport Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Yusen Logistics Intermodal Transport Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Yusen Logistics Recent Developments

5.6 Kunel+Nagel

5.6.1 Kunel+Nagel Profile

5.6.2 Kunel+Nagel Main Business

5.6.3 Kunel+Nagel Intermodal Transport Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Kunel+Nagel Intermodal Transport Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Kunel+Nagel Recent Developments

5.7 Xpo Logistics

5.7.1 Xpo Logistics Profile

5.7.2 Xpo Logistics Main Business

5.7.3 Xpo Logistics Intermodal Transport Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Xpo Logistics Intermodal Transport Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Xpo Logistics Recent Developments

5.8 Evans Delivery

5.8.1 Evans Delivery Profile

5.8.2 Evans Delivery Main Business

5.8.3 Evans Delivery Intermodal Transport Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Evans Delivery Intermodal Transport Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Evans Delivery Recent Developments

5.9 Hub Group

5.9.1 Hub Group Profile

5.9.2 Hub Group Main Business

5.9.3 Hub Group Intermodal Transport Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Hub Group Intermodal Transport Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Hub Group Recent Developments

5.10 Swift Transportation

5.10.1 Swift Transportation Profile

5.10.2 Swift Transportation Main Business

5.10.3 Swift Transportation Intermodal Transport Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Swift Transportation Intermodal Transport Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Swift Transportation Recent Developments

5.11 GE Transportation

5.11.1 GE Transportation Profile

5.11.2 GE Transportation Main Business

5.11.3 GE Transportation Intermodal Transport Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 GE Transportation Intermodal Transport Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 GE Transportation Recent Developments

5.12 HighJump Software

5.12.1 HighJump Software Profile

5.12.2 HighJump Software Main Business

5.12.3 HighJump Software Intermodal Transport Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 HighJump Software Intermodal Transport Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 HighJump Software Recent Developments

5.13 TMW Systems

5.13.1 TMW Systems Profile

5.13.2 TMW Systems Main Business

5.13.3 TMW Systems Intermodal Transport Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 TMW Systems Intermodal Transport Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 TMW Systems Recent Developments

5.14 Trinium Trucking Systems

5.14.1 Trinium Trucking Systems Profile

5.14.2 Trinium Trucking Systems Main Business

5.14.3 Trinium Trucking Systems Intermodal Transport Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Trinium Trucking Systems Intermodal Transport Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Trinium Trucking Systems Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Intermodal Transport Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Intermodal Transport Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Intermodal Transport Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Intermodal Transport Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Intermodal Transport Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Intermodal Transport Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

