LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

DB Schenker Logistics, DHL International GmbH, Kuehne + Nagel, Nippon Express, C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Dachser, CEVA Logistics, Expeditors International of Washington, GEFCO, Yusen Logistics, Agility, VANTEC CORPORATION, Carter Logistics, LLC., MARSLOGISTICS, GEODIS, Toll Holdings, UPS Supply Chain Solutions, DSV, Sinotrans, Hamann, XPO Logistics, Penske, Cerasis, P and O Ferrymasters, Apl Logistics, IFS, Linfox Market Segment by Product Type: Transportation Warehousing Value-added Services Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL Market Segment by Application: OEM Spare Parts Used Car Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL)

1.1 Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Overview

1.1.1 Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Transportation

2.5 Warehousing

2.6 Value-added Services

2.7 Lead Logistics Provider Services/4PL 3 Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 OEM

3.5 Spare Parts

3.6 Used Car

3.7 Other 4 Global Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 DB Schenker Logistics

5.1.1 DB Schenker Logistics Profile

5.1.2 DB Schenker Logistics Main Business

5.1.3 DB Schenker Logistics Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 DB Schenker Logistics Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 DB Schenker Logistics Recent Developments

5.2 DHL International GmbH

5.2.1 DHL International GmbH Profile

5.2.2 DHL International GmbH Main Business

5.2.3 DHL International GmbH Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 DHL International GmbH Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 DHL International GmbH Recent Developments

5.3 Kuehne + Nagel

5.5.1 Kuehne + Nagel Profile

5.3.2 Kuehne + Nagel Main Business

5.3.3 Kuehne + Nagel Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Kuehne + Nagel Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Nippon Express Recent Developments

5.4 Nippon Express

5.4.1 Nippon Express Profile

5.4.2 Nippon Express Main Business

5.4.3 Nippon Express Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Nippon Express Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Nippon Express Recent Developments

5.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide

5.5.1 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

5.5.2 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Main Business

5.5.3 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Recent Developments

5.6 Dachser

5.6.1 Dachser Profile

5.6.2 Dachser Main Business

5.6.3 Dachser Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Dachser Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Dachser Recent Developments

5.7 CEVA Logistics

5.7.1 CEVA Logistics Profile

5.7.2 CEVA Logistics Main Business

5.7.3 CEVA Logistics Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 CEVA Logistics Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 CEVA Logistics Recent Developments

5.8 Expeditors International of Washington

5.8.1 Expeditors International of Washington Profile

5.8.2 Expeditors International of Washington Main Business

5.8.3 Expeditors International of Washington Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Expeditors International of Washington Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Expeditors International of Washington Recent Developments

5.9 GEFCO

5.9.1 GEFCO Profile

5.9.2 GEFCO Main Business

5.9.3 GEFCO Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 GEFCO Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 GEFCO Recent Developments

5.10 Yusen Logistics

5.10.1 Yusen Logistics Profile

5.10.2 Yusen Logistics Main Business

5.10.3 Yusen Logistics Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Yusen Logistics Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Yusen Logistics Recent Developments

5.11 Agility

5.11.1 Agility Profile

5.11.2 Agility Main Business

5.11.3 Agility Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Agility Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Agility Recent Developments

5.12 VANTEC CORPORATION

5.12.1 VANTEC CORPORATION Profile

5.12.2 VANTEC CORPORATION Main Business

5.12.3 VANTEC CORPORATION Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 VANTEC CORPORATION Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 VANTEC CORPORATION Recent Developments

5.13 Carter Logistics, LLC.

5.13.1 Carter Logistics, LLC. Profile

5.13.2 Carter Logistics, LLC. Main Business

5.13.3 Carter Logistics, LLC. Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Carter Logistics, LLC. Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Carter Logistics, LLC. Recent Developments

5.14 MARSLOGISTICS

5.14.1 MARSLOGISTICS Profile

5.14.2 MARSLOGISTICS Main Business

5.14.3 MARSLOGISTICS Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 MARSLOGISTICS Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 MARSLOGISTICS Recent Developments

5.15 GEODIS

5.15.1 GEODIS Profile

5.15.2 GEODIS Main Business

5.15.3 GEODIS Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 GEODIS Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 GEODIS Recent Developments

5.16 Toll Holdings

5.16.1 Toll Holdings Profile

5.16.2 Toll Holdings Main Business

5.16.3 Toll Holdings Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Toll Holdings Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Toll Holdings Recent Developments

5.17 UPS Supply Chain Solutions

5.17.1 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Profile

5.17.2 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Main Business

5.17.3 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 UPS Supply Chain Solutions Recent Developments

5.18 DSV

5.18.1 DSV Profile

5.18.2 DSV Main Business

5.18.3 DSV Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 DSV Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 DSV Recent Developments

5.19 Sinotrans

5.19.1 Sinotrans Profile

5.19.2 Sinotrans Main Business

5.19.3 Sinotrans Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Sinotrans Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Sinotrans Recent Developments

5.20 Hamann

5.20.1 Hamann Profile

5.20.2 Hamann Main Business

5.20.3 Hamann Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Hamann Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Hamann Recent Developments

5.21 XPO Logistics

5.21.1 XPO Logistics Profile

5.21.2 XPO Logistics Main Business

5.21.3 XPO Logistics Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 XPO Logistics Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.21.5 XPO Logistics Recent Developments

5.22 Penske

5.22.1 Penske Profile

5.22.2 Penske Main Business

5.22.3 Penske Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Penske Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.22.5 Penske Recent Developments

5.23 Cerasis

5.23.1 Cerasis Profile

5.23.2 Cerasis Main Business

5.23.3 Cerasis Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.23.4 Cerasis Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.23.5 Cerasis Recent Developments

5.24 P and O Ferrymasters

5.24.1 P and O Ferrymasters Profile

5.24.2 P and O Ferrymasters Main Business

5.24.3 P and O Ferrymasters Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.24.4 P and O Ferrymasters Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.24.5 P and O Ferrymasters Recent Developments

5.25 Apl Logistics

5.25.1 Apl Logistics Profile

5.25.2 Apl Logistics Main Business

5.25.3 Apl Logistics Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.25.4 Apl Logistics Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.25.5 Apl Logistics Recent Developments

5.26 IFS

5.26.1 IFS Profile

5.26.2 IFS Main Business

5.26.3 IFS Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.26.4 IFS Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.26.5 IFS Recent Developments

5.27 Linfox

5.27.1 Linfox Profile

5.27.2 Linfox Main Business

5.27.3 Linfox Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Products, Services and Solutions

5.27.4 Linfox Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.27.5 Linfox Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Automotive Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

