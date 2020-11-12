Trending: RNA-Seq Market Research Report 2020-2026|Top Players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, BGI, PacBio, Genewiz, Macrogen, LabCorp, Roche, Qiagen, Eurofins, Novo Gene, Berry Genomics

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global RNA-Seq Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global RNA-Seq market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global RNA-Seq market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global RNA-Seq market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Illumina, BGI, PacBio, Genewiz, Macrogen, LabCorp, Roche, Qiagen, Eurofins, Novo Gene, Berry Genomics Market Segment by Product Type: sRNA-Seq targeted RNA-Seq long-read RNA-Seq Market Segment by Application: Research Institutes Hospitals & Clinics Biotechnology Company Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2227480/global-rna-seq-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2227480/global-rna-seq-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/f7451e7dd9dca0a2bbee6f4b9f335720,0,1,global-rna-seq-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global RNA-Seq market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the RNA-Seq market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the RNA-Seq industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global RNA-Seq market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global RNA-Seq market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global RNA-Seq market

TOC

1 Market Overview of RNA-Seq

1.1 RNA-Seq Market Overview

1.1.1 RNA-Seq Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global RNA-Seq Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global RNA-Seq Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global RNA-Seq Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global RNA-Seq Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, RNA-Seq Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America RNA-Seq Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe RNA-Seq Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific RNA-Seq Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America RNA-Seq Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa RNA-Seq Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 RNA-Seq Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global RNA-Seq Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global RNA-Seq Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global RNA-Seq Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 sRNA-Seq

2.5 targeted RNA-Seq

2.6 long-read RNA-Seq 3 RNA-Seq Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global RNA-Seq Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global RNA-Seq Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global RNA-Seq Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Research Institutes

3.5 Hospitals & Clinics

3.6 Biotechnology Company

3.7 Others 4 Global RNA-Seq Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global RNA-Seq Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in RNA-Seq as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into RNA-Seq Market

4.4 Global Top Players RNA-Seq Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players RNA-Seq Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 RNA-Seq Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific

5.1.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

5.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Main Business

5.1.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific RNA-Seq Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific RNA-Seq Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments

5.2 Illumina

5.2.1 Illumina Profile

5.2.2 Illumina Main Business

5.2.3 Illumina RNA-Seq Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Illumina RNA-Seq Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Illumina Recent Developments

5.3 BGI

5.5.1 BGI Profile

5.3.2 BGI Main Business

5.3.3 BGI RNA-Seq Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 BGI RNA-Seq Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 PacBio Recent Developments

5.4 PacBio

5.4.1 PacBio Profile

5.4.2 PacBio Main Business

5.4.3 PacBio RNA-Seq Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 PacBio RNA-Seq Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 PacBio Recent Developments

5.5 Genewiz

5.5.1 Genewiz Profile

5.5.2 Genewiz Main Business

5.5.3 Genewiz RNA-Seq Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Genewiz RNA-Seq Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Genewiz Recent Developments

5.6 Macrogen

5.6.1 Macrogen Profile

5.6.2 Macrogen Main Business

5.6.3 Macrogen RNA-Seq Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Macrogen RNA-Seq Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Macrogen Recent Developments

5.7 LabCorp

5.7.1 LabCorp Profile

5.7.2 LabCorp Main Business

5.7.3 LabCorp RNA-Seq Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 LabCorp RNA-Seq Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 LabCorp Recent Developments

5.8 Roche

5.8.1 Roche Profile

5.8.2 Roche Main Business

5.8.3 Roche RNA-Seq Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Roche RNA-Seq Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Roche Recent Developments

5.9 Qiagen

5.9.1 Qiagen Profile

5.9.2 Qiagen Main Business

5.9.3 Qiagen RNA-Seq Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Qiagen RNA-Seq Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Qiagen Recent Developments

5.10 Eurofins

5.10.1 Eurofins Profile

5.10.2 Eurofins Main Business

5.10.3 Eurofins RNA-Seq Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Eurofins RNA-Seq Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Eurofins Recent Developments

5.11 Novo Gene

5.11.1 Novo Gene Profile

5.11.2 Novo Gene Main Business

5.11.3 Novo Gene RNA-Seq Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Novo Gene RNA-Seq Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Novo Gene Recent Developments

5.12 Berry Genomics

5.12.1 Berry Genomics Profile

5.12.2 Berry Genomics Main Business

5.12.3 Berry Genomics RNA-Seq Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Berry Genomics RNA-Seq Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Berry Genomics Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America RNA-Seq Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe RNA-Seq Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific RNA-Seq Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America RNA-Seq Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa RNA-Seq Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 RNA-Seq Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.