Trending: Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Research Report 2020-2026|Top Players: Palantier, MathWorks, Alteryx, SAS, Databricks, TIBCO Software, Dataiku, H2O.ai, IBM, Microsoft, Google, KNIME, DataRobot, RapidMiner, Anaconda, Domino, Altair

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Palantier, MathWorks, Alteryx, SAS, Databricks, TIBCO Software, Dataiku, H2O.ai, IBM, Microsoft, Google, KNIME, DataRobot, RapidMiner, Anaconda, Domino, Altair Market Segment by Product Type: Cloud-based On-premises Market Segment by Application: Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) Large Enterprises

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Machine Learning (ML) Platforms market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Machine Learning (ML) Platforms industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Machine Learning (ML) Platforms

1.1 Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Overview

1.1.1 Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Cloud-based

2.5 On-premises 3 Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

3.5 Large Enterprises 4 Global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Machine Learning (ML) Platforms as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market

4.4 Global Top Players Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Palantier

5.1.1 Palantier Profile

5.1.2 Palantier Main Business

5.1.3 Palantier Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Palantier Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Palantier Recent Developments

5.2 MathWorks

5.2.1 MathWorks Profile

5.2.2 MathWorks Main Business

5.2.3 MathWorks Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 MathWorks Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 MathWorks Recent Developments

5.3 Alteryx

5.5.1 Alteryx Profile

5.3.2 Alteryx Main Business

5.3.3 Alteryx Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Alteryx Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 SAS Recent Developments

5.4 SAS

5.4.1 SAS Profile

5.4.2 SAS Main Business

5.4.3 SAS Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 SAS Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 SAS Recent Developments

5.5 Databricks

5.5.1 Databricks Profile

5.5.2 Databricks Main Business

5.5.3 Databricks Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Databricks Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Databricks Recent Developments

5.6 TIBCO Software

5.6.1 TIBCO Software Profile

5.6.2 TIBCO Software Main Business

5.6.3 TIBCO Software Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 TIBCO Software Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 TIBCO Software Recent Developments

5.7 Dataiku

5.7.1 Dataiku Profile

5.7.2 Dataiku Main Business

5.7.3 Dataiku Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Dataiku Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Dataiku Recent Developments

5.8 H2O.ai

5.8.1 H2O.ai Profile

5.8.2 H2O.ai Main Business

5.8.3 H2O.ai Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 H2O.ai Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 H2O.ai Recent Developments

5.9 IBM

5.9.1 IBM Profile

5.9.2 IBM Main Business

5.9.3 IBM Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 IBM Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.10 Microsoft

5.10.1 Microsoft Profile

5.10.2 Microsoft Main Business

5.10.3 Microsoft Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Microsoft Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Microsoft Recent Developments

5.11 Google

5.11.1 Google Profile

5.11.2 Google Main Business

5.11.3 Google Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Google Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Google Recent Developments

5.12 KNIME

5.12.1 KNIME Profile

5.12.2 KNIME Main Business

5.12.3 KNIME Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 KNIME Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 KNIME Recent Developments

5.13 DataRobot

5.13.1 DataRobot Profile

5.13.2 DataRobot Main Business

5.13.3 DataRobot Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 DataRobot Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 DataRobot Recent Developments

5.14 RapidMiner

5.14.1 RapidMiner Profile

5.14.2 RapidMiner Main Business

5.14.3 RapidMiner Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 RapidMiner Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 RapidMiner Recent Developments

5.15 Anaconda

5.15.1 Anaconda Profile

5.15.2 Anaconda Main Business

5.15.3 Anaconda Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Anaconda Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Anaconda Recent Developments

5.16 Domino

5.16.1 Domino Profile

5.16.2 Domino Main Business

5.16.3 Domino Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Domino Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Domino Recent Developments

5.17 Altair

5.17.1 Altair Profile

5.17.2 Altair Main Business

5.17.3 Altair Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Altair Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 Altair Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Machine Learning (ML) Platforms Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

