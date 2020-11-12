Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Trend, Size, Current Industry Figures, Forecast 2020-2026| Major Players: SILVERS SPRING NETWORKS, TRILLIANT, OSISOFT, C3 ENERGY, ENERGYWORX SOLUTIONS & SERVICES B.V., CRYPTOSOFT, TIBBO TECHNOLOGY, AMPLIA SOLUCIONES, WAVIOT, GRID4C, PEOPLE POWER

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering COVID-19 impact and the increasing demand of global market, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

SILVERS SPRING NETWORKS, TRILLIANT, OSISOFT, C3 ENERGY, ENERGYWORX SOLUTIONS & SERVICES B.V., CRYPTOSOFT, TIBBO TECHNOLOGY, AMPLIA SOLUCIONES, WAVIOT, GRID4C, PEOPLE POWER Market Segment by Product Type: , Analytics, Security, Smart Grid Management, Predictive Asset Maintenance Market Segment by Application: , Water And Sewage Management, Public Utility Natural Gas Management, Power Grid Management Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility market.

TOC

1 Market Overview of Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility

1.1 Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Overview

1.1.1 Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Analytics

2.5 Security

2.6 Smart Grid Management

2.7 Predictive Asset Maintenance 3 Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Water And Sewage Management

3.5 Public Utility Natural Gas Management

3.6 Power Grid Management 4 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market

4.4 Global Top Players Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 SILVERS SPRING NETWORKS

5.1.1 SILVERS SPRING NETWORKS Profile

5.1.2 SILVERS SPRING NETWORKS Main Business

5.1.3 SILVERS SPRING NETWORKS Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 SILVERS SPRING NETWORKS Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 SILVERS SPRING NETWORKS Recent Developments

5.2 TRILLIANT

5.2.1 TRILLIANT Profile

5.2.2 TRILLIANT Main Business

5.2.3 TRILLIANT Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 TRILLIANT Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 TRILLIANT Recent Developments

5.3 OSISOFT

5.5.1 OSISOFT Profile

5.3.2 OSISOFT Main Business

5.3.3 OSISOFT Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 OSISOFT Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 C3 ENERGY Recent Developments

5.4 C3 ENERGY

5.4.1 C3 ENERGY Profile

5.4.2 C3 ENERGY Main Business

5.4.3 C3 ENERGY Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 C3 ENERGY Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 C3 ENERGY Recent Developments

5.5 ENERGYWORX SOLUTIONS & SERVICES B.V.

5.5.1 ENERGYWORX SOLUTIONS & SERVICES B.V. Profile

5.5.2 ENERGYWORX SOLUTIONS & SERVICES B.V. Main Business

5.5.3 ENERGYWORX SOLUTIONS & SERVICES B.V. Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 ENERGYWORX SOLUTIONS & SERVICES B.V. Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 ENERGYWORX SOLUTIONS & SERVICES B.V. Recent Developments

5.6 CRYPTOSOFT

5.6.1 CRYPTOSOFT Profile

5.6.2 CRYPTOSOFT Main Business

5.6.3 CRYPTOSOFT Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 CRYPTOSOFT Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 CRYPTOSOFT Recent Developments

5.7 TIBBO TECHNOLOGY

5.7.1 TIBBO TECHNOLOGY Profile

5.7.2 TIBBO TECHNOLOGY Main Business

5.7.3 TIBBO TECHNOLOGY Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 TIBBO TECHNOLOGY Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 TIBBO TECHNOLOGY Recent Developments

5.8 AMPLIA SOLUCIONES

5.8.1 AMPLIA SOLUCIONES Profile

5.8.2 AMPLIA SOLUCIONES Main Business

5.8.3 AMPLIA SOLUCIONES Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 AMPLIA SOLUCIONES Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 AMPLIA SOLUCIONES Recent Developments

5.9 WAVIOT

5.9.1 WAVIOT Profile

5.9.2 WAVIOT Main Business

5.9.3 WAVIOT Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 WAVIOT Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 WAVIOT Recent Developments

5.10 GRID4C

5.10.1 GRID4C Profile

5.10.2 GRID4C Main Business

5.10.3 GRID4C Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 GRID4C Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 GRID4C Recent Developments

5.11 PEOPLE POWER

5.11.1 PEOPLE POWER Profile

5.11.2 PEOPLE POWER Main Business

5.11.3 PEOPLE POWER Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 PEOPLE POWER Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 PEOPLE POWER Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Internet of Things (IoT) in Utility Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

