Road Freight Transportation Services Market Trend, Size, Current Industry Figures, Forecast 2020-2026| Major Players: DB Schenker, DHL, FedEx, UPS, Kuehne+Nagel

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering COVID-19 impact and the increasing demand of global market, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Road Freight Transportation Services market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Road Freight Transportation Services market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Road Freight Transportation Services market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

DB Schenker, DHL, FedEx, UPS, Kuehne+Nagel Market Segment by Product Type: , Ordinary Items, Dangerous Items Market Segment by Application: , Food, Material, Express Delivery, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Road Freight Transportation Services market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Road Freight Transportation Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Road Freight Transportation Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Road Freight Transportation Services market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Road Freight Transportation Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Road Freight Transportation Services market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Road Freight Transportation Services

1.1 Road Freight Transportation Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Road Freight Transportation Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Road Freight Transportation Services Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Ordinary Items

2.5 Dangerous Items 3 Road Freight Transportation Services Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Food

3.5 Material

3.6 Express Delivery

3.7 Other 4 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Road Freight Transportation Services as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Road Freight Transportation Services Market

4.4 Global Top Players Road Freight Transportation Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Road Freight Transportation Services Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Road Freight Transportation Services Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 DB Schenker

5.1.1 DB Schenker Profile

5.1.2 DB Schenker Main Business

5.1.3 DB Schenker Road Freight Transportation Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 DB Schenker Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 DB Schenker Recent Developments

5.2 DHL

5.2.1 DHL Profile

5.2.2 DHL Main Business

5.2.3 DHL Road Freight Transportation Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 DHL Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 DHL Recent Developments

5.3 FedEx

5.5.1 FedEx Profile

5.3.2 FedEx Main Business

5.3.3 FedEx Road Freight Transportation Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 FedEx Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 UPS Recent Developments

5.4 UPS

5.4.1 UPS Profile

5.4.2 UPS Main Business

5.4.3 UPS Road Freight Transportation Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 UPS Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 UPS Recent Developments

5.5 Kuehne+Nagel

5.5.1 Kuehne+Nagel Profile

5.5.2 Kuehne+Nagel Main Business

5.5.3 Kuehne+Nagel Road Freight Transportation Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Kuehne+Nagel Road Freight Transportation Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Kuehne+Nagel Recent Developments

… 6 North America

6.1 North America Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Road Freight Transportation Services Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Road Freight Transportation Services Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

