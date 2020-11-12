Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Trend, Size, Current Industry Figures, Forecast 2020-2026| Major Players: GE(Baker Hughes), Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Saipem, Schlumberger

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering COVID-19 impact and the increasing demand of global market, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

GE(Baker Hughes), Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Saipem, Schlumberger Market Segment by Product Type: , Exploration, Oil & Gas Drilling, Well Completion and Production, Equipment and Infrastructure, Drilling Related Services Market Segment by Application: , Petroleum Exploration And Development, Natural Gas Exploration And Development Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services

1.1 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Overview

1.1.1 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Exploration

2.5 Oil & Gas Drilling

2.6 Well Completion and Production

2.7 Equipment and Infrastructure

2.8 Drilling Related Services 3 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Petroleum Exploration And Development

3.5 Natural Gas Exploration And Development 4 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market

4.4 Global Top Players Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 GE(Baker Hughes)

5.1.1 GE(Baker Hughes) Profile

5.1.2 GE(Baker Hughes) Main Business

5.1.3 GE(Baker Hughes) Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 GE(Baker Hughes) Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 GE(Baker Hughes) Recent Developments

5.2 Halliburton

5.2.1 Halliburton Profile

5.2.2 Halliburton Main Business

5.2.3 Halliburton Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Halliburton Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Halliburton Recent Developments

5.3 National Oilwell Varco

5.5.1 National Oilwell Varco Profile

5.3.2 National Oilwell Varco Main Business

5.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 National Oilwell Varco Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Saipem Recent Developments

5.4 Saipem

5.4.1 Saipem Profile

5.4.2 Saipem Main Business

5.4.3 Saipem Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Saipem Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Saipem Recent Developments

5.5 Schlumberger

5.5.1 Schlumberger Profile

5.5.2 Schlumberger Main Business

5.5.3 Schlumberger Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Schlumberger Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Schlumberger Recent Developments

… 6 North America

6.1 North America Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Oil and Gas Field Equipment and Services Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

