Video Conferencing Systems Market Trend, Size, Current Industry Figures, Forecast 2020-2026| Major Players: Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Blackberry, Adobe Systems, Avaya, Huawei Technologies, Lifesize Communications, Intercall (West Corporation), ZTE Corporation, Kedacom, Polycom, Zoom, Ericsson LG, BlueJeans, Vidyo, Arkadin, NEC, Google, LogMein, PGi, Fuze, Blackboard

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering COVID-19 impact and the increasing demand of global market, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Video Conferencing Systems Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Video Conferencing Systems market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Video Conferencing Systems market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Video Conferencing Systems market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Cisco Systems, Microsoft Corporation, Blackberry, Adobe Systems, Avaya, Huawei Technologies, Lifesize Communications, Intercall (West Corporation), ZTE Corporation, Kedacom, Polycom, Zoom, Ericsson LG, BlueJeans, Vidyo, Arkadin, NEC, Google, LogMein, PGi, Fuze, Blackboard Market Segment by Product Type: , On-Premise Video Conferencing, Cloud-Based Video Conferencing Market Segment by Application: , Corporate Enterprise, Healthcare, Government and Defense, Education, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Video Conferencing Systems market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Video Conferencing Systems market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Video Conferencing Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Video Conferencing Systems market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Video Conferencing Systems market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Video Conferencing Systems market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Video Conferencing Systems

1.1 Video Conferencing Systems Market Overview

1.1.1 Video Conferencing Systems Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Video Conferencing Systems Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Video Conferencing Systems Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Video Conferencing Systems Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Video Conferencing Systems Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Video Conferencing Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Video Conferencing Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Video Conferencing Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Video Conferencing Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing Systems Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Video Conferencing Systems Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Video Conferencing Systems Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Video Conferencing Systems Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Video Conferencing Systems Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 On-Premise Video Conferencing

2.5 Cloud-Based Video Conferencing 3 Video Conferencing Systems Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Video Conferencing Systems Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Video Conferencing Systems Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Video Conferencing Systems Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Corporate Enterprise

3.5 Healthcare

3.6 Government and Defense

3.7 Education

3.8 Other 4 Global Video Conferencing Systems Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Video Conferencing Systems Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Video Conferencing Systems as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Video Conferencing Systems Market

4.4 Global Top Players Video Conferencing Systems Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Video Conferencing Systems Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Video Conferencing Systems Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Cisco Systems

5.1.1 Cisco Systems Profile

5.1.2 Cisco Systems Main Business

5.1.3 Cisco Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Cisco Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Cisco Systems Recent Developments

5.2 Microsoft Corporation

5.2.1 Microsoft Corporation Profile

5.2.2 Microsoft Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Microsoft Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Microsoft Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Microsoft Corporation Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 Blackberry

5.5.1 Blackberry Profile

5.3.2 Blackberry Main Business

5.3.3 Blackberry Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Blackberry Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Adobe Systems Recent Developments

5.4 Adobe Systems

5.4.1 Adobe Systems Profile

5.4.2 Adobe Systems Main Business

5.4.3 Adobe Systems Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Adobe Systems Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Adobe Systems Recent Developments

5.5 Avaya

5.5.1 Avaya Profile

5.5.2 Avaya Main Business

5.5.3 Avaya Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Avaya Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Avaya Recent Developments

5.6 Huawei Technologies

5.6.1 Huawei Technologies Profile

5.6.2 Huawei Technologies Main Business

5.6.3 Huawei Technologies Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Huawei Technologies Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Huawei Technologies Recent Developments

5.7 Lifesize Communications

5.7.1 Lifesize Communications Profile

5.7.2 Lifesize Communications Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Lifesize Communications Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Lifesize Communications Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Lifesize Communications Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 Intercall (West Corporation)

5.8.1 Intercall (West Corporation) Profile

5.8.2 Intercall (West Corporation) Main Business

5.8.3 Intercall (West Corporation) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Intercall (West Corporation) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Intercall (West Corporation) Recent Developments

5.9 ZTE Corporation

5.9.1 ZTE Corporation Profile

5.9.2 ZTE Corporation Main Business

5.9.3 ZTE Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 ZTE Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 ZTE Corporation Recent Developments

5.10 Kedacom

5.10.1 Kedacom Profile

5.10.2 Kedacom Main Business

5.10.3 Kedacom Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Kedacom Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Kedacom Recent Developments

5.11 Polycom

5.11.1 Polycom Profile

5.11.2 Polycom Main Business

5.11.3 Polycom Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Polycom Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 Polycom Recent Developments

5.12 Zoom

5.12.1 Zoom Profile

5.12.2 Zoom Main Business

5.12.3 Zoom Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Zoom Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Zoom Recent Developments

5.13 Ericsson LG

5.13.1 Ericsson LG Profile

5.13.2 Ericsson LG Main Business

5.13.3 Ericsson LG Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Ericsson LG Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Ericsson LG Recent Developments

5.14 BlueJeans

5.14.1 BlueJeans Profile

5.14.2 BlueJeans Main Business

5.14.3 BlueJeans Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 BlueJeans Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 BlueJeans Recent Developments

5.15 Vidyo

5.15.1 Vidyo Profile

5.15.2 Vidyo Main Business

5.15.3 Vidyo Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Vidyo Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Vidyo Recent Developments

5.16 Arkadin

5.16.1 Arkadin Profile

5.16.2 Arkadin Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Arkadin Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Arkadin Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Arkadin Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 NEC

5.17.1 NEC Profile

5.17.2 NEC Main Business

5.17.3 NEC Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 NEC Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.17.5 NEC Recent Developments

5.18 Google

5.18.1 Google Profile

5.18.2 Google Main Business

5.18.3 Google Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Google Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.18.5 Google Recent Developments

5.19 LogMein

5.19.1 LogMein Profile

5.19.2 LogMein Main Business

5.19.3 LogMein Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 LogMein Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.19.5 LogMein Recent Developments

5.20 PGi

5.20.1 PGi Profile

5.20.2 PGi Main Business

5.20.3 PGi Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 PGi Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.20.5 PGi Recent Developments

5.21 Fuze

5.21.1 Fuze Profile

5.21.2 Fuze Main Business

5.21.3 Fuze Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Fuze Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.21.5 Fuze Recent Developments

5.22 Blackboard

5.22.1 Blackboard Profile

5.22.2 Blackboard Main Business

5.22.3 Blackboard Products, Services and Solutions

5.22.4 Blackboard Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.22.5 Blackboard Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Video Conferencing Systems Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Video Conferencing Systems Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Video Conferencing Systems Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Video Conferencing Systems Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Video Conferencing Systems Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Video Conferencing Systems Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

