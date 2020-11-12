Residential Patio Heaters Market Outlook, Growth Opportunities, Trends, Forecast Report 2026 | Bond Manufacturing, AZ Patio Heaters, AmazonBasics

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], November 2020,– – The Residential Patio Heaters Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Residential Patio Heaters Market Research Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Residential Patio Heaters report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Residential Patio Heaters market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Residential Patio Heaters specifications, and company profiles. The Residential Patio Heaters study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Residential Patio Heaters market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Residential Patio Heaters industry over a defined period.

Key Manufacturers of Residential Patio Heaters Market include: Bond Manufacturing, AZ Patio Heaters, AmazonBasics, Napoleon, Blue Rhino, Lava Heat Italia, Bromic Group, Dayva, Infratech, Lynx Grills, Solaira, Infrared Dynamics

Residential Patio Heaters Market Types include: Propane

Electric

Natural Gas



Residential Patio Heaters Market Applications include: Courtyard

Garage

Other



The research covers the current market size of the [Global Residential Patio Heaters Market Research Report 2020] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Residential Patio Heaters market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Residential Patio Heaters Market Research Report 2020].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Residential Patio Heaters Market Research Report 2020]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Residential Patio Heaters in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Table of Contents:

1 Residential Patio Heaters Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Residential Patio Heaters

1.2 Residential Patio Heaters Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Residential Patio Heaters Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Propane

1.2.3 Electric

1.2.4 Natural Gas

1.3 Residential Patio Heaters Segment by Application

1.3.1 Residential Patio Heaters Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Courtyard

1.3.3 Garage

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Global Residential Patio Heaters Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Residential Patio Heaters Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Residential Patio Heaters Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Residential Patio Heaters Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Residential Patio Heaters Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Residential Patio Heaters Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Residential Patio Heaters Industry

1.7 Residential Patio Heaters Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Residential Patio Heaters Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Residential Patio Heaters Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Residential Patio Heaters Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Residential Patio Heaters Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Residential Patio Heaters Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Residential Patio Heaters Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Residential Patio Heaters Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Residential Patio Heaters Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Residential Patio Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Residential Patio Heaters Production

3.4.1 North America Residential Patio Heaters Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Residential Patio Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Residential Patio Heaters Production

3.5.1 Europe Residential Patio Heaters Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Residential Patio Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Residential Patio Heaters Production

3.6.1 China Residential Patio Heaters Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Residential Patio Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Residential Patio Heaters Production

3.7.1 Japan Residential Patio Heaters Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Residential Patio Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Residential Patio Heaters Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Residential Patio Heaters Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Residential Patio Heaters Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Residential Patio Heaters Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Residential Patio Heaters Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Residential Patio Heaters Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Residential Patio Heaters Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Residential Patio Heaters Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Residential Patio Heaters Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Residential Patio Heaters Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Residential Patio Heaters Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Residential Patio Heaters Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Residential Patio Heaters Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Residential Patio Heaters Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Residential Patio Heaters Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Residential Patio Heaters Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Residential Patio Heaters Business

7.1 Bond Manufacturing

7.1.1 Bond Manufacturing Residential Patio Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Bond Manufacturing Residential Patio Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bond Manufacturing Residential Patio Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 Bond Manufacturing Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 AZ Patio Heaters

7.2.1 AZ Patio Heaters Residential Patio Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 AZ Patio Heaters Residential Patio Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 AZ Patio Heaters Residential Patio Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 AZ Patio Heaters Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 AmazonBasics

7.3.1 AmazonBasics Residential Patio Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 AmazonBasics Residential Patio Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 AmazonBasics Residential Patio Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 AmazonBasics Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Napoleon

7.4.1 Napoleon Residential Patio Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Napoleon Residential Patio Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Napoleon Residential Patio Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Napoleon Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Blue Rhino

7.5.1 Blue Rhino Residential Patio Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Blue Rhino Residential Patio Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Blue Rhino Residential Patio Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Blue Rhino Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Lava Heat Italia

7.6.1 Lava Heat Italia Residential Patio Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Lava Heat Italia Residential Patio Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Lava Heat Italia Residential Patio Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Lava Heat Italia Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Bromic Group

7.7.1 Bromic Group Residential Patio Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Bromic Group Residential Patio Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Bromic Group Residential Patio Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Bromic Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Dayva

7.8.1 Dayva Residential Patio Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Dayva Residential Patio Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Dayva Residential Patio Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 Dayva Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Infratech

7.9.1 Infratech Residential Patio Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Infratech Residential Patio Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Infratech Residential Patio Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Infratech Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 Lynx Grills

7.10.1 Lynx Grills Residential Patio Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Lynx Grills Residential Patio Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 Lynx Grills Residential Patio Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 Lynx Grills Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Solaira

7.11.1 Solaira Residential Patio Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Solaira Residential Patio Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Solaira Residential Patio Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Solaira Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Infrared Dynamics

7.12.1 Infrared Dynamics Residential Patio Heaters Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Infrared Dynamics Residential Patio Heaters Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Infrared Dynamics Residential Patio Heaters Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Infrared Dynamics Main Business and Markets Served

8 Residential Patio Heaters Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Residential Patio Heaters Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Residential Patio Heaters

8.4 Residential Patio Heaters Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Residential Patio Heaters Distributors List

9.3 Residential Patio Heaters Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Residential Patio Heaters (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Residential Patio Heaters (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Residential Patio Heaters (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Residential Patio Heaters Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Residential Patio Heaters Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Residential Patio Heaters Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Residential Patio Heaters Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Residential Patio Heaters Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Residential Patio Heaters

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Residential Patio Heaters by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Residential Patio Heaters by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Residential Patio Heaters by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Residential Patio Heaters

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Residential Patio Heaters by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Residential Patio Heaters by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Residential Patio Heaters by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Residential Patio Heaters by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

