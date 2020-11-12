Portable Augers Market 2020 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2026 | AGI, Sudenga, Market Farm Equipment

“

[Los Angeles], [United States], November 2020,– – The Portable Augers Market research report includes an in-sight study of the key [Global Portable Augers Market Research Report 2020] market prominent players along with the company profiles and planning adopted by them. This helps the buyer of the Portable Augers report to gain a clear view of the competitive landscape and accordingly plan Portable Augers market strategies. An isolated section with top key players is provided in the report, which provides a complete analysis of price, gross, revenue(Mn), Portable Augers specifications, and company profiles. The Portable Augers study is segmented by Module Type, Test Type, And Region.

The market size section gives the Portable Augers market revenue, covering both the historic growth of the market and the forecasting of the future. Moreover, the report covers a host of company profiles, who are making a mark in the industry or have the potential to do so. The profiling of the players includes their market size, key product launches, information regarding the strategies they employ, and others. The report identifies the total market sales generated by a particular firm over a period of time. Industry experts calculate share by taking into account the product sales over a period and then dividing it by the overall sales of the Portable Augers industry over a defined period.

Download Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2226255/global-portable-augers-market

Key Manufacturers of Portable Augers Market include: AGI, Sudenga, Market Farm Equipment, Lloyd and Meredith, Wood & Conn Corp., Central Silo Systems, Todd Augers & Equipment North Island, AGCO, Bühler Group, WAM, Norstar, Skandia Elevator, CTB, Yuanfeng, GEA Group, Honeyville Metal Inc.

Portable Augers Market Types include: Swing-Away Augers

Top Drive Augers



Portable Augers Market Applications include: Farm

Commercial



The research covers the current market size of the [Global Portable Augers Market Research Report 2020] and its growth rates based on 5 year history data. It also covers various types of segmentation such as by geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific etc.,. The in-depth information by segments of Portable Augers market helps monitor performance & make critical decisions for growth and profitability. It provides information on trends and developments, focuses on markets and materials, capacities, technologies, CAPEX cycle and the changing structure of the [Global Portable Augers Market Research Report 2020].

This study also contains company profiling, product picture and specifications, sales, market share and contact information of various international, regional, and local vendors of [Global Portable Augers Market Research Report 2020]. The market competition is constantly growing higher with the rise in technological innovation and M&A activities in the industry. Moreover, many local and regional vendors are offering specific application products for varied end-users. The new vendor entrants in the market are finding it hard to compete with the international vendors based on quality, reliability, and innovations in technology.

Read Detailed Index of full Research Study: https://www.qyresearch.com/index/detail/2226255/global-portable-augers-market

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key Regions, with production, consumption, revenue (million USD), and market share and growth rate of Portable Augers in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

Please Check below Chapters to display the [Global Portable Augers Market Research Report 2020].

There are 15 Chapters to display the [Global Portable Augers Market Research Report 2020].

Request for customization in Report and get it within 24 hours in your inbox: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2226255/global-portable-augers-market

Table of Contents:

1 Portable Augers Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Portable Augers

1.2 Portable Augers Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Portable Augers Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 Swing-Away Augers

1.2.3 Top Drive Augers

1.3 Portable Augers Segment by Application

1.3.1 Portable Augers Consumption Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Farm

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Portable Augers Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Portable Augers Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 North America Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Europe Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.4 China Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Japan Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5 Global Portable Augers Growth Prospects

1.5.1 Global Portable Augers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.2 Global Portable Augers Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.5.3 Global Portable Augers Production Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.6 Portable Augers Industry

1.7 Portable Augers Market Trends

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Portable Augers Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Portable Augers Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Portable Augers Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.5 Manufacturers Portable Augers Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Portable Augers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Portable Augers Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global Top 3 and Top 5 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Portable Augers Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Portable Augers Revenue Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.4 North America Portable Augers Production

3.4.1 North America Portable Augers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.4.2 North America Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.5 Europe Portable Augers Production

3.5.1 Europe Portable Augers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.5.2 Europe Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.6 China Portable Augers Production

3.6.1 China Portable Augers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.6.2 China Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.7 Japan Portable Augers Production

3.7.1 Japan Portable Augers Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

3.7.2 Japan Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4 Global Portable Augers Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Portable Augers Consumption by Regions

4.1.1 Global Portable Augers Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Portable Augers Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Portable Augers Consumption by Countries

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Portable Augers Consumption by Countries

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Portable Augers Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Portable Augers Consumption by Countries

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Portable Augers Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Portable Augers Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Portable Augers Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Portable Augers Price by Type (2015-2020)

5.4 Global Portable Augers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

6 Global Portable Augers Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Portable Augers Consumption Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Portable Augers Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2015-2020)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Portable Augers Business

7.1 AGI

7.1.1 AGI Portable Augers Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 AGI Portable Augers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 AGI Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.1.4 AGI Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Sudenga

7.2.1 Sudenga Portable Augers Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Sudenga Portable Augers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Sudenga Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.2.4 Sudenga Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Market Farm Equipment

7.3.1 Market Farm Equipment Portable Augers Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Market Farm Equipment Portable Augers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Market Farm Equipment Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.3.4 Market Farm Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Lloyd and Meredith

7.4.1 Lloyd and Meredith Portable Augers Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Lloyd and Meredith Portable Augers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Lloyd and Meredith Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.4.4 Lloyd and Meredith Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Wood & Conn Corp.

7.5.1 Wood & Conn Corp. Portable Augers Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Wood & Conn Corp. Portable Augers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Wood & Conn Corp. Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.5.4 Wood & Conn Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Central Silo Systems

7.6.1 Central Silo Systems Portable Augers Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Central Silo Systems Portable Augers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Central Silo Systems Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.6.4 Central Silo Systems Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Todd Augers & Equipment North Island

7.7.1 Todd Augers & Equipment North Island Portable Augers Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Todd Augers & Equipment North Island Portable Augers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Todd Augers & Equipment North Island Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.7.4 Todd Augers & Equipment North Island Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 AGCO

7.8.1 AGCO Portable Augers Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 AGCO Portable Augers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 AGCO Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.8.4 AGCO Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Bühler Group

7.9.1 Bühler Group Portable Augers Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Bühler Group Portable Augers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Bühler Group Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.9.4 Bühler Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 WAM

7.10.1 WAM Portable Augers Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 WAM Portable Augers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 WAM Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.10.4 WAM Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Norstar

7.11.1 Norstar Portable Augers Production Sites and Area Served

7.11.2 Norstar Portable Augers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.11.3 Norstar Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.11.4 Norstar Main Business and Markets Served

7.12 Skandia Elevator

7.12.1 Skandia Elevator Portable Augers Production Sites and Area Served

7.12.2 Skandia Elevator Portable Augers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.12.3 Skandia Elevator Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.12.4 Skandia Elevator Main Business and Markets Served

7.13 CTB

7.13.1 CTB Portable Augers Production Sites and Area Served

7.13.2 CTB Portable Augers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.13.3 CTB Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.13.4 CTB Main Business and Markets Served

7.14 Yuanfeng

7.14.1 Yuanfeng Portable Augers Production Sites and Area Served

7.14.2 Yuanfeng Portable Augers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.14.3 Yuanfeng Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.14.4 Yuanfeng Main Business and Markets Served

7.15 GEA Group

7.15.1 GEA Group Portable Augers Production Sites and Area Served

7.15.2 GEA Group Portable Augers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.15.3 GEA Group Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.15.4 GEA Group Main Business and Markets Served

7.16 Honeyville Metal Inc.

7.16.1 Honeyville Metal Inc. Portable Augers Production Sites and Area Served

7.16.2 Honeyville Metal Inc. Portable Augers Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.16.3 Honeyville Metal Inc. Portable Augers Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

7.16.4 Honeyville Metal Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

8 Portable Augers Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Portable Augers Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Portable Augers

8.4 Portable Augers Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Portable Augers Distributors List

9.3 Portable Augers Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities and Drivers

10.3 Challenges

10.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Portable Augers (2021-2026)

11.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Portable Augers (2021-2026)

11.3 Global Forecasted Price of Portable Augers (2021-2026)

11.4 Global Portable Augers Production Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

11.4.1 North America Portable Augers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.2 Europe Portable Augers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.3 China Portable Augers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

11.4.4 Japan Portable Augers Production, Revenue Forecast (2021-2026)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted and Consumption Demand Analysis of Portable Augers

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Portable Augers by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Portable Augers by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Portable Augers by Regions

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Portable Augers

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2021-2026)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Portable Augers by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Portable Augers by Type (2021-2026)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Portable Augers by Type (2021-2026)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Portable Augers by Application (2021-2026)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”