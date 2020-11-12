Industrial Floor Scrubber Market Report to observe Potential Impact of Coronavirus (COVID19), Industry Dynamics and Future Growth, 2020-2030

Contact-free Cleaning Gains Momentum amidst COVID-19 Outbreak

The demand for industrial floor scrubbers is gaining pace amidst the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, since healthcare facilities are increasing efforts to ensure effective disinfection of floor surfaces. The idea of contact-free cleaning, as opposed to manual cleaning such as mopping, is growing popular in the current industrial floor scrubber market. Hence, companies in the industrial floor scrubber market are capitalizing on the trend of contact-free cleaning and increasing their production capabilities.

Since floor scrubbing machines fall under the category of essential goods, manufacturers are able to tap into revenue generation activities amidst challenging situations of the COVID-19 outbreak. Not only healthcare, clients in other value chains such as hospitality, retail, food, and government organizations are also adopting floor scrubbing machines. Customers are becoming increasingly aware about the advantages of mechanical cleaning.

Can Robotic Industrial Floor Scrubbers Replace Manual Labor in Future?

The technology for automatic sweepers and robotic industrial floor scrubbers is still in its nascent stage. However, companies are increasing their R&D capabilities to innovate in automatic floor cleaners. For instance, EUREKA— a manufacturer of manual sweepers integrated with vacuum systems, revealed that the company is keen on innovating robotic industrial floor scrubbers with the help of enhanced programming expertise.

Design teams of companies in the industrial floor scrubbers market have already began work in the sphere of robotics to meet the needs of clients. For instance, Avidbots is gaining increased recognition in the industrial floor scrubber market for its first-of-its-kind Neo Version 1.7 autonomous floor scrubbing robot that boosts productivity levels across industries. Manufacturers are increasing efforts to integrate the industry’s highest quality motors and actuators to deploy long battery life in autonomous floor scrubbing robots.

Water Recycling Functionalities and Compact Machines Preferred by End Users

End users are spoilt with a plethora of options in industrial floor scrubbers. Comac SpA-a European manufacturer of industrial scrubbing machines, is increasing its marketing efforts to increase the uptake of its Comac C85 Non Stop Cleaning (NSC) machine that recycles water used for floor cleaning. Thus, the act of recycling water in cutting-edge industrial floor scrubbers is boosting the credibility of companies that help to reduce the ecological impact of cleaning operations.

On the other hand, manufacturers in the industrial floor scrubber market are increasing the availability of compact machines that can be easily operated in small and cluttered environments. They are sourcing high capacity lithium ion batteries to deploy high performance cleaning operations across industries. Companies in the industrial floor scrubber market are increasing their research efforts to develop lightweight machines that meet convenience needs of clients.

Floor Cleaning Machines V/S Manual Cleaning: Which is better?

Manual cleaning is highly preferred to reach small spaces and tight corners, which is virtually challenging in conventional industrial floor scrubbers. However, mopping hard floors can leave the floors wet for a long time, resulting in slips and trips and undesirable mess when people cross over wet surfaces, thus rendering the main motive of cleaning as inefficient. Hence, companies in the industrial floor scrubber market are capitalizing on the limitations in manual cleaning to boost sales of their machines.

Companies in the industrial floor scrubber market are increasing the availability of scrubber dryers that are efficient alternatives to mopping and in applications of cleaning large surfaces. On the other hand, compact industrial floor scrubbers are making it possible to clean the most difficult spaces in various warehouses and manufacturing facilities. The demand for walk-behind scrubbers is surging, since it offers a range of settings for the worker operating the machine.

Industrial Floor Scrubber Market: Overview

An industrial floor scrubber is a floor cleaning device, which helps in maintaining clean and dust-free floors. Floors of supermarkets, hypermarkets, hospitals, malls, etc., where people visit regularly, need cleaning at regular intervals. Floor scrubbers are used in transportation, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, education, and manufacturing industries, apart from the government sector, among others.

The traditional method of cleaning is time consuming and tiresome. Floor scrubbers provide an easier cleaning process, quicker dry times, covers a large surface area, and better efficiency. Floor scrubbers have less maintenance and operational cost, which is expected to help in driving the market during the forecast period.

Floor scrubbers are available in various sizes and configurations depending on industrial needs. Large-sized floor scrubbers have the capacity to carry more water and have big batteries as compared to small-sized floor scrubbers. Various robotic floor scrubbers are now available in the market with advancements in the field of robotics.

The industrial floor scrubber market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to show higher growth rate during the forecast period, owing to growing demand for industrial floor scrubbers from emerging economics

Industrial Floor Scrubber Market: Regional Overview

North America dominates the industrial floor scrubber market. However, Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR. The dominance of North America is due to the extensive adoption of floor scrubbers in every sector. Moreover, the increasing labor cost drives the demand for robotic floor scrubbers in the region.

Asia Pacific is likely to be the most attractive region in the industrial floor scrubber market during the forecast period, due to increasing population and growing manufacturing and healthcare facilities. The number of regional manufacturers is increasing in the region to meet the rising demand for industrial floor scrubbers.

Europe is expected to be the other major market for industrial floor scrubbers. Rising health concerns coupled with the severe impact of COVID-19 is anticipated to increase the demand for industrial floor scrubbers during the forecast period.

The industrial floor scrubber market in South America is expected to witness slow growth, while the Middle East & Africa market is projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period

Industrial Floor Scrubber Market: Market Trends

Increasing environment and health concerns is the key factor anticipated to influence the demand for industrial floor scrubbers. The COVID-19 outbreak is expected to further increase the demand for robotic floor scrubbers. The use of floor scrubbers in healthcare and hospitality sectors is projected to increase.

The demand for hospital grade disinfectant to be used with floor scrubber units and demand for small size hand held scrubbers is likely to increase during the forecast period due to rise in commercial spaces and offices.

Numerous benefits of green cleaning is leading to its increasing adoption in the global market, which generates demand for sustainable machines. Demand for training and maintenance of highly advanced floor scrubbers is also increasing with their increasing usage.

Companies are heavily investing in R&D for green technology. Companies are mainly focusing on geographical expansion, technological advancement, and mergers & acquisition in order to ensure high product visibility and consumer recall, and also to enlarge their consumer base and increase market share in the global industrial floor scrubber market.

Industrial Floor Scrubber Market: Drivers, Opportunities, and Restraints

Industrial floor scrubbers offer high levels of cleanliness and help in keeping the environment clean by removing bacteria and dust. People prefer visiting places, which are clean and safe due to growing health and hygiene concerns. Various initiatives by governments toward cleanliness is expected to drive the industrial floor scrubber market during the forecast period. Worldwide rise in the healthcare industry and various health & safety regulations by governments are expected to help in accelerating the demand for industrial floor scrubbers during the forecast period.

The high cost of floor scrubbers is a major challenge in their large-scale adoption. This is primarily due to high costs of technically advanced industrial floor scrubbers and concerns regarding the additional cost of battery, electricity, or maintenance associated with the machines.

Floor cleaning equipment manufacturers collaborate with AI companies to create advanced floor scrubbers, subsequently leading to more business opportunity. Streamlined supply chain and high penetration in regional markets will pave the way for business growth during the forecast period.

Industrial Floor Scrubber Market: Key Market Segments

The global industrial floor scrubber market has been segmented based on product type, application and region

In terms of product type, the global industrial floor scrubber market has been segmented into ride-on scrubbers, robotic scrubbers, and walk-behind scrubbers

In terms of application, the market has been divided into government, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, hospitality, manufacturing & warehousing, retail & food, transportation, and others

Based on region, the global industrial floor scrubber market has been classified into North America (U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, South Africa, and Rest of MEA), and South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Industrial Floor Scrubber Market: Competition Landscape

Established manufacturers operating in the global industrial floor scrubber market are facing immense competition, owing to presence of several global and regional manufactures. Major players operating in the global industrial floor scrubber market include Nilfisk A/S Hako GmbH Amano Corporation Polivac International Pty Ltd. Diversey, Inc. Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG Numatic International Ltd. Dulevo International S.p.A. Hefei Gaomei Cleaning Equipment Co., Ltd, Truvox International.



