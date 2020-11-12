COVID-19 Update: Global Microarray Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Merck, Illumina, Phalanx Biotech, etc. | InForGrowth

The report titled “Microarray Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Microarray market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Microarray industry. Growth of the overall Microarray market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Microarray Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Microarray industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Microarray market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Agilent Technologies

Merck

Illumina

Phalanx Biotech

Biometrix Technology

Perkin Elmer

Applied Microarrays

Arrayit

Takara Bio

BioGenex

LC Sciences

US Biomax

AXO Science

BioCat

Cepheid

GE Healthcare

InDevR

Qiagen. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Microarray market is segmented into

DNA Microarray

Oligonucleotide Microarray

Protein Microarray

Tissue Microarray Based on Application Microarray market is segmented into

Life Science Research

Medical