COVID-19 Update: Global Building Thermal Insulation Market is Expected to Grow at a Healthy CAGR with Top players: GAF Materials Corporation, Huntsman, Atlas Roofing Corporation, Dow Building Solutions, Owens Corning Corp., etc. | InForGrowth

Building Thermal Insulation Market report analyses the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, and market demand and supply scenarios. The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global Building Thermal Insulation market for 2020-2025.

The “Building Thermal Insulation Market Report” further describes detailed information about tactics and strategies used by leading key companies in the Building Thermal Insulation industry. It also gives an extensive study of different market segments and regions.

The Top players are

GAF Materials Corporation

Huntsman

Atlas Roofing Corporation

Dow Building Solutions

Owens Corning Corp.

Saint-Gobain S.A

BASF Polyurethanes GmbH

Guardian Building Products, Inc.

Johns Manville Corporation

Cellofoam North America, Inc.

CertainTeed Corporation

Roxul, Inc.

Byucksan Corporation

Kingspan Group PLC. Market Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Glass Wool

Mineral Wool

EPS

XPS On the basis of the end users/applications,

Residential