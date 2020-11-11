Home Gym Equipment Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Best Fitness, Body Champ, Body-Solid, Bowflex

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Home Gym Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Home Gym Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Home Gym Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Home Gym Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Home Gym Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Home Gym Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Home Gym Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Home Gym Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Home Gym Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Home Gym Equipment Market Research Report: Best Fitness, Body Champ, Body-Solid, Bowflex, Fitness Gear, Gold’s Gym, LifeSpan Fitness, Marcy, Marcy Club, Powerline, Stamina Products, Steelbody, Total Gym, Valor Fitness, Weider
Types: Single Function
Multi Fonction
Applications: Men
Women
The Home Gym Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Home Gym Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Home Gym Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Home Gym Equipment market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home Gym Equipment industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Home Gym Equipment market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Home Gym Equipment market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Gym Equipment market?
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Home Gym Equipment Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Home Gym Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 Single Function
1.4.3 Multi Fonction
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Men
1.5.3 Women
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Home Gym Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Home Gym Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Home Gym Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Home Gym Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Home Gym Equipment Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Home Gym Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Gym Equipment Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Home Gym Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Home Gym Equipment Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Home Gym Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Home Gym Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Home Gym Equipment Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home Gym Equipment Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Home Gym Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Home Gym Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Home Gym Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Home Gym Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Home Gym Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Home Gym Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Home Gym Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Home Gym Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Home Gym Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Home Gym Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Home Gym Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Home Gym Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Home Gym Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Home Gym Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Home Gym Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Home Gym Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Home Gym Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Home Gym Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Home Gym Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Home Gym Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Home Gym Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Home Gym Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Home Gym Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Home Gym Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Home Gym Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Home Gym Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Home Gym Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Home Gym Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Home Gym Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Home Gym Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Home Gym Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Home Gym Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Home Gym Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Home Gym Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Home Gym Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Home Gym Equipment Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Home Gym Equipment Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Home Gym Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Home Gym Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Home Gym Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Home Gym Equipment Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Home Gym Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Home Gym Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Home Gym Equipment Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Home Gym Equipment Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Home Gym Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Home Gym Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Gym Equipment Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Gym Equipment Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Best Fitness
12.1.1 Best Fitness Corporation Information
12.1.2 Best Fitness Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Best Fitness Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Best Fitness Home Gym Equipment Products Offered
12.1.5 Best Fitness Recent Development
12.2 Body Champ
12.2.1 Body Champ Corporation Information
12.2.2 Body Champ Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Body Champ Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Body Champ Home Gym Equipment Products Offered
12.2.5 Body Champ Recent Development
12.3 Body-Solid
12.3.1 Body-Solid Corporation Information
12.3.2 Body-Solid Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Body-Solid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Body-Solid Home Gym Equipment Products Offered
12.3.5 Body-Solid Recent Development
12.4 Bowflex
12.4.1 Bowflex Corporation Information
12.4.2 Bowflex Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Bowflex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Bowflex Home Gym Equipment Products Offered
12.4.5 Bowflex Recent Development
12.5 Fitness Gear
12.5.1 Fitness Gear Corporation Information
12.5.2 Fitness Gear Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Fitness Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Fitness Gear Home Gym Equipment Products Offered
12.5.5 Fitness Gear Recent Development
12.6 Gold’s Gym
12.6.1 Gold’s Gym Corporation Information
12.6.2 Gold’s Gym Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Gold’s Gym Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Gold’s Gym Home Gym Equipment Products Offered
12.6.5 Gold’s Gym Recent Development
12.7 LifeSpan Fitness
12.7.1 LifeSpan Fitness Corporation Information
12.7.2 LifeSpan Fitness Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 LifeSpan Fitness Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 LifeSpan Fitness Home Gym Equipment Products Offered
12.7.5 LifeSpan Fitness Recent Development
12.8 Marcy
12.8.1 Marcy Corporation Information
12.8.2 Marcy Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Marcy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Marcy Home Gym Equipment Products Offered
12.8.5 Marcy Recent Development
12.9 Marcy Club
12.9.1 Marcy Club Corporation Information
12.9.2 Marcy Club Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Marcy Club Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Marcy Club Home Gym Equipment Products Offered
12.9.5 Marcy Club Recent Development
12.10 Powerline
12.10.1 Powerline Corporation Information
12.10.2 Powerline Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Powerline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Powerline Home Gym Equipment Products Offered
12.10.5 Powerline Recent Development
12.12 Steelbody
12.12.1 Steelbody Corporation Information
12.12.2 Steelbody Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Steelbody Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Steelbody Products Offered
12.12.5 Steelbody Recent Development
12.13 Total Gym
12.13.1 Total Gym Corporation Information
12.13.2 Total Gym Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Total Gym Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Total Gym Products Offered
12.13.5 Total Gym Recent Development
12.14 Valor Fitness
12.14.1 Valor Fitness Corporation Information
12.14.2 Valor Fitness Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Valor Fitness Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Valor Fitness Products Offered
12.14.5 Valor Fitness Recent Development
12.15 Weider
12.15.1 Weider Corporation Information
12.15.2 Weider Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 Weider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Weider Products Offered
12.15.5 Weider Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Home Gym Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Home Gym Equipment Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
”