Home Gym Equipment Market: Reporting and Evaluation of Recent Industry Developments | Best Fitness, Body Champ, Body-Solid, Bowflex

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Home Gym Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Home Gym Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Home Gym Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Home Gym Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Home Gym Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Home Gym Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Home Gym Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Home Gym Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Home Gym Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Home Gym Equipment Market Research Report: Best Fitness, Body Champ, Body-Solid, Bowflex, Fitness Gear, Gold’s Gym, LifeSpan Fitness, Marcy, Marcy Club, Powerline, Stamina Products, Steelbody, Total Gym, Valor Fitness, Weider

Types: Single Function

Multi Fonction



Applications: Men

Women



The Home Gym Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Home Gym Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Home Gym Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Home Gym Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home Gym Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Home Gym Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Home Gym Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Gym Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Home Gym Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Home Gym Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Single Function

1.4.3 Multi Fonction

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Men

1.5.3 Women

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Home Gym Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Home Gym Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Home Gym Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Home Gym Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Home Gym Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Home Gym Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Home Gym Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Home Gym Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Home Gym Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Home Gym Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Home Gym Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Home Gym Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Home Gym Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Home Gym Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Home Gym Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Home Gym Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Home Gym Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Home Gym Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Home Gym Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Home Gym Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Home Gym Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Home Gym Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Home Gym Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Home Gym Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Home Gym Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Home Gym Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Home Gym Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Home Gym Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Home Gym Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Home Gym Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Home Gym Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Home Gym Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Home Gym Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Home Gym Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Home Gym Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Home Gym Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Home Gym Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Home Gym Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Home Gym Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Home Gym Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Home Gym Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Home Gym Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Home Gym Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Home Gym Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Home Gym Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Home Gym Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Home Gym Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Home Gym Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Home Gym Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Home Gym Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Home Gym Equipment Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Home Gym Equipment Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Home Gym Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Home Gym Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Home Gym Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Home Gym Equipment Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Home Gym Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Home Gym Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Home Gym Equipment Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Home Gym Equipment Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Home Gym Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Home Gym Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Home Gym Equipment Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Home Gym Equipment Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Best Fitness

12.1.1 Best Fitness Corporation Information

12.1.2 Best Fitness Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Best Fitness Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Best Fitness Home Gym Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 Best Fitness Recent Development

12.2 Body Champ

12.2.1 Body Champ Corporation Information

12.2.2 Body Champ Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Body Champ Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Body Champ Home Gym Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Body Champ Recent Development

12.3 Body-Solid

12.3.1 Body-Solid Corporation Information

12.3.2 Body-Solid Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Body-Solid Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Body-Solid Home Gym Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 Body-Solid Recent Development

12.4 Bowflex

12.4.1 Bowflex Corporation Information

12.4.2 Bowflex Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Bowflex Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Bowflex Home Gym Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Bowflex Recent Development

12.5 Fitness Gear

12.5.1 Fitness Gear Corporation Information

12.5.2 Fitness Gear Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Fitness Gear Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Fitness Gear Home Gym Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Fitness Gear Recent Development

12.6 Gold’s Gym

12.6.1 Gold’s Gym Corporation Information

12.6.2 Gold’s Gym Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Gold’s Gym Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Gold’s Gym Home Gym Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 Gold’s Gym Recent Development

12.7 LifeSpan Fitness

12.7.1 LifeSpan Fitness Corporation Information

12.7.2 LifeSpan Fitness Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 LifeSpan Fitness Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 LifeSpan Fitness Home Gym Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 LifeSpan Fitness Recent Development

12.8 Marcy

12.8.1 Marcy Corporation Information

12.8.2 Marcy Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Marcy Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Marcy Home Gym Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Marcy Recent Development

12.9 Marcy Club

12.9.1 Marcy Club Corporation Information

12.9.2 Marcy Club Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Marcy Club Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Marcy Club Home Gym Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Marcy Club Recent Development

12.10 Powerline

12.10.1 Powerline Corporation Information

12.10.2 Powerline Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Powerline Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Powerline Home Gym Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Powerline Recent Development

12.11 Best Fitness

12.11.1 Best Fitness Corporation Information

12.11.2 Best Fitness Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 Best Fitness Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Best Fitness Home Gym Equipment Products Offered

12.11.5 Best Fitness Recent Development

12.12 Steelbody

12.12.1 Steelbody Corporation Information

12.12.2 Steelbody Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Steelbody Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Steelbody Products Offered

12.12.5 Steelbody Recent Development

12.13 Total Gym

12.13.1 Total Gym Corporation Information

12.13.2 Total Gym Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Total Gym Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Total Gym Products Offered

12.13.5 Total Gym Recent Development

12.14 Valor Fitness

12.14.1 Valor Fitness Corporation Information

12.14.2 Valor Fitness Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Valor Fitness Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Valor Fitness Products Offered

12.14.5 Valor Fitness Recent Development

12.15 Weider

12.15.1 Weider Corporation Information

12.15.2 Weider Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Weider Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Weider Products Offered

12.15.5 Weider Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Home Gym Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Home Gym Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

