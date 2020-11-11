Neonatal Ventilator Market is Set to Experience Revolutionary Growth by 2018 to 2028

Fact.MR has recently published a report, titled [Global Neonatal Ventilator Market 2020 by Key Countries, Companies, Type and Application]. The research report provides an in-depth explanation of the various factors that are likely to drive the market. It discusses the future of the market by studying the historical details. Analysts have studied the ever-changing market dynamics to evaluate their impact on the overall market. In addition, the report also discusses the segments present in the market. Primary and secondary research methodologies have been used to provide the readers with an accurate and precise understanding of the overall The Neonatal Ventilator market. Analysts have also given readers an unbiased opinion about the direction companies will take during the forecast period.

NICUs to Present Lucrative Growth Opportunities

Neonatal Intensive Care Units (NICUs), particularly developed for providing extreme care for neonates have witnessed an increase in the number of admissions. In United Kingdom, around 95,000 babies are born in NICUs owing to higher preterm births in the country. In addition, with the growing preterm birth statistics, the number of NICUs have also increased with higher intake capacity and enhanced patient care facilities. This is expected to auger well for the neonatal ventilator market with respect to high volume sales of the product in NICUs across various regions.

Lung Injuries Associated With Neonatal Ventilators – a Major Challenge

Neonatal ventilators used for supporting respiratory function of the infant can result in lung injuries owing to excess airway pressure, flow, tidal volume, inflammatory and infection mediators coupled with recurring closing and opening of alveoli. Lungs of neonates being smaller in size and not completely developed, their injuries can lead to critical complications such as BPD (Bronchopulmonary Dysplasia), even death owing to respiratory failure. This has challenged the use of neonatal ventilators and is expected to hinder the growth of the neonatal ventilator market.

However, addressing this challenge, manufacturers have developed techniques to reduce the occurrence of lung injuries. Continued efforts have been carried out, particularly focused on developing new technologies that include the adoption of early CPAP (Continuous Positive Airway Pressure) in neonates that are at risk from neonatal RDS (Respiratory Distress Syndrome) as well as techniques to maintain adequate gas exchange to reduce lung injuries.

