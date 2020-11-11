Drill Pipes Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Texas Steel Conversion, Tejas Tubular Products, RDT-USA, Alcoa

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Drill Pipes market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Drill Pipes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Drill Pipes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Drill Pipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Drill Pipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Drill Pipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Drill Pipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Drill Pipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Drill Pipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Drill Pipes Market Research Report: Texas Steel Conversion, Tejas Tubular Products, RDT-USA, Alcoa, TMK, Aluminum Drill Pipe, Kingsland Drill International, DP Master, Hilong Group, Hunting, Superior Drillpipe Manufacturing, Tenaris, Vallourec, Drill Pipe International, National Oilwell Varco

Types: API Level

Optimal Level



Applications: Onshore Oil Fields Use

Marine Oil Field Use



The Drill Pipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Drill Pipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Drill Pipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Drill Pipes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Drill Pipes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Drill Pipes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Drill Pipes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Drill Pipes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drill Pipes Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Drill Pipes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Drill Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 API Level

1.4.3 Optimal Level

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Drill Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Onshore Oil Fields Use

1.5.3 Marine Oil Field Use

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Drill Pipes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Drill Pipes Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Drill Pipes Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Drill Pipes, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Drill Pipes Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Drill Pipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Drill Pipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Drill Pipes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Drill Pipes Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Drill Pipes Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Drill Pipes Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Drill Pipes Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Drill Pipes Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Drill Pipes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Drill Pipes Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Drill Pipes Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Drill Pipes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Drill Pipes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drill Pipes Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Drill Pipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Drill Pipes Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Drill Pipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Drill Pipes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Drill Pipes Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Drill Pipes Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Drill Pipes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Drill Pipes Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Drill Pipes Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Drill Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Drill Pipes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Drill Pipes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Drill Pipes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Drill Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Drill Pipes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Drill Pipes Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Drill Pipes Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Drill Pipes Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Drill Pipes Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Drill Pipes Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Drill Pipes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Drill Pipes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Drill Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Drill Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 China Drill Pipes Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 China Drill Pipes Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 China Drill Pipes Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 China Drill Pipes Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Drill Pipes Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 China Top Drill Pipes Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 China Drill Pipes Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 China Drill Pipes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 China Drill Pipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 China Drill Pipes Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 China Drill Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 China Drill Pipes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 China Drill Pipes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 China Drill Pipes Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 China Drill Pipes Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 China Drill Pipes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Drill Pipes Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 China Drill Pipes Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 China Drill Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 China Drill Pipes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 China Drill Pipes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 China Drill Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Drill Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Drill Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Drill Pipes Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Drill Pipes Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Drill Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Drill Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Drill Pipes Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Drill Pipes Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Drill Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Drill Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Drill Pipes Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Drill Pipes Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Drill Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Drill Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Drill Pipes Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Drill Pipes Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Drill Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Drill Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Drill Pipes Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Drill Pipes Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Texas Steel Conversion

12.1.1 Texas Steel Conversion Corporation Information

12.1.2 Texas Steel Conversion Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Texas Steel Conversion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Texas Steel Conversion Drill Pipes Products Offered

12.1.5 Texas Steel Conversion Recent Development

12.2 Tejas Tubular Products

12.2.1 Tejas Tubular Products Corporation Information

12.2.2 Tejas Tubular Products Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Tejas Tubular Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Tejas Tubular Products Drill Pipes Products Offered

12.2.5 Tejas Tubular Products Recent Development

12.3 RDT-USA

12.3.1 RDT-USA Corporation Information

12.3.2 RDT-USA Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 RDT-USA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 RDT-USA Drill Pipes Products Offered

12.3.5 RDT-USA Recent Development

12.4 Alcoa

12.4.1 Alcoa Corporation Information

12.4.2 Alcoa Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Alcoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Alcoa Drill Pipes Products Offered

12.4.5 Alcoa Recent Development

12.5 TMK

12.5.1 TMK Corporation Information

12.5.2 TMK Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 TMK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 TMK Drill Pipes Products Offered

12.5.5 TMK Recent Development

12.6 Aluminum Drill Pipe

12.6.1 Aluminum Drill Pipe Corporation Information

12.6.2 Aluminum Drill Pipe Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Aluminum Drill Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Aluminum Drill Pipe Drill Pipes Products Offered

12.6.5 Aluminum Drill Pipe Recent Development

12.7 Kingsland Drill International

12.7.1 Kingsland Drill International Corporation Information

12.7.2 Kingsland Drill International Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Kingsland Drill International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Kingsland Drill International Drill Pipes Products Offered

12.7.5 Kingsland Drill International Recent Development

12.8 DP Master

12.8.1 DP Master Corporation Information

12.8.2 DP Master Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 DP Master Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 DP Master Drill Pipes Products Offered

12.8.5 DP Master Recent Development

12.9 Hilong Group

12.9.1 Hilong Group Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hilong Group Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hilong Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Hilong Group Drill Pipes Products Offered

12.9.5 Hilong Group Recent Development

12.10 Hunting

12.10.1 Hunting Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hunting Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Hunting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Hunting Drill Pipes Products Offered

12.10.5 Hunting Recent Development

12.12 Tenaris

12.12.1 Tenaris Corporation Information

12.12.2 Tenaris Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Tenaris Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Tenaris Products Offered

12.12.5 Tenaris Recent Development

12.13 Vallourec

12.13.1 Vallourec Corporation Information

12.13.2 Vallourec Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Vallourec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Vallourec Products Offered

12.13.5 Vallourec Recent Development

12.14 Drill Pipe International

12.14.1 Drill Pipe International Corporation Information

12.14.2 Drill Pipe International Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Drill Pipe International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Drill Pipe International Products Offered

12.14.5 Drill Pipe International Recent Development

12.15 National Oilwell Varco

12.15.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

12.15.2 National Oilwell Varco Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 National Oilwell Varco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 National Oilwell Varco Products Offered

12.15.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Drill Pipes Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Drill Pipes Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

