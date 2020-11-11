Drill Pipes Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Texas Steel Conversion, Tejas Tubular Products, RDT-USA, Alcoa

“
LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Drill Pipes market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Drill Pipes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Drill Pipes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2079313/global-drill-pipes-market-insights-forecast
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Drill Pipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Drill Pipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Drill Pipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Drill Pipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Drill Pipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Drill Pipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Drill Pipes Market Research Report: Texas Steel Conversion, Tejas Tubular Products, RDT-USA, Alcoa, TMK, Aluminum Drill Pipe, Kingsland Drill International, DP Master, Hilong Group, Hunting, Superior Drillpipe Manufacturing, Tenaris, Vallourec, Drill Pipe International, National Oilwell Varco
Types: API Level
Optimal Level
Applications: Onshore Oil Fields Use
Marine Oil Field Use
The Drill Pipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Drill Pipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Drill Pipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Drill Pipes market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Drill Pipes industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Drill Pipes market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Drill Pipes market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Drill Pipes market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2079313/global-drill-pipes-market-insights-forecast
Table of Contents:
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Drill Pipes Product Introduction
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Drill Pipes Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Drill Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.4.2 API Level
1.4.3 Optimal Level
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Drill Pipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.5.2 Onshore Oil Fields Use
1.5.3 Marine Oil Field Use
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Drill Pipes Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts
2.1.1 Global Drill Pipes Revenue 2015-2026
2.1.2 Global Drill Pipes Sales 2015-2026
2.2 Global Drill Pipes, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.3 Drill Pipes Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)
2.3.1 Global Drill Pipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020
2.3.2 Global Drill Pipes Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020
2.4 Drill Pipes Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.1 Global Drill Pipes Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4.2 Global Drill Pipes Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
3 Global Drill Pipes Competitor Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Drill Pipes Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Drill Pipes Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.1.2 Global Drill Pipes Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Drill Pipes Manufacturers by Revenue
3.2.1 Global Drill Pipes Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.2 Global Drill Pipes Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)
3.2.3 Global Drill Pipes Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)
3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drill Pipes Revenue in 2019
3.2.5 Global Drill Pipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Global Drill Pipes Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Global Drill Pipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types
3.4.1 Drill Pipes Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
3.4.2 Manufacturers Drill Pipes Product Type
3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Drill Pipes Market
3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)
4.1 Global Drill Pipes Market Size by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Drill Pipes Sales by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Drill Pipes Revenue by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Drill Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)
4.2 Global Drill Pipes Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Drill Pipes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Drill Pipes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Drill Pipes Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.3 Global Drill Pipes Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End
5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)
5.1 Global Drill Pipes Market Size by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Drill Pipes Sales by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Drill Pipes Revenue by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Drill Pipes Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Drill Pipes Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Drill Pipes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Drill Pipes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Drill Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 China by Players, Type and Application
6.1 China Drill Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.1 China Drill Pipes Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.2 China Drill Pipes Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026
6.1.3 China Drill Pipes Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026
6.2 China Drill Pipes Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)
6.2.1 China Top Drill Pipes Players by Sales (2015-2020)
6.2.2 China Top Drill Pipes Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
6.3 China Drill Pipes Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.1 China Drill Pipes Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.2 China Drill Pipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3.3 China Drill Pipes Price by Type (2015-2020)
6.4 China Drill Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.1 China Drill Pipes Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.2 China Drill Pipes Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.4.3 China Drill Pipes Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
6.5 China Drill Pipes Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.1 China Drill Pipes Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.2 China Drill Pipes Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
6.5.3 China Drill Pipes Price by Application (2015-2020)
6.6 China Drill Pipes Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.1 China Drill Pipes Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.2 China Drill Pipes Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6.6.3 China Drill Pipes Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
7 North America
7.1 North America Drill Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
7.2 North America Drill Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country
7.2.1 North America Drill Pipes Sales by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.2 North America Drill Pipes Revenue by Country (2015-2020)
7.2.3 U.S.
7.2.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe Drill Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
8.2 Europe Drill Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country
8.2.1 Europe Drill Pipes Sales by Country
8.2.2 Europe Drill Pipes Revenue by Country
8.2.3 Germany
8.2.4 France
8.2.5 U.K.
8.2.6 Italy
8.2.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Drill Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
9.2 Asia Pacific Drill Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Drill Pipes Sales by Region (2015-2020)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Drill Pipes Revenue by Region
9.2.3 China
9.2.4 Japan
9.2.5 South Korea
9.2.6 India
9.2.7 Australia
9.2.8 Taiwan
9.2.9 Indonesia
9.2.10 Thailand
9.2.11 Malaysia
9.2.12 Philippines
9.2.13 Vietnam
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Drill Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
10.2 Latin America Drill Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country
10.2.1 Latin America Drill Pipes Sales by Country
10.2.2 Latin America Drill Pipes Revenue by Country
10.2.3 Mexico
10.2.4 Brazil
10.2.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Drill Pipes Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026
11.2 Middle East and Africa Drill Pipes Market Facts & Figures by Country
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Drill Pipes Sales by Country
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Drill Pipes Revenue by Country
11.2.3 Turkey
11.2.4 Saudi Arabia
11.2.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Texas Steel Conversion
12.1.1 Texas Steel Conversion Corporation Information
12.1.2 Texas Steel Conversion Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Texas Steel Conversion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Texas Steel Conversion Drill Pipes Products Offered
12.1.5 Texas Steel Conversion Recent Development
12.2 Tejas Tubular Products
12.2.1 Tejas Tubular Products Corporation Information
12.2.2 Tejas Tubular Products Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Tejas Tubular Products Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Tejas Tubular Products Drill Pipes Products Offered
12.2.5 Tejas Tubular Products Recent Development
12.3 RDT-USA
12.3.1 RDT-USA Corporation Information
12.3.2 RDT-USA Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 RDT-USA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 RDT-USA Drill Pipes Products Offered
12.3.5 RDT-USA Recent Development
12.4 Alcoa
12.4.1 Alcoa Corporation Information
12.4.2 Alcoa Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Alcoa Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Alcoa Drill Pipes Products Offered
12.4.5 Alcoa Recent Development
12.5 TMK
12.5.1 TMK Corporation Information
12.5.2 TMK Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 TMK Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 TMK Drill Pipes Products Offered
12.5.5 TMK Recent Development
12.6 Aluminum Drill Pipe
12.6.1 Aluminum Drill Pipe Corporation Information
12.6.2 Aluminum Drill Pipe Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Aluminum Drill Pipe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Aluminum Drill Pipe Drill Pipes Products Offered
12.6.5 Aluminum Drill Pipe Recent Development
12.7 Kingsland Drill International
12.7.1 Kingsland Drill International Corporation Information
12.7.2 Kingsland Drill International Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Kingsland Drill International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Kingsland Drill International Drill Pipes Products Offered
12.7.5 Kingsland Drill International Recent Development
12.8 DP Master
12.8.1 DP Master Corporation Information
12.8.2 DP Master Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 DP Master Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 DP Master Drill Pipes Products Offered
12.8.5 DP Master Recent Development
12.9 Hilong Group
12.9.1 Hilong Group Corporation Information
12.9.2 Hilong Group Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Hilong Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Hilong Group Drill Pipes Products Offered
12.9.5 Hilong Group Recent Development
12.10 Hunting
12.10.1 Hunting Corporation Information
12.10.2 Hunting Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Hunting Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Hunting Drill Pipes Products Offered
12.10.5 Hunting Recent Development
12.11 Texas Steel Conversion
12.11.1 Texas Steel Conversion Corporation Information
12.11.2 Texas Steel Conversion Description and Business Overview
12.11.3 Texas Steel Conversion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Texas Steel Conversion Drill Pipes Products Offered
12.11.5 Texas Steel Conversion Recent Development
12.12 Tenaris
12.12.1 Tenaris Corporation Information
12.12.2 Tenaris Description and Business Overview
12.12.3 Tenaris Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Tenaris Products Offered
12.12.5 Tenaris Recent Development
12.13 Vallourec
12.13.1 Vallourec Corporation Information
12.13.2 Vallourec Description and Business Overview
12.13.3 Vallourec Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Vallourec Products Offered
12.13.5 Vallourec Recent Development
12.14 Drill Pipe International
12.14.1 Drill Pipe International Corporation Information
12.14.2 Drill Pipe International Description and Business Overview
12.14.3 Drill Pipe International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Drill Pipe International Products Offered
12.14.5 Drill Pipe International Recent Development
12.15 National Oilwell Varco
12.15.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information
12.15.2 National Oilwell Varco Description and Business Overview
12.15.3 National Oilwell Varco Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 National Oilwell Varco Products Offered
12.15.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development
13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers
13.2 Market Challenges
13.3 Market Risks/Restraints
13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Drill Pipes Players (Opinion Leaders)
14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
14.1 Value Chain Analysis
14.2 Drill Pipes Customers
14.3 Sales Channels Analysis
14.3.1 Sales Channels
14.3.2 Distributors
15 Research Findings and Conclusion
16 Appendix
16.1 Research Methodology
16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
16.1.2 Data Source
16.2 Author Details
16.3 Disclaimer
In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/2079313/global-drill-pipes-market-insights-forecast
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”