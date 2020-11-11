Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2026| BGI, Roche, Qiagen, Pacific Biosciences

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Genome Sequencing Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Genome Sequencing Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Genome Sequencing Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Genome Sequencing Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Genome Sequencing Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Genome Sequencing Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Genome Sequencing Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Genome Sequencing Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Genome Sequencing Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Research Report: BGI, Roche, Qiagen, Pacific Biosciences, Sequenom, DAAN Gene, Agilent Technologies, Berry Genomics, Hunan China Sun Pharmaceutical Machinery, Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial, Illumina, Thermo Fisher Scientific

Types: Pacific Bio

Ion Torrent sequencing

Illumina

SOLiD sequencing



Applications: Medicine

Biology

Geology

Agriculture

Others



The Genome Sequencing Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Genome Sequencing Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Genome Sequencing Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Genome Sequencing Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Genome Sequencing Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Genome Sequencing Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Genome Sequencing Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Genome Sequencing Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Genome Sequencing Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Genome Sequencing Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Pacific Bio

1.4.3 Ion Torrent sequencing

1.4.4 Illumina

1.4.5 SOLiD sequencing

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Medicine

1.5.3 Biology

1.5.4 Geology

1.5.5 Agriculture

1.5.6 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Genome Sequencing Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Genome Sequencing Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Genome Sequencing Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Genome Sequencing Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Genome Sequencing Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Genome Sequencing Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Genome Sequencing Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Genome Sequencing Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Genome Sequencing Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Genome Sequencing Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Genome Sequencing Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Genome Sequencing Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Genome Sequencing Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Genome Sequencing Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Genome Sequencing Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Genome Sequencing Equipment Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Genome Sequencing Equipment Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Genome Sequencing Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Genome Sequencing Equipment Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Genome Sequencing Equipment Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Genome Sequencing Equipment Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Genome Sequencing Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Genome Sequencing Equipment Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Genome Sequencing Equipment Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 BGI

12.1.1 BGI Corporation Information

12.1.2 BGI Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 BGI Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BGI Genome Sequencing Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 BGI Recent Development

12.2 Roche

12.2.1 Roche Corporation Information

12.2.2 Roche Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Roche Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Roche Genome Sequencing Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 Roche Recent Development

12.3 Qiagen

12.3.1 Qiagen Corporation Information

12.3.2 Qiagen Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Qiagen Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Qiagen Genome Sequencing Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 Qiagen Recent Development

12.4 Pacific Biosciences

12.4.1 Pacific Biosciences Corporation Information

12.4.2 Pacific Biosciences Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Pacific Biosciences Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Pacific Biosciences Genome Sequencing Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Pacific Biosciences Recent Development

12.5 Sequenom

12.5.1 Sequenom Corporation Information

12.5.2 Sequenom Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Sequenom Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Sequenom Genome Sequencing Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 Sequenom Recent Development

12.6 DAAN Gene

12.6.1 DAAN Gene Corporation Information

12.6.2 DAAN Gene Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 DAAN Gene Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 DAAN Gene Genome Sequencing Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 DAAN Gene Recent Development

12.7 Agilent Technologies

12.7.1 Agilent Technologies Corporation Information

12.7.2 Agilent Technologies Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Agilent Technologies Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Agilent Technologies Genome Sequencing Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 Agilent Technologies Recent Development

12.8 Berry Genomics

12.8.1 Berry Genomics Corporation Information

12.8.2 Berry Genomics Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Berry Genomics Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Berry Genomics Genome Sequencing Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Berry Genomics Recent Development

12.9 Hunan China Sun Pharmaceutical Machinery

12.9.1 Hunan China Sun Pharmaceutical Machinery Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hunan China Sun Pharmaceutical Machinery Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hunan China Sun Pharmaceutical Machinery Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Hunan China Sun Pharmaceutical Machinery Genome Sequencing Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 Hunan China Sun Pharmaceutical Machinery Recent Development

12.10 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial

12.10.1 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Corporation Information

12.10.2 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Genome Sequencing Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Jilin Zixin Pharmaceutical Industrial Recent Development

12.12 Thermo Fisher Scientific

12.12.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

12.12.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Products Offered

12.12.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Genome Sequencing Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Genome Sequencing Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

