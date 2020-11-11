Global Pump Market 2020 Analysis by Latest COVID19/CORONA Virus Impact with Market Positioning of Key Vendors: Ambica Machine Tools, Sintech Pumps India, Oswal pumps Ltd., Flowmore, KBL, etc.

The report titled “Pump Market: Size, Trends and Forecasts (2020-2025)”, delivers an in depth analysis of the Pump market by value, by production capacity, by companies, by applications, by segments, by region, etc.

The report assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the Pump industry. Growth of the overall Pump market has also been forecasted for the period 2020-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Impact of COVID-19:

Pump Market report analyses the impact of Coronavirus (COVID-19) on the Pump industry. Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost 180+ countries around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Pump market in 2020.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor events restricted; emergency declared in many countries; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market unpredictability; falling business assurance, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

COVID-19 can affect the global economy in 3 main ways: by directly affecting production and demand, by creating supply chain and market disturbance, and by its financial impact on firms and financial markets.

The major players profiled in this report include

Ambica Machine Tools

Sintech Pumps India

Oswal pumps Ltd.

Flowmore

KBL

IDEX India

Pointpumps

POWER POINT

Flamingo Heat Pumps

Jee Pumps (Guj) Pvt .Ltd

ITT

Sulzer

Schlumberger

Flodyne Pumps India

MBH PUMPS (GUJ) PVT. LTD

,. Market Segments and Sub-segments Covered in the Report are as per below: Based on Product Type Pump market is segmented into

Axial Flow Pumps

Mixed/Radial Flow Pumps

Peripheral Pumps

Jet Pumps Based on Application Pump market is segmented into

Domestic Water and Wastewater

Petroleum Industry

Chemical Industry

Food and Beverage

Mining Industry