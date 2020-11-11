Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Analysis by Emerging Growth Factors and Revenue Forecast to 2026 | TESA, Teraoka Seisakusho, Intertape Polymer

“

LOS ANGELES, United States:The report titled Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Non-Woven Adhesive Tape report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Non-Woven Adhesive Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: TESA, Teraoka Seisakusho, Intertape Polymer, Nitto Denko, 3M, Lintec, Nichiban, Scapa Group, Avery Dennison, Symbio, Shurtape Technologies, Coroplast Fritz Muller, Poli-Tape Group, Koan Hao Technology, Gergonne Industrie, Frimpeks, Berry, BSN Medical, Supertape, Mercator Medical

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Non-Woven Adhesive Tape industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape market?

Table of Contents:

1 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape

1.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2026)

1.2.2 Acrylic

1.2.3 Rubber

1.2.4 Silicone

1.3 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Segment by Application

1.3.1 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales Comparison by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Automotive & Transportation

1.3.3 Medical & Hygiene

1.3.4 Electrical & Electronics

1.3.5 Others (Building and Construction, Home Appliances, etc)

1.4 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.3 Brazil

3.6.3 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Price by Application (2015-2020)

6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Business

6.1 TESA

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 TESA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.1.3 TESA Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 TESA Products Offered

6.1.5 TESA Recent Development

6.2 Teraoka Seisakusho

6.2.1 Teraoka Seisakusho Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

6.2.2 Teraoka Seisakusho Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.2.3 Teraoka Seisakusho Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 Teraoka Seisakusho Products Offered

6.2.5 Teraoka Seisakusho Recent Development

6.3 Intertape Polymer

6.3.1 Intertape Polymer Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

6.3.2 Intertape Polymer Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.3.3 Intertape Polymer Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Intertape Polymer Products Offered

6.3.5 Intertape Polymer Recent Development

6.4 Nitto Denko

6.4.1 Nitto Denko Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

6.4.2 Nitto Denko Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.4.3 Nitto Denko Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Nitto Denko Products Offered

6.4.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development

6.5 3M

6.5.1 3M Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

6.5.2 3M Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.5.3 3M Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 3M Products Offered

6.5.5 3M Recent Development

6.6 Lintec

6.6.1 Lintec Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Lintec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Lintec Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 Lintec Products Offered

6.6.5 Lintec Recent Development

6.7 Nichiban

6.6.1 Nichiban Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

6.6.2 Nichiban Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.6.3 Nichiban Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Nichiban Products Offered

6.7.5 Nichiban Recent Development

6.8 Scapa Group

6.8.1 Scapa Group Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

6.8.2 Scapa Group Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.8.3 Scapa Group Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Scapa Group Products Offered

6.8.5 Scapa Group Recent Development

6.9 Avery Dennison

6.9.1 Avery Dennison Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

6.9.2 Avery Dennison Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.9.3 Avery Dennison Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Avery Dennison Products Offered

6.9.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

6.10 Symbio

6.10.1 Symbio Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

6.10.2 Symbio Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.10.3 Symbio Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Symbio Products Offered

6.10.5 Symbio Recent Development

6.11 Shurtape Technologies

6.11.1 Shurtape Technologies Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

6.11.2 Shurtape Technologies Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.11.3 Shurtape Technologies Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Shurtape Technologies Products Offered

6.11.5 Shurtape Technologies Recent Development

6.12 Coroplast Fritz Muller

6.12.1 Coroplast Fritz Muller Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

6.12.2 Coroplast Fritz Muller Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.12.3 Coroplast Fritz Muller Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Coroplast Fritz Muller Products Offered

6.12.5 Coroplast Fritz Muller Recent Development

6.13 Poli-Tape Group

6.13.1 Poli-Tape Group Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

6.13.2 Poli-Tape Group Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.13.3 Poli-Tape Group Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.13.4 Poli-Tape Group Products Offered

6.13.5 Poli-Tape Group Recent Development

6.14 Koan Hao Technology

6.14.1 Koan Hao Technology Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

6.14.2 Koan Hao Technology Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.14.3 Koan Hao Technology Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.14.4 Koan Hao Technology Products Offered

6.14.5 Koan Hao Technology Recent Development

6.15 Gergonne Industrie

6.15.1 Gergonne Industrie Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

6.15.2 Gergonne Industrie Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.15.3 Gergonne Industrie Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.15.4 Gergonne Industrie Products Offered

6.15.5 Gergonne Industrie Recent Development

6.16 Frimpeks

6.16.1 Frimpeks Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

6.16.2 Frimpeks Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.16.3 Frimpeks Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.16.4 Frimpeks Products Offered

6.16.5 Frimpeks Recent Development

6.17 Berry

6.17.1 Berry Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

6.17.2 Berry Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.17.3 Berry Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.17.4 Berry Products Offered

6.17.5 Berry Recent Development

6.18 BSN Medical

6.18.1 BSN Medical Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

6.18.2 BSN Medical Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.18.3 BSN Medical Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.18.4 BSN Medical Products Offered

6.18.5 BSN Medical Recent Development

6.19 Supertape

6.19.1 Supertape Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

6.19.2 Supertape Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.19.3 Supertape Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.19.4 Supertape Products Offered

6.19.5 Supertape Recent Development

6.20 Mercator Medical

6.20.1 Mercator Medical Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Production Sites and Area Served

6.20.2 Mercator Medical Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

6.20.3 Mercator Medical Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.20.4 Mercator Medical Products Offered

6.20.5 Mercator Medical Recent Development

7 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape

7.4 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Distributors List

8.3 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Customers

9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Non-Woven Adhesive Tape by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 North America Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.5 Europe Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.6 Asia Pacific Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.7 Latin America Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Estimates and Projections (2021-2026)

10.8 Middle East and Africa Non-Woven Adhesive Tape Estimates and Projections (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

”