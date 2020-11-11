Surveillance Market New Opportunity to Hit New Growth Level 2020-2026| Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Axis Communications AB

The global Surveillance market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Surveillance market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Surveillance market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Surveillance market, such as , Hikvision, Dahua Technology, Axis Communications AB, Panasonic, Honeywell Security, Hanwha, United Technologies, Johnson Controls, Bosch Security Systems, Pelco, Huawei Technologies, Siemens AG, Avigilon Corporation, Uniview, Flir Systems, Inc They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Surveillance market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Surveillance market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Surveillance market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Surveillance industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Surveillance market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Surveillance market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Surveillance market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Surveillance market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Surveillance Market by Product: the Surveillance market is segmented into, Camera, Other Hardware, Software &Services

Global Surveillance Market by Application: , the Surveillance market is segmented into, Residential Use, Commercial Use, Public & Government Infrastructure

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Surveillance market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Surveillance Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Surveillance market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Surveillance industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Surveillance market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Surveillance market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Surveillance market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Surveillance Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Surveillance Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Camera

1.3.3 Other Hardware

1.3.4 Software &Services

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Surveillance Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Residential Use

1.4.3 Commercial Use

1.4.4 Public & Government Infrastructure 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Surveillance Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Surveillance Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Surveillance Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Surveillance Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Surveillance Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Surveillance Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Surveillance Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Surveillance Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Surveillance Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Surveillance Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Surveillance Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Surveillance Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Surveillance Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Surveillance Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Surveillance Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Surveillance Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Surveillance Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Surveillance as of 2019)

3.4 Global Surveillance Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Surveillance Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Surveillance Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Surveillance Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Surveillance Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Surveillance Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Surveillance Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Surveillance Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Surveillance Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Surveillance Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Surveillance Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Surveillance Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Surveillance Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Surveillance Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Surveillance Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Surveillance Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Surveillance Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Surveillance Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Surveillance Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Surveillance Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Surveillance Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Surveillance Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Surveillance Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Surveillance Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Surveillance Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Surveillance Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Surveillance Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Surveillance Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Surveillance Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Surveillance Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Surveillance Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Surveillance Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Surveillance Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Surveillance Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Surveillance Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Surveillance Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Surveillance Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Surveillance Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Surveillance Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Surveillance Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Surveillance Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Surveillance Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Surveillance Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Surveillance Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Surveillance Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Surveillance Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Surveillance Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Surveillance Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Surveillance Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Surveillance Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Surveillance Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Hikvision

8.1.1 Hikvision Corporation Information

8.1.2 Hikvision Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Hikvision Surveillance Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Surveillance Products and Services

8.1.5 Hikvision SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Hikvision Recent Developments

8.2 Dahua Technology

8.2.1 Dahua Technology Corporation Information

8.2.2 Dahua Technology Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Dahua Technology Surveillance Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Surveillance Products and Services

8.2.5 Dahua Technology SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Dahua Technology Recent Developments

8.3 Axis Communications AB

8.3.1 Axis Communications AB Corporation Information

8.3.2 Axis Communications AB Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Axis Communications AB Surveillance Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Surveillance Products and Services

8.3.5 Axis Communications AB SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Axis Communications AB Recent Developments

8.4 Panasonic

8.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

8.4.2 Panasonic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Panasonic Surveillance Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Surveillance Products and Services

8.4.5 Panasonic SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Panasonic Recent Developments

8.5 Honeywell Security

8.5.1 Honeywell Security Corporation Information

8.5.2 Honeywell Security Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Honeywell Security Surveillance Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Surveillance Products and Services

8.5.5 Honeywell Security SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Honeywell Security Recent Developments

8.6 Hanwha

8.6.1 Hanwha Corporation Information

8.6.3 Hanwha Surveillance Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Hanwha Surveillance Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Surveillance Products and Services

8.6.5 Hanwha SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Hanwha Recent Developments

8.7 United Technologies

8.7.1 United Technologies Corporation Information

8.7.2 United Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 United Technologies Surveillance Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Surveillance Products and Services

8.7.5 United Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 United Technologies Recent Developments

8.8 Johnson Controls

8.8.1 Johnson Controls Corporation Information

8.8.2 Johnson Controls Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Johnson Controls Surveillance Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Surveillance Products and Services

8.8.5 Johnson Controls SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Johnson Controls Recent Developments

8.9 Bosch Security Systems

8.9.1 Bosch Security Systems Corporation Information

8.9.2 Bosch Security Systems Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Bosch Security Systems Surveillance Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Surveillance Products and Services

8.9.5 Bosch Security Systems SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Bosch Security Systems Recent Developments

8.10 Pelco

8.10.1 Pelco Corporation Information

8.10.2 Pelco Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Pelco Surveillance Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Surveillance Products and Services

8.10.5 Pelco SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Pelco Recent Developments

8.11 Huawei Technologies

8.11.1 Huawei Technologies Corporation Information

8.11.2 Huawei Technologies Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Huawei Technologies Surveillance Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Surveillance Products and Services

8.11.5 Huawei Technologies SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Huawei Technologies Recent Developments

8.12 Siemens AG

8.12.1 Siemens AG Corporation Information

8.12.2 Siemens AG Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 Siemens AG Surveillance Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Surveillance Products and Services

8.12.5 Siemens AG SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 Siemens AG Recent Developments

8.13 Avigilon Corporation

8.13.1 Avigilon Corporation Corporation Information

8.13.2 Avigilon Corporation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Avigilon Corporation Surveillance Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Surveillance Products and Services

8.13.5 Avigilon Corporation SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Avigilon Corporation Recent Developments

8.14 Uniview

8.14.1 Uniview Corporation Information

8.14.2 Uniview Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Uniview Surveillance Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Surveillance Products and Services

8.14.5 Uniview SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Uniview Recent Developments

8.15 Flir Systems, Inc

8.15.1 Flir Systems, Inc Corporation Information

8.15.2 Flir Systems, Inc Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Flir Systems, Inc Surveillance Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Surveillance Products and Services

8.15.5 Flir Systems, Inc SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Flir Systems, Inc Recent Developments 9 Surveillance Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Surveillance Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Surveillance Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Surveillance Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Surveillance Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Surveillance Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Surveillance Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Surveillance Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Surveillance Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Surveillance Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Surveillance Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Surveillance Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Surveillance Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Surveillance Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Surveillance Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Surveillance Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Surveillance Sales Channels

11.2.2 Surveillance Distributors

11.3 Surveillance Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

