Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market Analysis, Applications, Sale, Growth Insight, Trends By 2026 | FLUKE, Accurate Sensors, OMRON

The global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market, such as , FLUKE, Accurate Sensors, OMRON, IFM Electronic, Turck, Micro-Epsilon, OMEGA, Advanced Energy, Calex Electronics, Melexis, Keyence, OPTEX Group, Pasco, Process-Sensors, Proxitron, Banner, HTM, Eluox Automation, FSG Sensing They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market by Product: the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market is segmented into, Infrared Temperature Sensors, Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors

Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market by Application: , the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market is segmented into, Electronic Industry, Metallurgy Field, Petrochemical, General Industry(pharmacy, Automobile), Transportation, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Non-Contact Temperature Sensors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Infrared Temperature Sensors

1.3.3 Fiber Optic Temperature Sensors

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Electronic Industry

1.4.3 Metallurgy Field

1.4.4 Petrochemical

1.4.5 General Industry(pharmacy, Automobile)

1.4.6 Transportation

1.4.7 Others 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Non-Contact Temperature Sensors as of 2019)

3.4 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 FLUKE

8.1.1 FLUKE Corporation Information

8.1.2 FLUKE Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 FLUKE Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Products and Services

8.1.5 FLUKE SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 FLUKE Recent Developments

8.2 Accurate Sensors

8.2.1 Accurate Sensors Corporation Information

8.2.2 Accurate Sensors Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Accurate Sensors Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Products and Services

8.2.5 Accurate Sensors SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Accurate Sensors Recent Developments

8.3 OMRON

8.3.1 OMRON Corporation Information

8.3.2 OMRON Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 OMRON Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Products and Services

8.3.5 OMRON SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 OMRON Recent Developments

8.4 IFM Electronic

8.4.1 IFM Electronic Corporation Information

8.4.2 IFM Electronic Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 IFM Electronic Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Products and Services

8.4.5 IFM Electronic SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 IFM Electronic Recent Developments

8.5 Turck

8.5.1 Turck Corporation Information

8.5.2 Turck Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Turck Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Products and Services

8.5.5 Turck SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Turck Recent Developments

8.6 Micro-Epsilon

8.6.1 Micro-Epsilon Corporation Information

8.6.3 Micro-Epsilon Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Products and Services

8.6.5 Micro-Epsilon SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Micro-Epsilon Recent Developments

8.7 OMEGA

8.7.1 OMEGA Corporation Information

8.7.2 OMEGA Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 OMEGA Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Products and Services

8.7.5 OMEGA SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 OMEGA Recent Developments

8.8 Advanced Energy

8.8.1 Advanced Energy Corporation Information

8.8.2 Advanced Energy Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Advanced Energy Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Products and Services

8.8.5 Advanced Energy SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Advanced Energy Recent Developments

8.9 Calex Electronics

8.9.1 Calex Electronics Corporation Information

8.9.2 Calex Electronics Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Calex Electronics Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Products and Services

8.9.5 Calex Electronics SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Calex Electronics Recent Developments

8.10 Melexis

8.10.1 Melexis Corporation Information

8.10.2 Melexis Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 Melexis Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Products and Services

8.10.5 Melexis SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 Melexis Recent Developments

8.11 Keyence

8.11.1 Keyence Corporation Information

8.11.2 Keyence Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Keyence Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Products and Services

8.11.5 Keyence SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Keyence Recent Developments

8.12 OPTEX Group

8.12.1 OPTEX Group Corporation Information

8.12.2 OPTEX Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 OPTEX Group Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Products and Services

8.12.5 OPTEX Group SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 OPTEX Group Recent Developments

8.13 Pasco

8.13.1 Pasco Corporation Information

8.13.2 Pasco Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Pasco Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Products and Services

8.13.5 Pasco SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Pasco Recent Developments

8.14 Process-Sensors

8.14.1 Process-Sensors Corporation Information

8.14.2 Process-Sensors Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Process-Sensors Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Products and Services

8.14.5 Process-Sensors SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Process-Sensors Recent Developments

8.15 Proxitron

8.15.1 Proxitron Corporation Information

8.15.2 Proxitron Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Proxitron Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Products and Services

8.15.5 Proxitron SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Proxitron Recent Developments

8.16 Banner

8.16.1 Banner Corporation Information

8.16.2 Banner Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Banner Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Products and Services

8.16.5 Banner SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Banner Recent Developments

8.17 HTM

8.17.1 HTM Corporation Information

8.17.2 HTM Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 HTM Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Products and Services

8.17.5 HTM SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 HTM Recent Developments

8.18 Eluox Automation

8.18.1 Eluox Automation Corporation Information

8.18.2 Eluox Automation Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Eluox Automation Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Products and Services

8.18.5 Eluox Automation SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Eluox Automation Recent Developments

8.19 FSG Sensing

8.19.1 FSG Sensing Corporation Information

8.19.2 FSG Sensing Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 FSG Sensing Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Products and Services

8.19.5 FSG Sensing SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 FSG Sensing Recent Developments 9 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Sales Channels

11.2.2 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Distributors

11.3 Non-Contact Temperature Sensors Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

