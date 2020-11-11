Automotive Motor Market New Opportunity to Hit New Growth Level 2020-2026| Bosch, Asmo, Mitsuba

The global Automotive Motor market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Automotive Motor market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Automotive Motor market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Automotive Motor market, such as , Bosch, Asmo, Mitsuba, Brose, Johnson Electric, Nidec, Mabuchi, Valeo Group, Mahle, S&T Motiv, Remy International, BüHLER Motor, Shihlin Electric, Jheeco, Bright, Inteva Products, Wuxi Minxian, Prestolite Electric, Zhejiang Dehong They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Automotive Motor market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Automotive Motor market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Automotive Motor market attained a valuation of US$ XX_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Automotive Motor industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Automotive Motor market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Automotive Motor market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Automotive Motor market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Automotive Motor market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Automotive Motor Market by Product: the Automotive Motor market is segmented into, Motor, Stater, Alternator

Global Automotive Motor Market by Application: , the Automotive Motor market is segmented into, Body, Powertrain, Classis

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Automotive Motor market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Automotive Motor Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Automotive Motor market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Automotive Motor industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Automotive Motor market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Automotive Motor market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Automotive Motor market?

Table Of Contents:

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Top Automotive Motor Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.3 Market Segment by Type

1.3.1 Global Automotive Motor Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 (US$ Million)

1.3.2 Motor

1.3.3 Stater

1.3.4 Alternator

1.4 Market Segment by Application

1.4.1 Global Automotive Motor Consumption by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.4.2 Body

1.4.3 Powertrain

1.4.4 Classis 1.5 Study Objectives 1.6 Years Considered 2 Global Market Perspective

2.1 Global Automotive Motor Production Capacity Analysis

2.1.1 Global Automotive Motor Production Value (2015-2026)

2.1.2 Global Automotive Motor Production (2015-2026)

2.1.3 Global Automotive Motor Capacity (2015-2026)

2.1.4 Global Automotive Motor Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Global Automotive Motor Market Size Growth Potential by Key Producing Regions

2.2.1 Global Automotive Motor Market Size by Key Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2021 VS 2026

2.2.2 Global Automotive Motor Market Share by Key Producing Regions: 2021 VS 2026 2.3 Industry Trends 2.3.1 Market Top Trends 2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Primary Interviews with Key Automotive Motor Players: Views for Future 3 Market Share by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Motor Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Motor Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Motor Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Automotive Motor Production in 2019

3.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Motor Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Manufacturers by Automotive Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Automotive Motor Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Automotive Motor Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.3 Global Top Manufacturers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Automotive Motor as of 2019)

3.4 Global Automotive Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Manufacturers

3.5 Key Manufacturers Automotive Motor Plants/Factories Distribution and Area Served

3.6 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Automotive Motor Market

3.7 Key Manufacturers Automotive Motor Product Offered

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Estimate and Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Automotive Motor Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Automotive Motor Production Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Automotive Motor Production Value Market Share by Type

4.1.4 Automotive Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Automotive Motor Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Automotive Motor Production Market Share Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Automotive Motor Production Value Market Share Forecast by Type

4.2.4 Automotive Motor Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Automotive Motor Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Automotive Motor Consumption by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Automotive Motor Consumption by Application (2021-2026) 6 Production by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

6.1 Global Automotive Motor Production (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Automotive Motor Production Value (History Data) by Regions

6.3 North America

6.3.1 North America Automotive Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.2 North America Automotive Motor Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Key Players Market Share in North America

6.3.4 North America Automotive Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.4 Europe

6.4.1 Europe Automotive Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.2 Europe Automotive Motor Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.4.3 Key Players Market Share in Europe

6.4.4 Europe Automotive Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.5 China

6.5.1 China Automotive Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.2 China Automotive Motor Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Key Players Market Share in China

6.5.4 China Automotive Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.6 Japan

6.6.1 Japan Automotive Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.2 Japan Automotive Motor Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.6.3 Key Players Market Share in Japan

6.6.4 Japan Automotive Motor Import & Export (2015-2020)

6.7 South Korea

6.7.1 South Korea Automotive Motor Production Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.2 South Korea Automotive Motor Production Value Growth Rate (2015-2020)

6.7.3 Key Players Market Share in South Korea

6.7.4 South Korea Automotive Motor Import & Export (2015-2020) 7 Automotive Motor Consumption by Regions: Market Fact & Figures

7.1 Global Automotive Motor Consumption (History Data) by Regions (2015-2020)

7.2 Global Top Automotive Motor Consumers (regions/countries) Ranking and Share of Total Automotive Motor Consumption in 2015 VS 2019 7.3 North America

7.3.1 North America Automotive Motor Consumption by Type

7.3.2 North America Automotive Motor Consumption by Application

7.3.3 North America Automotive Motor Consumption by Countries

7.3.4 U.S.

7.3.5 Canada 7.4 Europe

7.4.1 Europe Automotive Motor Consumption by Type

7.4.2 Europe Automotive Motor Consumption by Application

7.4.3 Europe Automotive Motor Consumption by Countries

7.4.4 Germany

7.4.5 France

7.4.6 U.K.

7.4.7 Italy

7.4.8 Russia 7.5 Asia Pacific

7.5.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Motor Consumption by Type

7.5.2 Asia Pacific Automotive Motor Consumption by Application

7.5.3 Asia Pacific Automotive Motor Consumption by Regions

7.5.4 China

7.5.5 Japan

7.5.6 South Korea

7.5.7 India

7.5.8 Australia

7.5.9 Taiwan

7.5.10 Indonesia

7.5.11 Thailand

7.5.12 Malaysia

7.5.13 Philippines

7.5.14 Vietnam 7.6 Central & South America

7.6.1 Central & South America Automotive Motor Consumption by Type

7.6.2 Central & South America Automotive Motor Consumption by Application

7.6.3 Central & South America Automotive Motor Consumption by Countries

7.6.4 Mexico

7.6.5 Brazil

7.6.6 Argentina 7.7 Middle East and Africa

7.7.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Motor Consumption by Type

7.7.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Motor Consumption by Application

7.7.3 Central & South America Automotive Motor Consumption by Countries

7.7.4 Turkey

7.7.5 Saudi Arabia

7.7.6 U.A.E 8 Company Profiles

8.1 Bosch

8.1.1 Bosch Corporation Information

8.1.2 Bosch Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.1.3 Bosch Automotive Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Automotive Motor Products and Services

8.1.5 Bosch SWOT Analysis

8.1.6 Bosch Recent Developments

8.2 Asmo

8.2.1 Asmo Corporation Information

8.2.2 Asmo Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.2.3 Asmo Automotive Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Automotive Motor Products and Services

8.2.5 Asmo SWOT Analysis

8.2.6 Asmo Recent Developments

8.3 Mitsuba

8.3.1 Mitsuba Corporation Information

8.3.2 Mitsuba Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.3.3 Mitsuba Automotive Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Automotive Motor Products and Services

8.3.5 Mitsuba SWOT Analysis

8.3.6 Mitsuba Recent Developments

8.4 Brose

8.4.1 Brose Corporation Information

8.4.2 Brose Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.4.3 Brose Automotive Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Automotive Motor Products and Services

8.4.5 Brose SWOT Analysis

8.4.6 Brose Recent Developments

8.5 Johnson Electric

8.5.1 Johnson Electric Corporation Information

8.5.2 Johnson Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.5.3 Johnson Electric Automotive Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Automotive Motor Products and Services

8.5.5 Johnson Electric SWOT Analysis

8.5.6 Johnson Electric Recent Developments

8.6 Nidec

8.6.1 Nidec Corporation Information

8.6.3 Nidec Automotive Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.3 Nidec Automotive Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Automotive Motor Products and Services

8.6.5 Nidec SWOT Analysis

8.6.6 Nidec Recent Developments

8.7 Mabuchi

8.7.1 Mabuchi Corporation Information

8.7.2 Mabuchi Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.7.3 Mabuchi Automotive Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Automotive Motor Products and Services

8.7.5 Mabuchi SWOT Analysis

8.7.6 Mabuchi Recent Developments

8.8 Valeo Group

8.8.1 Valeo Group Corporation Information

8.8.2 Valeo Group Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.8.3 Valeo Group Automotive Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Automotive Motor Products and Services

8.8.5 Valeo Group SWOT Analysis

8.8.6 Valeo Group Recent Developments

8.9 Mahle

8.9.1 Mahle Corporation Information

8.9.2 Mahle Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.9.3 Mahle Automotive Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Automotive Motor Products and Services

8.9.5 Mahle SWOT Analysis

8.9.6 Mahle Recent Developments

8.10 S&T Motiv

8.10.1 S&T Motiv Corporation Information

8.10.2 S&T Motiv Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.10.3 S&T Motiv Automotive Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Automotive Motor Products and Services

8.10.5 S&T Motiv SWOT Analysis

8.10.6 S&T Motiv Recent Developments

8.11 Remy International

8.11.1 Remy International Corporation Information

8.11.2 Remy International Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.11.3 Remy International Automotive Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Automotive Motor Products and Services

8.11.5 Remy International SWOT Analysis

8.11.6 Remy International Recent Developments

8.12 BüHLER Motor

8.12.1 BüHLER Motor Corporation Information

8.12.2 BüHLER Motor Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.12.3 BüHLER Motor Automotive Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.12.4 Automotive Motor Products and Services

8.12.5 BüHLER Motor SWOT Analysis

8.12.6 BüHLER Motor Recent Developments

8.13 Shihlin Electric

8.13.1 Shihlin Electric Corporation Information

8.13.2 Shihlin Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.13.3 Shihlin Electric Automotive Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.13.4 Automotive Motor Products and Services

8.13.5 Shihlin Electric SWOT Analysis

8.13.6 Shihlin Electric Recent Developments

8.14 Jheeco

8.14.1 Jheeco Corporation Information

8.14.2 Jheeco Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.14.3 Jheeco Automotive Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.14.4 Automotive Motor Products and Services

8.14.5 Jheeco SWOT Analysis

8.14.6 Jheeco Recent Developments

8.15 Bright

8.15.1 Bright Corporation Information

8.15.2 Bright Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.15.3 Bright Automotive Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.15.4 Automotive Motor Products and Services

8.15.5 Bright SWOT Analysis

8.15.6 Bright Recent Developments

8.16 Inteva Products

8.16.1 Inteva Products Corporation Information

8.16.2 Inteva Products Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.16.3 Inteva Products Automotive Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.16.4 Automotive Motor Products and Services

8.16.5 Inteva Products SWOT Analysis

8.16.6 Inteva Products Recent Developments

8.17 Wuxi Minxian

8.17.1 Wuxi Minxian Corporation Information

8.17.2 Wuxi Minxian Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.17.3 Wuxi Minxian Automotive Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.17.4 Automotive Motor Products and Services

8.17.5 Wuxi Minxian SWOT Analysis

8.17.6 Wuxi Minxian Recent Developments

8.18 Prestolite Electric

8.18.1 Prestolite Electric Corporation Information

8.18.2 Prestolite Electric Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.18.3 Prestolite Electric Automotive Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.18.4 Automotive Motor Products and Services

8.18.5 Prestolite Electric SWOT Analysis

8.18.6 Prestolite Electric Recent Developments

8.19 Zhejiang Dehong

8.19.1 Zhejiang Dehong Corporation Information

8.19.2 Zhejiang Dehong Business Overview and Total Revenue (2019 VS 2018)

8.19.3 Zhejiang Dehong Automotive Motor Production Capacity, Revenue, Average Selling Price (ASP) and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.19.4 Automotive Motor Products and Services

8.19.5 Zhejiang Dehong SWOT Analysis

8.19.6 Zhejiang Dehong Recent Developments 9 Automotive Motor Production Side by Producing Regions (Countries)

9.1 Global Automotive Motor Production Value Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

9.2 Automotive Motor Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Key Automotive Motor Producing Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea 10 Automotive Motor Consumption Forecast by Top Consumers (Regions/Countries)

10.1 Global Automotive Motor Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.2.1 North America Automotive Motor Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.2.2 North America Automotive Motor Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.3.1 Europe Automotive Motor Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Europe Automotive Motor Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Motor Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.4.1 Asia Pacific Automotive Motor Consumption Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.5.1 Latin America Automotive Motor Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.5.2 Latin America Automotive Motor Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Market Consumption YoY Growth Forecast

10.6.1 Middle East and Africa Automotive Motor Consumption YoY Growth (2021-2026)

10.6.2 Middle East and Africa Automotive Motor Consumption Forecast by Country (2021-2026) 11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Automotive Motor Sales Channels

11.2.2 Automotive Motor Distributors

11.3 Automotive Motor Customers 12 Opportunities & Challenges, Threat and Affecting Factors

12.1 Market Opportunities

12.2 Market Challenges

12.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Key Findings 14 Appendix 14.1 Research Methodology 14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach 14.1.2 Data Source 14.2 Author Details 14.3 Disclaimer

